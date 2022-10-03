Who Is Nathan Cleary? The NRL’s Best Active Player?

Nathan Cleary is an Australian professional rugby player who currently plays for (and serves as co-captain of) the Penrith Panthers. Read on to find out about his salary, net worth, career statistics and more.
Nathan Cleary Quick Facts
Name: Nathan Cleary
Age: 24
DoB: 14 November 1997
Nationality: Australian
Height: 5 feet 11 inches / 182cm
Weight: 14 st 7 lbs / 92kg
NRL Team: Penrith Panthers
Position: Halfback
Instagram: @_nathancleary – 294k followers
Who is Nathan Cleary?
Nathan Cleary is an Australian professional rugby player from Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, who currently plays as halfback for the Penrith Panthers in the NRL. Nathan Cleary also competes for the New South Wales team in the annual State of Origin series.
Nathan is the son of former professional rugby player, and now Penrith Panthers coach, Ivan Cleary.
Nathan Cleary Playing Career
Nathan Cleary has spent the bulk of his rugby playing career at Penrith, having moved through the team’s junior system before he turned 16. He was then selected as the first-choice halfback in 2016 in the now-defunct NRL Under-20s league, before making his full NRL debut in the latter half of 2016.
Cleary then started his first full year with Penrith Panthers in 2017, which saw him finish as the league’s highest point scorer with 228 points. The feat made him the youngest player to achieve the highest points finish since 1913.
Nathan Cleary has now won the NRL Grand Final twice with Penrith Panthers, in 2021 and 2022.
He has been selected to play for New South Wales in State of Origin every year since 2018.
Nathan Cleary Injury
Cleary has suffered a couple of major injuries in recent years. The first of which came in 2018, when he suffered a knee injury in Round 3 against Canterbury-Bankstown. Cleary was out for the next six rounds, making his return in Round 11 against the Wests Tigers, who at the time were being coached by his father, Ivan.
Nathan then sustained a shoulder injury in June 2021, and at the time it wasn’t sure if he would make a return in the season. He eventually did return in Round 22, wherein he helped Penrith Panthers record a win over St. George Illawarra.
Nathan Cleary Girlfriend
Nathan Cleary was dating Australian model Tèah Foot, albeit in an an on-again-off-again fashion. However, it was reported in August 2022 the couple had split up. Tèah is the sister of former Sydney Swans player, Zac Foot.
Nathan Cleary Salary
Nathan Cleary has essentially pledged the remainder of his playing career to Penrith, and, according to Sydney Morning Herald recently signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until the end of 2027.
His contract is reportedly worth A$1.1 million per season, and a clause stipulates it will increase in line with the NRL salary cap.
The Daily Mail adds that former Australian professional rugby player Andrew Johns says Cleary could easily have demanded in excess of A$2 million from other clubs, and praised his “selfless” act in committing to the Penrith Panthers on a salary that belies his talent.
Nathan Cleary Tattoo
If his lack of salary demands doesn’t prove Cleary’s dedicated to the Penrith Panthers, then his tattoo might. Following his club’s Grand Final win in 2021, Cleary got himself a huge tattoo of a panther head, alongside the word “Champs ’21” on the left side of his body.
What did Nathan Cleary do on TikTok?
In 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in Australia, Nathan Cleary was served a A$10,000 fine after images emerged of both him and his teammate and roommate, Tyrone May, with a group of friends at their house (at the time, it was forbidden for different households to mix).
Cleary responded to the images by saying the women in the photos were only at his house for a short period of time, while they waited for a cab to pick them up. However, a TikTok video was released soon after, showing Nathan Cleary dancing with the same women seen in the images.
This led to him being served an extra A$30,000 fine and a two-game suspension, by the NRL.
Nathan Cleary Career Stats
|Appearances
|137
|Games Won
|95
|Games Lost
|42
|Win Percentage
|69%
|Tries
|49
|Goals
|499
|Points
|1,205
