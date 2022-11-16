Virgin Atlantic Bans Gender Neutral Uniforms For Qatar Flight

Safety fears for staff have led Virgin Atlantic to ban gender neutral uniforms for their gay pride jet to Qatar. This comes after a September announcement by the company, which revealed staff would be allowed to wear whatever style of uniform they liked.

Virgin Atlantic will not allow male staff to dress in a skirt or female staff to dress in a suit for the England team’s gay pride flight to Qatar.

This came after the airline celebrated a “fluid approach” to uniforms in September, which saw staff able to choose their garb “no matter their gender.”

A spokeswoman told both The Daily Mail and the BBC that the crew for the 6 hour Birmingham to Doha flight to Doha would not be able to choose their uniform.

Virgin Atlantic said the “fluid approach” was being rolled out in countries “more accepting of non-binary identities.”

“Initially the UK, US and Israel are the territories where the uniform policy is being rolled out for our people, as those countries are more accepting of non-binary identities allowing more self-expression,” it said.

Virgin said it assesses countries “on a case-by-case basis to ensure the safety and security of our people and customers at all times.”

The A350 plane is called “Rain Bow” and features the image of a man prancing in front of a union flag.

According to the BBC, The Football Association (FA) said that, while it did not choose the plane, it was more than happy to fly on it.

In other World Cup news, Qatar has recently been accused of paying migrant workers to act as fake fans. Just another day in the life of World Cup 2022.