Where To Watch The 2022 Super Bowl In Sydney

The annual Super Bowl, the championship game for the American National Football League (NFL) is almost upon us. This year, Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium, located in California, and the renowned halftime show will feature iconic hip-hop artists Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

If you’re wanting to watch the United States’ biggest sporting event of the year, you’re not alone. Therefore, we’ve rounded up which Sydney sports bars and pubs are hosting special events for this year’s Super Bowl, where you’ll be able to enjoy the game with your mates over classic American food and delicious beer.

The game kicks off at roughly 10.30am AEDT on the 14th of February, which is a Monday here in Australia… So, you may want to take the day off work and make sure you organise some roses for your partner; as the 14th is also Valentine’s Day. Once you’ve got all that sorted, you’ll be able to indulge in as many pints and wings as you like while watching Super Bowl LVI at one of the following awesome places.

Beer DeLuxe

9 Lime St, Sydney

Beer DeLuxe offers some of Sydney’s best beer food, tempting mains, interesting wines, stunning cocktails, and a craft beer list that’s to die for. Located on King Street Wharf, this premium brewhouse boasts an outdoor beer garden, an inside restaurant over two levels, and an outside balcony that looks over Darling Harbour.

Beer DeLuxe’s doors will open at 10am on Super Bowl day and the venue will be streaming the game on all of their TV screens. You won’t need a ticket as entry is free, but we highly recommend booking a table.

The Dee Why Hotel

834 Pittwater Rd, Dee Why

For those in the Northern Beaches wanting to watch the Super Bowl live, The Dee Why Hotel will be once again having their annual Super Bowl party. Doors will open at 9am, and the pub will be streaming the game on all of their massive TVs.

The Dee Why Hotel will have on-site TAB, an all-day game day menu available from 9am,

$24 Bud buckets, and $7 Budweisers. Entry is free but secure your spot by booking now.

Forrester’s

336 Riley St, Surry Hills

An iconic tavern that’s been operating for over 100 years is Forrester’s in Surry Hills. The pub has multiple big screen TVs and always has a fun, energetic atmosphere.

Forrester’s doors will open at 9am and the bar will be serving $10 steaks, $1 wings and $5 MoonDog beers all day. Plus, they’re offering a Super Bowl Breaky Burger Special — bacon, hash brown, fried egg, American cheese, roasted garlic aioli and BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun for $14 — which will be available until midday. You won’t need a ticket to get in, but we highly recommend booking a table for you and your mates.

Harts Pub

Cnr of Gloucester & Essex Streets, The Rocks

Harts Pub is proud of its reputation as one of Australia’s iconic craft beer venues. A heritage-listed building with 8 big screen TVs, as well as an extra one in the pub’s beer garden, Harts Pub has an authentic vibe; perfect for the Super Bowl.

Hart’s Pub will be open from 9.30am on Super Bowl day and will be offering $5 rings and wings, $8 chilli dawgs, and all-day happy hour. We highly recommend booking ahead so you don’t miss out.

Kent St Hotel

347 Kent St, Sydney

The Kent St Hotel is located in the heart of the city; right in Sydney’s CBD. The pub has cool Cuban vibes and was redesigned not long ago specifically for guys wanting to grab a burger, a few beers and just watch sport. The venue also has big screen TVs perfect to watch the Super Bowl this year.

Doors will open at 9am on the 14th but you’ll need a ticket to get in. The tickets are $99 but include unlimited Coors on tap (from kick off to full time), unlimited hot wings during the game, and a cheeseburger & fries at halftime.

The Marlborough Hotel

145 King St, Newtown

One of the most iconic pubs in Newtown is of course The Marlborough Hotel. Known for their live music and beer garden, The Marlborough Hotel or the ‘Marly’ has a lively atmosphere that is ideal for the Super Bowl.

The Marly’s doors will open at 9am on Super Bowl day and the venue will be offering $25 beer buckets, $10 chicken wings, and ‘gameday giveaways’. Entry is free, but to avoid being turned away at the door due to capacity limits, you should definitely book ahead.

The Office Hotel

Cnr of Kent & Erskine Streets, Sydney

Located in the heart of Sydney’s CBD, The Office Hotel is known for its awesome sports bar and huge TV screens. You’ll be able to watch the Super Bowl on those big screens from 8am on the 14th of February, plus have access to some impressive food and drink specials. On Super Bowl day, The Office Hotel will be serving up $30 Bud Buckets as well as $9 pints of Coors.

The food specials for the day will be a ‘Sports Fan Burger Box’ for $28, Classic American Hot Dogs for $18 each, and Cheeseburger Spring Rolls for $17. There will also be a breakfast menu available if your body can’t handle American food that early in the morning. Plus, you’ll have the chance to win an NFL Buccs Helmet; just buy a bucket of Buds for entry. This isn’t a ticketed event but make sure you book ahead!

The Oxford Tavern

1 New Canterbury Road, Petersham

The Oxford Tavern is known for its southern-US inspired menu and its large range of beers, cocktails and shooters. Entry to the tavern will be free on Super Bowl day (but booking is recommended; damn COVID restrictions) and the doors will be open from 9am. The game will be streamed live and “very, very loud” on all of The Oxford Tavern’s TVs.

During the day The Oxford Tavern will be giving away cases of Pabst Blue Ribbon to lucky winners while American burgers, nachos & BBQ plates, as well as some hero dishes from each team’s hometown, PBR tinnies & US craft beers, will be on the menu. Plus, there will be some half-time ball throwing games with the winner taking home a Pabst jersey & a case of beer.

The Sporting Globe

King Street Wharf, 22 The Promenade, Sydney

The Sporting Globe is an award-winning sports bar that offers classic pub food and craft beers that are brewed on-site. On the 14th of February, the Super Bowl will be streaming live throughout the entire venue on their 50 TV screens; but you’ll need a ticket to get in.

The Sporting Globe has a few ticket options for the Super Bowl: The “VIP Package” is $199pp and includes a 4 hour bottomless drinks package (including all tap beer, cider, house wine, and soft drink), roaming canapés, a brekky burger, and express entry into the venue.

The “Premium Restaurant Package” is $90pp and includes a reserved table, brekky burger, 24 share wings, and either a Bud, house wine, or soft drink on arrival but to get this package you must be booking for a minimum of 4 people. Then the “GA Ticket” is only $25pp and includes guaranteed entry plus your choice of a free Bud, house wine, or soft drink on arrival.

Winghaus

Gateway, Alfred St, Circular Quay / Shop 1 at Scotch Row, Hickson Road, Barangaroo South

Winghaus is a sports bar/diner that specialises in all things chicken wings and has two Sydney locations; both of which are considered as Australia’s home of live sports. Therefore, it’s no surprise that both Sydney Winghaus locations will be streaming the Super Bowl on all of their 20 huge TV screens.

Winghaus’ doors will open from 9am but you’ll need a ticket to get in. The tickets are $50 per and include entry as well as a 500ml beer of your choice and a 10 pack of spicy, saucy wings doused in the sauce of your choosing. You just need to choose which location you’d rather go to — Circular Quay or Barangaroo — when purchasing your tickets, and you’ll be all set for game day.

