Where To Stream Die Hard In Australia

One of the greatest action films of all time (and arguably the greatest Christmas movie of all time), here’s everything you need to know about Die Hard, including where to stream and watch it.

Run Time 2 Hours 11 Minutes Rating MA 15+ Genre Action Release Date Jul 15, 1988 IMDB Rating 8.2 Rotten Tomatoes Rating 94% Stream Now On Disney Plus Buy / Rent Apple TV

Amazon Prime

Where To Watch Online

Currently, you can stream Die Hard – as well as all its sequels – on Disney+ in Australia.

Die Hard is also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Microsoft Movies and Telstra Box Office.

Trailer

Die Hard Cast & Crew

Bruce Willis stars as John McClane, a grizzled and resourceful New York City police detective who finds himself ensnared in the heist of a century while visiting Los Angeles. Alan Rickman plays the main antagonist Hans Gruber, a cool, calculated German terrorist and architect of the heist.

Willis wasn’t the studio’s first choice for McClane: the role was first offered to other big action movie stars including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mel Gibson, Clint Eastwood and Sylvester Stallone. Other actors in contention included Richard Gere, Harrison Ford, Paul Newman and Al Pacino.

In the end, the relatively unknown Willis got the part. He ended up being the perfect pick, and Die Hard catapulted him to movie star and action-hero status.

Rickman’s charismatic portrayal of Gruber is also widely considered one of the best parts of the film, and Gruber would prove to be his most famous role – until his performance as Professor Severus Snape in the Harry Potter film franchise became his biggest claim to fame.

Other stars in Die Hard include Bonnie Bedelia, who plays McClane’s estranged wife Holly; Reginald VelJohnson, who plays LAPD sergeant Al Powell; Alexander Godunov as Karl, Gruber’s second-in-command and De’voreaux White as Argyle, McClane’s limousine driver.

The Plot

Die Hard was directed by John McTiernan from a screenplay written by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza. A little-known fact is that Die Hard was actually based on the 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever by Roderick Thorp.

Die Hard follows New York City police detective John McClane, who is caught up in a terrorist takeover of a Los Angeles skyscraper while visiting his estranged wife on Christmas Eve. Facing seemingly insurmountable odds, McClane is forced to stop the terrorist plot and save his wife without any backup.

What The Critics & Reviews Say

Currently, Die Hard has an 8.2 IMDb score and a critic rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. As the latter puts it, “its many imitators (and sequels) have never come close to matching the taut thrills of the definitive holiday action classic.”

Die Hard was released in Australian cinemas on October 6th 1988.