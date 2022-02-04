The American television series Peacemaker, created by James Gunn – the man behind Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad – is now available to stream in Australia!

Where To Watch Peacemaker In Australia

Binge – Prices start at $10/month and comes with a free two week trial



Foxtel Now – Prices start at $25/month and comes with a free ten day trial

Synopsis

Peacemaker is based on the DC Comics character of the same name and is actually a spin-off from Gunn’s 2021 film, The Suicide Squad, as well as the first television show to be officially included as a part of DC’s Extended Universe. The action/comedy series follows Christopher Smith, better known as Peacemaker, who would do anything to achieve peace; including murder.

Trailer

Cast & Crew

John Cena stars in Peacemaker as Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, reprising his role from The Suicide Squad. Other cast members include Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee and Robert Patrick.

As previously mentioned, the series was created by James Gunn, most famous for writing and directing the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Reviews

Currently, Peacemaker has an 8.4 IMDb score and a critic rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Read Next