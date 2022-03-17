Below Deck Down Under: Release Date & Where To Watch In Australia

Below Deck, the popular American reality television show that follows crew members who work and reside on superyachts during charter season, is getting the Australian treatment. Rather, the series is launching (pun intended) an Australian version/spinoff – called Below Deck Down Under – this week.

Where To Watch Below Deck Down Under In Australia

Hayu – Below Deck Down Under will be exclusively available on Hayu. Prices start at $6.99/month and comes with a free seven-day trial.

Below Deck Down Under Release Date Australia

Below Deck Down Under will be released on Hayu on the 18th of March.

Synopsis

Similar to the American Below Deck, Below Deck Down Under will follow crew members of a yacht in northeastern Australia and their rotating (and often demanding) charter guests.

Trailer

Below Deck Down Under Cast

The crew members for Below Deck Down Under are Aesha Scott – Chief Steward, Jason Chambers – Captain, Ryan McKeown – Chef, Brittini Burton – Deckhand, Magda Ziomek – Steward, Ben Crawley – Deckhand, Jamie Sayed – Bosun, Culver Bradbury – Deckhand and Tumi Mhlongo – Steward.

Reviews

Fans of the original Below Deck can’t wait for Below Deck Down Under to drop; expressing their excitement and anticipation for the series on Twitter:

Who’s keen for Below Deck Down Under?



Me! Me! Me! 🇦🇺 — Bravo by Kate (@BravobyKate) March 16, 2022

Below Deck Down Under!!!

YESSSSSS#BelowDeckSailing — jax ☘️ (@jaxbra) March 15, 2022

Below deck down under looks JUICY — big b (@Baylaah) March 8, 2022

Read Next