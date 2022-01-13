Most Underrated Shows On Stan Right Now [January 2022]

Whether you’ve had a long day at work or it’s a rainy weekend and you just want to stay in, there’s nothing better than curling up on your couch and enjoying a really good television series. But in the age of streaming, there is almost too much content out there these days; so much so, that it can be overwhelming and extremely tempting to put on a comfort show that you’ve seen ten times over.

While we do love a good re-watch, there are a plethora of TV shows that are highly underrated and well worth watching. If you’re in the mood to try out something new; we’ve got you covered. These are the best shows — that you’ve probably never heard of — that you can watch (or binge) on streaming platform, Stan right now.

Cleverman

Image Credit: SundanceTV

6.4 IMDb score, Fantasy & Sci-Fi, released in 2016, 2 seasons

Cleverman, an Australian series, follows two Indigenous half-brothers as they battle ancient mythological creatures that now live among humans. The show is set in Sydney in the near future, and while is undoubtedly science fiction — the lead character is essentially a superhero with cool powers — it’s also thought-provoking with many political and racial overtones. Sure, racial allegories have been used regularly in dystopic fantasy films & television, but what sets Cleverman apart is it’s one of the few stories told from an Australian Indigenous perspective.

Incredibly original, Cleverman is a must-watch if you’re a fan of shows like Heroes and American Gods, or if you simply like a good superhero sci-fi.

Des

Image Credit: All3Media

7.7 IMDb score, stars David Tenant, Crime & Drama, released in 2020, 1 season

Based on the very true story of serial killer Dennis Nilsen, this mini-series highlights the reasoning behind Nilsen’s murders of at least 12 men and young boys, as well as Detective Cheif Inspector Peter Jay’s discovery of human remains blocking a drain, which led to the arrest of Nilsen in 1983. Nilsen is played a little too well by David Tenant and the whole show is compelling yet creepy with an incredibly sharp script.

With only three episodes, Des is incredibly easy to binge in one sitting. If you love a good crime podcast or are fascinated by the psychology behind a killer’s motivations, Des is the show you’ve been looking for.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay

Image Credit: Freeform

7.4 IMDb score, stars Josh Thomas, Comedy, released in 2020, 2 seasons

The second series created by Australian comedian, Josh Thomas, Everything’s Gonna Be Okay is an extremely well-written witty comedy with incredibly touching moments sprinkled in. Thomas plays twenty-something Nicholas, an Australian who visits his father and two half-sisters in America but upon his arrival learns that his father is terminally ill. Not only this, but Nicholas’ dying father expects him to become the guardian for his half-sisters.

Honest, raw, hilarious, and inclusive — the protagonist is LGBTQ+ and a supporting character is autistic — if you liked Thomas’ first series, Please Like Me, or you love a good off-beat, quirky comedy, you have to check out Everything’s Gonna Be Okay.

I Am The Night

Image Credit: TNT

7.0 IMDb score, stars Chris Pine, Crime & Mystery, released in 2019, 1 season

Set in the early 60s, I Am The Night follows a teenage girl searching for her father, who along the way meets a disgraced journalist. Together, they uncover a shocking secret involving the Black Dahlia murder; Los Angeles’ most infamous cold case. Inspired by true events, I Am The Night stars Chris Pine of Star Trek & Wonder Woman fame, in one of his best performances as Jay Singletary, the haunted journalist.

I Am The Night is a mini-series but you’ll be gripping the edge of your seat for all six episodes. This show is perfect for true crime lovers or fans of the mystery genre.

MacGruber

Image Credit: Peacock

7.1 IMDb score, stars Will Forte, Kristen Wiig and Ryan Phillippe, Comedy & Action, released in 2021, 1 season

MacGruber, a parody of the hit ’80s show MacGyver, serves as a sequel to the 2010 film of the same name. The show has a stellar cast — Will Forte, Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Billy Zane — and is filled with massive action scenes and ridiculous jokes.

If you like Saturday Night Live and Frat Pack films such as Anchorman, Blades Of Glory or Tropic Thunder, you’ll love MacGruber.

Made For Love

Image Credit: HBO Max

6.9 IMDb score, stars Cristin Milioti and Ray Romano, Comedy & Drama, released in 2021, 1 season

A dark comedy, based on the novel of the same name, Made For Love is about a young woman who, while on the run from her husband of ten years, discovers he’s implanted a ‘tracking device’ into her brain that allows him to see her exact location, watch her live, and, even, download what emotions she’s feeling. Taking sardonic jabs at technology, the series has some sci-fi and dramatic elements as well as perfect comedic timing.

If you enjoyed Black Mirror, consider Made For Love as a lighter, funnier version.

Party Down

Image Credit: Starz

8.2 IMDb score, stars Adam Scott, co-created by Paul Rudd, Comedy, released in 2009, 2 seasons

A sitcom about a group of actors who move to Hollywood to pursue their dreams… but end up working for a catering company, Party Down is a hugely underrated show from 2009. Starring Adam Scott, of Step Brothers and The Good Place fame, as well as Jane Lynch, the show is undeniably funny. With witty dialogue and impeccable comedic timing, it’s hard to believe this show didn’t gain the same cult-classic status as The Office or Community.

If you’re a fan of well-written comedies with exceptional acting and genuinely funny moments from characters that seem almost real, you have to give Party Down a try.

Torchwood

Image Credit: BBC

7.7 IMDb score, Doctor Who spin-off, Action & Sci-Fi, released in 2006, 4 seasons

There’s usually a lot left to be desired from spin-offs of popular shows but that simply isn’t the case with Torchwood; a spin-off aimed at maturer audiences of the iconic but family-friendly Doctor Who series. The show is about Captain Jack Harkness as he leads a secret covert agency — Torchwood — to investigate and protect the Earth from extraterrestrial threats. Intelligent and thrilling with a splash of goofiness, it’s a shame Torchwood didn’t become as popular as Doctor Who.

If you’re a fan of shows like The X Files, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, or, obviously, Doctor Who, you must give Torchwood a go.

