You Can Now Wear Daniel Ricciardo’s Exclusive F1 Tudor Black Bay Ceramic

Tudor has announced a special edition watch to celebrate its partnership with Formula 1 team VCARB, so you too can drive like Daniel Ricciardo… well, sort of.

In February of this year, Tudor made its triumphant return to the Formula 1 paddock by partnering with Visa Cash App RB. The Swiss luxury watch brand was able to step out of its sister team Rolex’s shadow by aligning with another one of the F1 grid, announcing the collaboration with a team-exclusive piece spotted on the wrist of Australian star Daniel Ricciardo.

It’s not the first time Tudor has crafted a special edition of one of its pieces, with recent releases in collaboration with Inter Miami and the Tudor Pro Cycling team, the brand’s reworked Master Chronometer Black Bay Ceramic is a striking new release that’s sure to turn a few heads through the paddock.

The Tudor Master Chronometer Black Bay Ceramic takes inspiration from the VCARB’s livery. Image: Tudor

Presented in a 41mm matte black ceramic case, the Tudor Master Chronometer Black Bay Ceramic features a domed dial in a striking electric blue hue, echoing the livery of this season’s Visa Cash App RB car. Now, both TUDOR and F1 enthusiasts can sport the same watch worn by Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda on race day.

On the dial, the piece’s iconic “Snowflake” white hands have been treated with Grade X1 Swiss Super-LumiNova® luminescent material for optimal legibility, even at the scintillating speeds reached in the world’s premier motorsport.

Dress like Yuki. Image: Tudor

Under the hood, Tudor has kept with the in-house Manufacture Calibre MT5602-1U, a COSC-certified automatic movement that was first introduced with the now signature Black Bay collection. The piece also holds the distinction of a Master Chronometer certification, as certified by OMEGA’s rival authentication service METAS, which validates a chronograph’s precision, resistance to magnetic fields, waterproofness and power reserve.

Finished with either a hybrid leather and rubber strap with blue stitching or a black fabric strap with a blue centre band, the Tudor Master Chronometer Black Bay Ceramic watch is built for both performance and style, so you can live out your Ricciardo and Tsunoda fantasies during the next race.