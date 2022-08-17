What Is Afterpay Day? The Biannual Australian Shopping Sales Event

Who doesn’t love a sale? Australians certainly do, and Afterpay Day, one of the biggest Australian sales events of the year, is right around the corner. With just four days to score some epic deals, it’s a sales event you don’t want to pass up on. Best of all, the vast majority of your favourite brands are getting in on the discount action, including Myer, The Iconic and The Good Guys.

Read on to find out what Afterpay Day is, how it works and which brands are taking part in the event.

What is Afterpay Day

18th – 22nd August 2022

Up to 70% off your favourite brands

Afterpay Day is a biannual shopping sales event held in Australia by the Australian buy-now pay-later service, Afterpay. Afterpay is one of the best-known buy-now pay-later services, that lets you pay for products in instalments, spread out over a 6-week period, with zero interest.

And, continuing on from the first Afterpay Day in March 2022, Afterpay is still supporting Australians affected by the floods, by inviting customers to donate $2 to Thread Together, a charitable organisation that delivers clothing to those who need it most. Your $2 donation gets subtracted from your first payment instalment.

When is Afterpay Day 2022?

The second official Afterpay Day sale kicks off at 8 am AEST on Thursday 18th of August 2022 and ends at midnight on Sunday 21st August (the first took place in March 2022). Afterpay Day deals will be available both online and in-store.

However, as has become custom in Australia, many retailers have begun their Afterpay Day sales early, so there has never been a better time to shop, whether it’s a last-minute Father’s Day gift, you want to get your Christmas gift shopping done early, or you just want to treat yourself.

How does Afterpay Day work?

Afterpay Day works just like any other promotional sale, in that there are big discounts to be taken advantage of across a range of product categories. And, while it is directly affiliated with Afterpay, you don’t need to pay with Afterpay in order to take advantage of the discounts.

Afterpay Day is more of a promotional event for the Afterpay service, with the appeal being that you can buy even more (because items are on sale) and then split the total payment into more manageable chunks.

Best Afterpay Day Deals

You have a number of ways to save on Afterpay Day too. You can either go directly to the online stores of your favourite brands and navigate to their Afterpay Day section, or you can shop directly within the Afterpay app for iOS and Android.

We’ll be updating this section as soon as Afterpay Day deals go live online, so be sure to check back to find out which brands across fashion, beauty, home, tech and more will be offering some huge discounts.