Viral Footage Emerges Of ‘Entire Plane’ Watching The World Cup

We all know the world has gone football crazy in 2022, but this viral video, which shows a full plane of passengers watching the World Cup, shows just how mental we’ve all gone…

Making the rounds on TikTok and Instagram, the short clip, simply captioned “it’s that time”, shows an entire economy section of an international flight all glued to their screens watching the recent France v Denmark group stage game.

Well, we say the entire flight. One woman can be seen watching some sort of movie instead. Sucks to be her when another hundred passengers start cheering once a goal’s scored…

WATCH an entire plane tuned in to the 2022 FIFA World Cup below.

The funniest thing about the clip is that it’s actually an Emirates flight, not a Qatar Airways one. Despite being owned by the government of Qatar, the airline reportedly doesn’t have World Cup games available on their in-flight entertainment systems.

It’s also interesting to see an airline like Emirates offer such in-demand entertainment at a time when many major international (and definitely most regional) airlines around the world are starting to cheap out on their in-flight entertainment offerings.

They don’t call it “the beautiful game” for nothing…