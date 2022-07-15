Who Is Cameron Smith? Australia’s Mullet-Rocking Golf Master

Cameron Smith is an Australian golfer who, at 28 years of age, already has a number of PGA wins under his belt. He is currently ranked sixth in the world and will be hoping to make his way up the rankings over the coming tournaments and years.

But who is Cameron Smith, who is his wife or girlfriend, where is he from and what is his net worth? Allow us to answer all these questions and more, below.

Cameron Smith Quick Facts

Name: Cameron Smith

Age: 28

DoB: 18 August 1993

Nationality: Australian

Height: 5 ft 11 in / 1.8m

Weight: 172lbs / 78kg

Relationship Status: Dating

Partner: Shanel Naoum

Net Worth: $6 million

Instagram: @cameronsmithgolf – 214k followers

Who is Cameron Smith?

Cameron Smith is an Australian golfer who was born on the 18th of August 1993 in Brisbane, Queensland to parents Sharon and Des Smith. His father can be credited with helping Cameron generate a passion for golf, as he was a scratch golfer (a golfer with a zero handicap) who played at the Wantima Golf Club in Brisbane. Grant Field, one of the leading golf coaches in Australia, took Cameron Smith under his wing in 2004.

image: @cameronsmithgolf

Golf Digest says Des knew his son “could make a career out of golf when Cameron, at 12, broke par and beat his dad for the first time in the same round (69 to his dad’s 71).”

Despite moving to live in Florida, Cameron Smith stays true to his Australian roots by rocking a mullet hairstyle, which he has sported since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Golf Career

Amateur

Just five years later, in 2009, Cameron Smith won the Handa Junior Masters (a now-defunct junior golf tournament in Australia) and in 2011, he added another 3 junior titles to his ever-growing lists, with wins in The Australian Boys’ Amateur, the Australian Amateur Stroke Play and the Victorian Junior Masters.

Professional

Cameron Smith officially turned professional in 2013 and played on the PGA Tour of Australasia and managed to secure a second-place finish at both the 2015 Coca-Cola Queensland PGA Championship and the 2016 Emirates Australian Open.

Cameron Smith moved to Jacksonville, Florida, in 2014, where he still lives today, in order to play on the PGA Tour. His first event on the PGA Tour was CIMB Classic in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, wherein he tied for 5th place.

Smith continued to impress on the world’s golfing stage, with a top four finish at the 2015 U.S. Open, which meant he automatically qualified for the 2016 Masters.

Cameron Smith recorded his first PGA Tour win in 2017, when he partnered with Jonas Blixt (the housemate of Smith’s caddie Sam Pinfold) and won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He followed up this win with two top-10 finishes to see out the 2017 season. Smith then won the Australian PGA Championship in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman at the 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Image: @cameronsmithgolf

It wasn’t until 2020 that Cameron Smith recorded his first individual PGA Tour victory, with a win in the Sony Open in Hawaii. Smith finished joint runner-up at the 2020 Masters, and at the same time, became the first golfer in Masters history to record all four rounds in the 60s, with scorecards of 67-68-69-69.

Smith won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans once more in 2021, but this time was partnered with fellow Australian golfer, Marc Leishman.

Cameron got off to a winning start in 2022 with victory in the calendar-opening tournament, Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui, Hawaii. Smith set a new record of finishing 34 under par (the previous record was 31 under par, set by Ernie Els at the same tournament in 2003).

He has since followed up this victory with another win in The Players Championship, winning by one shot from Anirban Lahiri, and a third-place finish at the 2022 Masters.

Cameron Smith is currently competing in The Open – which is celebrating its 150th anniversary – at St Andrews Old Course, considered to be the oldest golf course in the world, in St Andrews, Fife, Scotland.

Cameron Smith Girlfriend

Cameron Smith with girlfriend Shanel Naoum. Image: Golf Monthly

Cameron Smith is currently dating Shanel Naoum, who he met in his current residence of Jacksonville, Florida. The couple would have met sometime since May 2021 and were first photographed together when Cameron won The Players Championship in 2022.

Before Shanel, Cameron was dating Jordan Ontiveros. The pair met in 2016, a couple of years after Smith made the move to Florida. Ontiveros is also a keen golfer and the pair were often seen practicing together.

Cameron Smith Net Worth

Cameron Smith’s net worth is currently estimated at US $6 million.

Cameron Smith’s official prize money winnings to date stands at $22.7 million.

Where does Cameron Smith live?

Image: @cameronsmithgolf

Cameron Smith currently lives in Jacksonville, Florida. As per Fox Sports, he owns a “waterside home with three cars, two boats and a mower for his yard work.” He also reportedly owns another two cars which are still in Australia.

Smith also has a passion for fishing, and he has told Fox Sports, “I feel like fishing and driving for me is the place where I can just get away, put the phone down and just enjoy peace.”