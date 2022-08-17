What Is Afterpay Day? The Biannual Australian Shopping Sales Event

Who doesn’t love a sale? Australians certainly do, and Afterpay Day, one of the biggest Australian sales events of the year, is right around the corner. With just four days to score some epic deals, it’s a sales event you don’t want to pass up on. Best of all, the vast majority of your favourite brands are getting in on the discount action, including Myer, The Iconic and The Good Guys.
Read on to find out what Afterpay Day is, how it works and which brands are taking part in the event.
What is Afterpay Day
- 18th – 22nd August 2022
- Up to 70% off your favourite brands
Afterpay Day is a biannual shopping sales event held in Australia by the Australian buy-now pay-later service, Afterpay. Afterpay is one of the best-known buy-now pay-later services, that lets you pay for products in instalments, spread out over a 6-week period, with zero interest.
And, continuing on from the first Afterpay Day in March 2022, Afterpay is still supporting Australians affected by the floods, by inviting customers to donate $2 to Thread Together, a charitable organisation that delivers clothing to those who need it most. Your $2 donation gets subtracted from your first payment instalment.
When is Afterpay Day 2022?
The second official Afterpay Day sale kicks off at 8 am AEST on Thursday 18th of August 2022 and ends at midnight on Sunday 21st August (the first took place in March 2022). Afterpay Day deals will be available both online and in-store.
However, as has become custom in Australia, many retailers have begun their Afterpay Day sales early, so there has never been a better time to shop, whether it’s a last-minute Father’s Day gift, you want to get your Christmas gift shopping done early, or you just want to treat yourself.
How does Afterpay Day work?
Afterpay Day works just like any other promotional sale, in that there are big discounts to be taken advantage of across a range of product categories. And, while it is directly affiliated with Afterpay, you don’t need to pay with Afterpay in order to take advantage of the discounts.
Afterpay Day is more of a promotional event for the Afterpay service, with the appeal being that you can buy even more (because items are on sale) and then split the total payment into more manageable chunks.
You have a number of ways to save on Afterpay Day too. You can either go directly to the online stores of your favourite brands and navigate to their Afterpay Day section, or you can shop directly within the Afterpay app for iOS and Android.
Best Afterpay Day Deals
We’ll be updating this section as soon as Afterpay Day deals go live online, so be sure to check back to find out which brands across fashion, beauty, home, tech and more will be offering some huge discounts.
- Bing Lee – Bing Lee is offering discounts on a range of tech, tech accessories and appliances for Afterpay Day.
- The Iconic – The Iconic has knocked up to 30% off thousands of styles across t-shirts, jackets, accessories and more.
- M.J. Bale – Australian tailor M.J. Bale is 25% both full-price pieces and those already discounted.
- Gymshark – Sports clothing brand Gymshark is getting in on the Afterpay Day action too with up to 50% off a range of active wear and training gear.
- Sheet Society – Looking to upgrade your bedroom? Sheet Society is offering an extra 20% off already discounted items with code AFTERPAY20.
- Microsoft – Microsoft is offering up to 10% off selected Surface devices for Afterpay Day.
- Kiehl’s – Save 20% on the entire Kiehl’s skincare range using code AFTERPAY20
- Lovehoney – Spice up the bedroom for less with up to 50% off at Lovehoney.
- Oliver Cabell – Save 20% on a range of minimalist sneakers in the Oliver Cabell sale
- Myer – Find a range of discounts across multiple product categories in the Myer Afterpay Day sale. Some styles are only discounted for one day only, so be sure to keep checking back.
- The Good Guys – Take advantage of savings across laptops, TVs, kitchen appliances and more in The Good Guys Afterpay Day sale.