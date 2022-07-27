Where To Watch Rick And Morty In Australia

It’s just been announced when the highly anticipated sixth season of Rick and Morty, the Emmy-winning series, will be released.

So, whether you’re a huge fan who can’t wait to see what happens next (after the shocking events of the Season 5 finale) or you’ve never seen it but want to quickly catch up before the next season drops, here’s everything you need to know about Rick and Morty.

Rick and Morty Season 6 will be released on the 4th of September 2022.

Where To Watch Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty Seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Netflix Australia. And although it hasn’t been announced yet, it’s likely that Season 6 will also be available on Netflix Australia from September 4th.

Synopsis

Rick and Morty is an animated sitcom that follows the wild, weird and hilarious adventures of Rick Sanchez, a genius scientist, and his idiotic but righteous grandson, Morty.

The series mainly has an episodic format, meaning you can watch a random episode and still understand it without having seen any prior episodes; although, there are a few episodes that feature overarching and connecting storylines, so it is best to watch Rick and Morty from the beginning and in order.

Trailer

Cast & Crew

Emmy winner Justin Roiland co-created Rick and Morty and also provides the voices for the two titular characters. Emmy winner Dan Harmon, best known for creating Community, co-created Rick and Morty with Roiland.

Chris Parnell, best known for voicing Cyril Figgis from Archer, and Sarah Chalke, best known for her role as Dr Elliot Reed from Scrubs, also voice characters in Rick and Morty.

Reviews

Currently, Rick and Morty has a 9.2 IMDb rating and a critic rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.