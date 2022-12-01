Unloved ‘Below Deck’ Superyacht Up For Auction In Australia

One of the largest superyachts in Australia is being auctioned this weekend. Bids started at $1. Now you’ll have to cough up more than 3 million dollars to make it your own.

The yacht, Mistress, was built by luxury Italian yacht firm Benetti, and was launched in 1991. It was refitted in 2017 and 2022. Mistress is 46-metres long and has a jacuzzi, various drink quaffing areas, a sauna, gym, and sundeck.

It’s French on the outside and Italian on the inside, (exterior styling is by French designer Zuretti and interior styling is by Italian designer Stefano Natucci).

Image Credit: Lloyd’s Auctions

Lloyds Auctions chief operations officer Lee Hames said of the upcoming auction: “The superyacht industry is seeing wait times of anywhere between three and five years, so now is your chance to skip the queues just in time for Christmas.”

Hames also said: “This superyacht is truly impressive to witness, it has come all the way from Malta in the Central Mediterranean and is sure to turn some heads when it goes to auction this weekend.”

Image Credit: Lloyd’s Auctions

According to Lloyds, bids started at $1 but are now well into the millions thanks to strong demand.

Even in the world of superyachts, Mistress is pretty rare: she’s one of only 488 superyachts in the world in the 45-50 metre size range (9News reports) and has above-average speeds for her size.

Image Credit: Lloyd’s Auctions

According to Yacht Charter Fleet, Mistress has plenty of toys, too. They write: “Mistress knows a thing or two about fun on the water, with a selection of water toys and accessories for you and your guests to enjoy whilst on charter.”

“Take to the sea on the Jet Skis offering you power and control on the water. Also there are two kayaks – a tranquil and relaxing way to pass the time. If that isn’t enough Mistress also features scuba diving equipment, bikes and snorkelling equipment.”

Mistress also reportedly featured on Below Deck and has won multiple awards. That being said, it certainly wasn’t one of Below Deck’s most loved yachts, with little information about its role in Below Deck being available online.

Image Credit: Lloyd’s Auctions

She can take up to 11 guests across six cabins, and up to 10 crew members in separate crew quarters.

Bids started at $1, Lloyd’s said, but – according to Yahoo Finance – have now reached more than $3 million, with the last known asking price reportedly more than $6 million.

Mistress will go to auction on Saturday, December the 3rd, at 10am AEST. It’s currently located on the Gold Coast.