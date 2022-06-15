Who Is Harry Garside? The Australian Boxer Pushing For Social Change

Harry Garside is an Australian boxer who has become Australia’s first Olympic medal winner in over 30 years. What makes Harry Garside such an interesting boxer, however, is the fact he wasn’t seen to have boxing potential when he was young. He has also made a stand against gender stereotypes and can often be seen sporting nail polish or wearing women’s clothing.

He’s most certainly a boxer of the 21st century.

So, who is Harry Garside, where is he from and what potentially lies in store for Australia’s next great boxing prospect? Allow us to answer all these questions and more.

Harry Garside Quick Facts

Name: Harrison Garside

Age: 24

DoB: 22 July 1997

Nationality: Australian

Height: 5ft 9in / 1.76m

Weight: Around 60kg – competes in Lightweight division

Who is Harry Garside?

Harry Garside is an Australian boxer from Ferntree Gully, Victoria, Australia. He was born on 22 July 1997. He’s the youngest of three brothers and admits he was connected to his mother at a young age, compared to his brothers Josh and Jack, who were “blokey” and connected with their father, Shaun. He says in an interview with Better Homes and Gardens that he tried to “play a role to be a masculine man but deep down it wasn’t me.”

Harry Garside now has a full leg sleeve tattoo with portraits of some of his favourite boxers, including Muhammed All and Vasiliy Lomachenko. He says they’re not just great boxers and athletes, but they’re great human beings outside of the ring, too.

Harry Garside Boxer

Despite not feeling masculine, Harry Garside pursued the idea of participating in boxing from the age of 9 and he fell in love with the sport immediately. He says boxing allowed to him “find out who I am, gave me self-love, discipline and self-care.”

Garside joined the Lilydale Youth Club to pursue a career in boxing. However, it didn’t get off to an amazing start, as he lost more fights than he won. In fact, he lost 10 of his first 18, but it didn’t deter his fighting spirit. If anything, the losses spurred him on further and he assumed an underdog mentality

Olympics

Harry Garside competed in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics in the Lightweight boxing division. After successfully making his way through the group stages, Harry guaranteed himself an Olympic medal when made it through to the semi-finals, which took place on 6 August 2021. His Olympic semi-final boxing match was against Andy Cruz from Cuba.

Cruz went into the boxing match as the favourite, due to his vastly superior boxing experience. At the time, Harry Garside’s boxing record was 19-15 (wins, losses) compared to Andy Cruz’s 110-8 record.

Harry Garside did ultimately lose the fight by unanimous decision, but in doing so, still managed to win an Olympic bronze medal. It marked the first time an Australian boxer had won an Olympic medal in 33 years.

Before his Olympic bronze medal win, Harry Garside had already won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. He did so whilst maintaining his regular day job as a plumber.

Harry has since donated his bronze Olympic medal to the MCG Sports Museum.

Harry Garside Personal Life

Girlfriend

Harry Garside currently has a girlfriend, Ash Ruscoe, who is also a boxer. The pair have said they would like to one day open up their own boxing gym in a low socio-economic area, more so so that they can teach kids to be good humans. Harry has said he doesn’t mind if he doesn’t get to create championship-level boxers, he just wants to create good humans.

Ash is also a keen advocate for women’s empowerment and so her goal is to teach young girls that they are equal to men and can have the strength to compete on the same level.

Ballet

Harry Garside started taking ballet lessons at the age of 19. He was very aware of the fact ballet is often seen as a women’s discipline, but he says ballet lessons have helped him with his boxing. He says there is a lot of crossover between the two, because of the mental pressures that come with ballet, but also due to the strength needed to be generated through the legs.

Banishing Gender Stereotypes

Not only has Harry Garside generated headlines for his boxing career, but also for the way in which he aims to banish gender stereotypes and to be a role model for young men who want to be a little bit quirky. He has been seen on numerous occasions rocking nail polish or wearing women’s clothing.

He has previously spoken to Fox News Sports (via The Bridge) about his decision to wear nail polish, which he showed off following his Olympic medal in. He said, “

There are a lot of people out there who feel like they have to be something because they’re male or female. I’m all about just being different. I was going to wear a dress to the opening ceremony. But I didn’t want to offend anyone. I feel like some people might take it the wrong way, so this is my way of showcasing something.”