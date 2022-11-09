Lunatic Mistakes Sydney’s Hume Highway For The German Autobahn

A man has been charged with speeding in his Volkswagen Golf, which allegedly was travelling at a crazy 280km/h down the Hume Highway.

According to Drive, the 22-year-old driver was caught near Mittagong – approximately an hour south of Sydney – at 9.30am on 7 November 2022, with his car travelling 170km/h – or 2 1/2 times – over the 110km/h speed limit of the Hume Highway.

Read more: https://t.co/qgR0fFa2z2 pic.twitter.com/4ucC5Fb0Mw — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) November 7, 2022

Police officers directed the vehicle to pull over and spoke with the young NSW resident, before taking his driver’s license off of him on the spot. The Daily Mail adds the man, an international student, claimed he was driving at such high speed because he was “late for work.”

The man was charged with exceeding the speed limit by more than 45 km/h (and then some), which unsurprisingly is considered “dangerous” by NSW police. It also carries a fine of $3300 and a minimum six-month license suspension.

On top of this, the driver was also charged with dangerous driving, which carries a range of penalties, from a $2200 fine and a 12-month license suspension all the way to nine to 12 months in jail.

The driver is scheduled to appear in Moss Vase Local Courts on 20 December 2022, after being issued with a Court Attendance Notice.

Clearly, it was no ordinary Volkswagen Golf R that the young hooligan was driving. Believed to be the Mk7 variant of the German marque’s hot hatch, it has its speed limited to 250 km/h. So for the apprehended car to be travelling 280 km/h, it is likely to have had the limiter removed and potentially have had other modifications fitted.

And what better testing ground than the Hume Highway, an 840 km stretch of road connecting Sydney and Melbourne.

While it’s obviously stupid and not something we condone, it is also pretty impressive the Golf R was able to reach such a speed. But, what we’re even more impressed with, is that the NSW police BMW was able to catch up to, and pull over the wannabe racer.