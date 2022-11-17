Who is Angela White? ‘The Meryl Streep Of Porn’

Angela White is an Australian pornographic actress, beginning her career in 2003 aged only 18 years old.

She is one of the most recognisable adult film stars in the industry and has been referred to as “The Meryl Streep of Porn.”

So, who is Angela White? Read on to learn about her career, relationships, education and more.

Angela White Quick Facts

Name: Angela White

Age: 37

DoB: 4 March 1985

Occupation[s]: Pornographic actress, model

Nationality: Australian

Place of Birth: Sydney, Australia

Current Residence: Los Angeles, California

Height (approx.): 5 feet 3 inches / 160cm

Weight (approx.): 9 st 2 lbs / 58 kg

Net Worth: $1 million – $8 million

Instagram: @theangelawhite – 9.1M followers

Twitter: @ANGELAWHITE – 2.4M followers

Tik Tok: @angelawhite – 1.2M followers

Who is Angela White?

Angela White is an Australian adult film star and director who works predominantly in the United States.

She is one of the industry’s biggest stars, alongside names such as Lana Rhoades, with a career spanning nearly two decades.

She was inducted into Adult Video News (AVN) Hall of Fame in 2018. She was also won the AVN Female Performer of the Year award three times in a row from 2018-2020, becoming the first person to achieve the feat.

XBIZ.com called Angela White, “Australia’s most well-known adult performer,” and The Daily Beast also referred to her as “The Meryl Streep of Porn.”

Early Life

Angela White was born in Sydney, Australia on 4 March 1985. She lived in Central Sydney until she was eight-year-old, before moving with her family to a farm in Victoria. She moved back to the East Coast for high school.

Whilst in high school Angela White was teased for her sexuality. She said, “I openly identified as bisexual in my teens, and in high school I was criticised for being a slut and a lesbian.”

“Basically, I wasn’t doing my sexuality right.”

She revealed that this motivated her to enter the adult film industry, where she saw pornography as a celebration.

She said, “ I saw people on the screen having sex with multiple people, like, different locations, different people, multiple genders, and it was celebrated.”

In 2003, aged 18 and still in high school, Angela White started doing nude modelling.

Education

In 2010, Angela White ran in the Victorian state elections as a member of the Australian Sex Party. Image: @Townsville Bulletin

Angela White began college in 2005, and soon enrolled at the University of Melbourne. She graduated in 2010 with first-class honours in Gender Studies.

For her honours thesis, she studied women’s experiences in the pornography industry. Her paper, ‘The Porn Performer: The Radical Potential of Pleasure in Pornography’ was published in The Routledge Companion to Media, Sex and Sexuality in 2017.

In 2014, Angela White revealed that she would like to go back and complete her PHD, expanding on her studies to include a broader cross-section of performers.

Angela White’s adult film career

Angela White began her adult film career in 2003, shortly after her 18th birthday. She became the first Australian to pose for Score Group in the U.S. within the year.

In 2013, she launched her own official website AngelaWhite.com, where she was able to produce and direct her own content. This allowed her “to truly explore my sexuality on [her] own terms.”

In 2014, Angela White secretly filmed herself for a scene in the library of Melbourne’s La Trobe University. She never meant to release the amateur video, to which the university said they were “shocked and appalled.”

In 2016, she revealed she had moved to the United States and had signed with pornographic talent agent Mark Spiegler. She began to shoot for companies such as Brazzers, Naughty America and other directors such as Jules Jordan. She would later go on to sign an exclusive deal with Brazzers in 2021.

Angela White has starred in over 150 adult films. Image: @Angela White

In January 2018, Angela White hosted the 35th Annual AVN Awards show in Las Vegas. That year she took home ‘Female Performer of the Year’, which she would win for the next two years running.

In 2022, she released ‘Sexually Rated Programming’, a short film set in a dystopian future, where she attempts to, “set free a submissive society brainwashed by anti-erotic propaganda.”

She has worked on over 150 adult movies since the start of her career. She has been highly praised for her career; long-time filmmaker Mark Spiegler said:

“For this day and age, she’s the perfect storm of a porn star… she’s a master of all trades: she does the casting, the producing, the directing.”

He continued, “She even does the editing in her own movies, and not like slap together a scene either—she’ll spend a week or two editing one scene and painting with small brushes.”

She was inducted into the AVN Hall of Fame in 2018 and he XRCO Hall of fame in 2020.

She also started an Only Fans.

Other ventures

Angela White has a first-class honours degree from the University of Melbourne. Image: @angelawhite

At the same time as her adult film career, she also began to gain traction by modelling for adult websites and magazines. In 2007, she was named Score Magazine’s Voluptuous Model of the Year. She also featured on the front page of Cosmopolitan and The Sydney Morning Herald.

Angela White also regularly partakes in webcam modelling. Speaking to Buzzfeed, she said, “I see the porn industry moving towards more live streaming and interactivity, which is what I’m working to accomplish with my site.”

Her first feature in a mainstream television show was on poplar Australian comedy Pizza.

In 2010, she ran for Australian office in the Victorian state elections as a member of the Australian Sex Party to protect the rights of sex workers. She revealed she had no intention of winning, “My angle wasn’t necessarily to win. I wanted to make sure that Kathleen Maltzahn [a candidate who wanted to criminalise sex work] didn’t win.”

She also became known amongst Australians as she sent DVDs of her films to Attorney General Rob Hulls to reduce the regulation of hardcore pornographic movies.

She also runs her own production company, AGW Entertainment B.V.

Angela White’s relationships

Angela White tends to keep her relationships private.

She has been linked to fellow adult film stars Seth Gamble and Manuel Ferrara.

Angela White’s net worth

Angela White’s exact net worth is not known, but it is estimated to be anywhere between $1 million – $8 million.