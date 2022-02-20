Australia’s Newest NBA Star, Josh Giddey, Is Also Our Newest Style Icon

Josh Giddey might only be 19 but he’s taken the basketball world by storm. The talented Melburnian, who joined the Oklahoma City Thunder as the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft mid-last year, has quickly and definitely made his stamp on the sport.

Not only was he named the 2020-21 NBL Rookie of the Year for his exploits Down Under with the Adelaide 36ers, but he’s also become the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. He’s even garnered praise from the GOAT LeBron James, who’s said “he’s really, really, really good”, has “great vision” and “play[s] beautiful basketball”, Fox Sports reports.

He’s also managed to stay pretty humble, despite his stratospheric rise – and he’s also shaping up to be one of the best-dressed men in the NBA. Scratch that. Josh Giddey is probably one of the best-dressed Australian athletes on the planet right now, full stop.

Josh Giddey’s core aesthetic. Spot the Hublot on his wrist and the Louis Vuitton travel bag, too. Images: @joshgiddey

Unlike some of his NBA colleagues – who have a constantly evolving, somewhat wacky approach to fashion – Josh has a pretty defined aesthetic, and it’s one that works really well for him.

He’s a fan of denim, regularly pairing black jeans with a contrasting trucker’s jacket, and paired with white or light-coloured sneakers (he’s a Nike athlete, so we’d say he’s got Air Force 1s and Dunks on tap). It’s a look that anyone who’s spent time around inner-city Sydney or Melbourne would be intimately familiar with – don’t call it a Canadian tuxedo, it’s a Fitzroy fit.

It’s also a very versatile look that complements his height well and can be easily jazzed up with a cool accessory, such as a luxury timepiece. Giddey’s not been in the NBA for long but he’s already got a few: his favourite watch seems to be his Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph (not sure of the exact reference) but he’s also been spotted with what looks like an OMEGA Speedmaster.

And he huffed and he puffed and he blew the house down. Images: @joshgiddey

Speaking of luxury, Giddey has definitely discovered a passion for designer jackets. He’s recently shared photos where he’s rocking a Louis Vuitton x Human Made work jacket, and his most Instagram post shows him staying warm in a Dior puffer.

Actually, he seems to be a big fan of puffer jackets. Seeing as Oklahoma City gets pretty cold during the winter – and being smack dab in the middle of Tornado Alley, often gets hit with twisters, hailstorms and the like – having a few toasty puffers in your wardrobe is a smart move.

All in all, Giddey’s style doesn’t reinvent the wheel or anything, but he dresses consistently well and cuts a sharp figure. Indeed, the only thing that looks better than his wardrobe is his moves on the court. We’re keen to see his style continue to evolve… And for the young Aussie to keep dominating the NBA.

Who is Josh Giddey? Josh Giddey is an Australian professional basketball player who currently plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA. He was selected by the Thunder with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Giddey is the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double, having done so at 19 years, 84 days old. Giddey is also the youngest player to ever play for the Australian national basketball team (the Boomers) since Ben Simmons in 2013 and was the 2021 NBL Rookie of the Year. How tall is Josh Giddey? Josh Giddey is 6 ft 8 in (2.03 m) and weighs 205 lb (93 kg). Where is Josh Giddey from? Josh Giddey is from Melbourne, Australia. Giddey previously played for the Adelaide 36ers before joining the Oklahoma City Thunder. What position does Josh Giddey play? Josh Giddey is a point guard/shooting guard. What brands does Josh Giddey wear? Josh Giddey wears Nike, Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Balenciaga, Fear of God Essentials, Supreme, Levi's, Hublot and OMEGA.

