Waratahs Announce Their Own Gin, Fans Immediately Start Rinsing Them

New South Wales’ beleaguered rugby union side has collaborated with a craft gin distillery on their very own drops – but fans have been quick to poke fun at the team.

The two gins, Waratahs Signature Gin and Scrum Strength Gin, are being produced in collaboration with Lord Howe Island Distilling Co. and have been launched to celebrate the storied side’s return to Allianz Stadium in 2023.

They’re even distilled with essences of New South Wales botanicals including strawberry gum, Davidson plum and you guessed it – waratah flowers – and if they’re anything else like the other gins this little distillery makes, they probably taste amazing.

However, it hasn’t taken fans long to poke fun at the troubled side’s gin (who had a truly woeful 2021 season and a rather average 2022 season), with plenty of good-natured gin-related jokes being made at the Tah’s expense on social media.

L-R: Waratahs Signature Gin (40% ABV, $89) and Scrum Strength Gin (58% ABV, $129).

“Looks the real deal… But I bet it falls away at the back end after a promising start,” one fan commented on Facebook, another adding that it must “taste like the tears of the Waratahs fans through the years.”

“Waratahs scrums aren’t too strong so I would imagine a non-alcoholic Waratah Gin would be better known as scrum strength,” another joked – although to give Lord Howe Island Distilling Co. credit, they’ve been giving as good as they’ve got.

“We guarantee Scrum Strength hits hard and goes for the full 80mins,” they’ve rebutted. Can we also talk about how good of a name ‘Scrum Strength’ is for a Navy Strength gin?

Snatch a bottle (or two) for yourself at Lord Howe’s online shop here.