Black Mirror Is Officially Getting A Sixth Season

Black Mirror fans, rejoice. After three long years since Season 5 dropped in 2019, Season 6 has finally been confirmed. According to Variety, Black Mirror’s sixth season has been given the green light by Netflix and casting currently is underway.

Of course, the exact plotlines for Season 6 have not been revealed – and neither has the release date – but we do know that there will be more episodes than the previous season of Black Mirror; which just consisted of three hour-long episodes.

If you’re wanting to refresh your memory – or perhaps watch Black Mirror for the first time; which you definitely should – here’s everything you need to know about the series, including where to stream it in Australia.

Where To Watch Black Mirror In Australia

If you want to get caught up with Seasons 1-5 before Season 6 of Black Mirror is released, you can do so on Netflix Australia – if you don’t already have a subscription for Netflix, prices start at $10.99 per month.

Synopsis

Black Mirror is an anthology series – meaning every episode is a standalone storyline and features different characters. However, all episodes are set in near-distant futures and explore the dangers of technology. Extremely thought-provoking and philosophical, Black Mirror is a must-watch series.

Trailer

Cast & Crew

As Black Mirror is an anthology series, each episode has different cast members. Notable actors who have appeared in Black Mirror include Jon Hamm, Jodie Whittaker, Anthony Mackie, Miley Cyrus, Daniel Kaluuya, Hayley Atwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rupert Everett, Topher Grace and many more.

Black Mirror was created by five-time Emmy winner, Charlie Brooker.

Reviews

Currently, Black Mirror has an 8.8 IMDb score and a critic rating of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes.