LIV Golf Players: Which Golfers Have Signed On To Greg Norman’s LIV Golf Tour?

LIV Golf is a new golf tour that is headed up by former Australian golfer Greg Norman, with funding coming from the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia.

Ever since LIV Golf was announced, it has been met with criticism and backlash due to its source of funding and Saudi Arabia’s history of human rights violations. However, that hasn’t stopped some of the world’s best golf players from defecting from the well-established PGA Tour (to which LIV Golf is now a rival) in return for some seriously large paycheques.

The PGA Tour itself has been particularly direct in its stance on the LIV Golf tour, stating that any PGA players, both current and future, who choose to join LIV Golf, will be suspended from playing PGA Tour events.

Despite this, some of the world’s most well-known golfing stars have already signed contracts with LIV Golf, which have already seen them earn more money just for joining than they’ve earned throughout their entire PGA Tour career. American golfer John Daly – who hoped to join LIV Golf himself but was turned down by Greg Norman – has said he believes the prize money on offer to be completely fair and justified.

What does LIV stand for?

Image: Golf Digest

LIV Golf might seem like an unusual name. After all, PGA makes perfect sense (Professional Golders’ Association) but you might not know where the name LIV came from.

It’s actually pretty simple. LIV is a reference to the Roman numeral for 54 (L – 50, I – 1, V – 5. IV – 1 before 5 = 4). 54 is the score a golfer would achieve if every hole on a par-72 course were birdied (one stroke under par) and it is also the number of holes that will be played at LIV Golf events.

When did LIV Golf start?

Initial discussions for LIV Golf began in 2019 and at the time, it was going to be known as the Premier Golf League. Following discussions with investors from Saudi Arabia, the Premier Golf League changed its name to LIV Golf Investments and officially launched in October 2021.

The first season of LIV teed off in 2022, consisting of eight 54-hole tournaments and featuring 48 players. Players are split into 12, four-man teams and the field of players can differ from tournament to tournament.

LIV Golf format

Image: @livgolfinv

LIV Golf players compete in events in teams of four, with there being 12 teams in total. Players compete as individuals and as a team for both points and prize money. LIV Golf select team captains before each event and these captains get to choose with other LIV Golf players they want on their team.

At the end of each LIV Golf event, the player with the lowest 54-hole stroke play total is the individual winner. The winning team is decided by taking the best two stroke play scores from the first two round, and the best three from the third and final round. Whichever team ends up with this figure being the lowest, wins.

Teams

The same team names are used throughout the LIV Golf season, but each week they can be populated by different players and captains. The 12 LIV Golf teams are:

Niblicks GC

Fireballs GC

HY Flyers GC

Punch GC

Smash GC

Cleeks GC

4 Aces GC

Torque GC

Majesticks GC

Crushers GC

Stinger GC

Iron Heads GC

LIV Golf players

Image: @livgolfinv

Some of the most notable golfers to have joined LIV Golf include Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka. There are currently 61 players who have signed a contract with LIV Golf or have played at least one LIV Golf event. Those players are:

Dustin Johnson (USA)

Cameron Smith (AUS)

Marc Leishman (AUS)

Abraham Ancer (MEX)

Oliver Bekker (RSA)

Richard Bland (ENG)

Itthipat Buranatanyarat (THA)

Laurie Carter (ENG)

Paul Casey (ENG)

Eugenio Chacarra (ESP)

Ratchanon Chantananuwat (THA)

Bryson DeChambeau (USA)

Hennie du Plessis (RSA)

Oliver Fisher (ENG)

Sergio Garcia (ESP)

Branden Grace (RSA)

Talor Gooch (USA)

Justin Harding (RSA)

Sam Horsfield (ENG)

Charles Howell III (USA)

Matt Jones (AUS)

Sadom Kaewkanjana (THA)

Martin Kaymer (GER)

Phachara Khongwatmai (THA)

Sihwan Kim (USA)

Ryosuke Kinoshita (JAP)

Brooks Koepka (USA)

Chase Koepka (USA)

Jason Kokrak (USA)

Jinichiro Kozuma (JAP)

Pablo Larrazábal (ESP)

Viraj Madappa (IND)

Graeme McDowell (NIR)

Phil Mickelson (USA)

Jediah Morgan (AUS)

Kevin Na (USA)

Shaun Norris (RSA)

Andy Ogletree (USA)

Louis Oosthuizen (RSA)

Wade Ormsby (AUS)

Carlos Ortiz (MEX)

Adrián Otaegui (ESP)

Pat Perez (USA)

Turk Pettit (USA)

James Plot (USA)

Ian Poulter (ENG)

David Puig (ESP)

Patrick Reed (USA)

J. C. Ritchie (RSA)

Charl Schwartzel (RSA)

Travis Smyth (AUS)

Ian Snyman (RSA)

Henrik Stenson (SWE)

Hudson Swafford (USA)

Hideto Tanihara (JAP)

Peter Uihlein (USA)

Scott Vincent (ZIM)

Bubba Watson (USA)

Lee Westwood (ENG)

Brend Wiesberger (AUT)

Blake Windred (AUS)

Matthew Wolff (USA)

Kevin Yuan (AUS)

Will Cameron Smith join LIV Golf?

Update 30th August 2022

Cameron Smith has now announced his decision to join LIV Golf in a deal worth AU$140 million. Smith told reporters that the money on offer did play a part in his decision making, but said the biggest influence in making his decision was that, “[LIV’s] schedule is really appealing. I’ll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there, as well. I haven’t been able to do that, and to get that part of my life back was really appealing.”

Previous information as of 30th August 2022

There has been a great deal of speculation surrounding Australian golfer Cameron Smith and whether he will defect to the LIV Golf tour too. Following his spectacular win at The Open in July 2022, Smith was asked by reporters if he was planning to join Greg Norman’s LIV Golf tour. At the time, Smith said, “I just won the British Open and you’re asking about that? I think that’s pretty, not that good.”

Speculation has intensified since, as the The Telegraph reported, on the 9th of August, that Smith has now signed a US$100 million/AU$140 million contract to join LIV Golf. The UK publication added Cameron Smith will play his first LIV Golf event in Boston.

Cameron Smith was once again asked, during the FedEx Cup playoffs, about him moving to LIV Golf. He told reporters, “no comment,” and added, “You know, my goal here is to win the FedEx Cup playoffs. That’s all I’m here for,”

How to watch LIV Golf?

“If there’s something I need to say regarding the PGA Tour or LIV, it’ll come from Cameron Smith, not Cameron Percy,” referencing the fact Australian golfer Cameron Percy told reporters that Smith had indeed joined LIV.

LIV Golf tournament events can be watched online at LIV Golf’s official website, or its YouTube and Facebook channels.