Where To Watch ‘House of Hammer’: The Armie Hammer Documentary

Armie Hammer, the actor best known for playing Oliver in Call Me By Your Name and the Winklevoss twins in The Social Network, had a rather successful Hollywood career that was slowly building up steam. Of course, that was before several sexual abuse allegations were made against him last year.

House of Hammer, an upcoming documentary miniseries, will explore these allegations made against Hammer and will also reveal dark secrets from his family’s past (for context, Hammer is the great-grandson of Armand Hammer – a prominent tycoon known for running the company Occidental Petroleum).

Here’s everything you need to know about the series before it’s released in Australia.

Where To Watch House of Hammer In Australia

House of Hammer will be available to stream on Binge from the 8th of October 2022.

Trailer

Synopsis

As mentioned above, House of Hammer will delve into the sexual abuse allegations made against Hammer and will feature interviews with Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison – both of whom dated Hammer.

An interview with Casey Hammer, Armie Hammer’s aunty, also appears in House of Hammer and she claims most of the Hammer family, not just Armie, is toxic and twisted.

Background

If you somehow missed the Armie Hammer scandal, here’s a quick rundown so you don’t go into House of Hammer blind. In January 2021, an Instagram page called House of Effie posted screenshots of alleged messages from Hammer. These messages contained graphic fantasies of cannibalism, rape and many other disturbing activities.

Days later, Vucekovich spoke to Page Six about her former relationship with the actor and said, “[Hammer] said to me, he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.” She also said, “If I had a little cut on my hand, he’d like suck it or lick it…”

A few days after that, Paige Lorenze – another one of Hammer’s exes – spoke to Page Six and alleged that Hammer once used a knife to ‘brand’ her by carving an A near her vagina. Then in March 2021, Effie Angelova – the woman behind the House of Effie Instagram account – publicly came forward and, during a press conference, said:

Hammer with his Call Me By Your Name co-star Timothée Chalamet. Image Credit: Getty Images

“On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slapped my head against a wall, bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent.”

After a nine-month-long investigation, the Los Angeles Police Department sent its findings to the city’s District Attorney in December 2021 but according to The Daily Mail, it’s unlikely Hammer will be charged as the case against him ‘isn’t strong’. Only time will tell though.

In the meantime, Hammer has essentially been blacklisted from Hollywood. He hasn’t booked a single film since Death on the Nile, which was released earlier this year, was fired from multiple projects (such as Shotgun Wedding and The Offer), and is now working as a timeshare salesman in the Cayman Islands – at least, according to Variety.

Reviews

Currently, House of Hammer – which was released in the US on the 2nd of September – has a 5.6 IMDb score and a critic rating of 67% on Rotten Tomatoes.