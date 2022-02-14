Where To Watch The King’s Man In Australia

The prequel to the popular Kingsman films, The King’s Man focuses on how the secret spy organisation was first founded during World War I. The film was released in December last year but is set to hit streaming services in Australia on the 23rd of February.

Image Credit: 20th Century Studios

Where To Watch The King’s Man

Disney+ – Prices start at $9.99/month

Synopsis

The King’s Man is a prequel to Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle and is set over a hundred years before the events of the first Kingsman film where Eggsy, played by Taron Egerton, is first recruited as a spy; therefore, Eggsy as well as Harry Hart, played by Colin Firth, and other Kingsman characters are not featured in this film.

Instead, The King’s Man follows British aristocrat Orlando, Duke of Oxford and how he both fought a collection of criminal masterminds plotting to wipe out millions through war and started the secret service organisation, Kingsman.

Trailer

Cast & Crew

The King’s Man has been directed and co-written by Matthew Vaughn, who also directed and co-wrote the first two Kingsman films. Starring as Orlando is Academy Award-nominee Ralph Fiennes, known best for starring in Schindler’s List as well as the Harry Potter and James Bond films.

The King’s Man also stars Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance.

Reviews

The King’s Man received mixed reviews and currently has a 6.5 IMDb score and a critic rating of 43% on Rotten Tomatoes; however, the audience score is 80%.

