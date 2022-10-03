Who Is Nathan Cleary? The NRL’s Best Active Player?

Nathan Cleary is an Australian professional rugby player who currently plays for (and serves as co-captain of) the Penrith Panthers. Read on to find out about his salary, net worth, career statistics and more.

Nathan Cleary Quick Facts

Name: Nathan Cleary

Age: 24

DoB: 14 November 1997

Nationality: Australian

Height: 5 feet 11 inches / 182cm

Weight: 14 st 7 lbs / 92kg

NRL Team: Penrith Panthers

Position: Halfback

Instagram: @_nathancleary – 294k followers

Who is Nathan Cleary?

Nathan Cleary in the blue jersey of the New South Wales State of Origin team. Image: @_nathancleary

Nathan Cleary is an Australian professional rugby player from Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, who currently plays as halfback for the Penrith Panthers in the NRL. Nathan Cleary also competes for the New South Wales team in the annual State of Origin series.

Nathan is the son of former professional rugby player, and now Penrith Panthers coach, Ivan Cleary.

Nathan Cleary Playing Career

Nathan Cleary playing for the under-16s Penrith rugby team in 2014. Image: @_nathancleary

Nathan Cleary has spent the bulk of his rugby playing career at Penrith, having moved through the team’s junior system before he turned 16. He was then selected as the first-choice halfback in 2016 in the now-defunct NRL Under-20s league, before making his full NRL debut in the latter half of 2016.

Cleary then started his first full year with Penrith Panthers in 2017, which saw him finish as the league’s highest point scorer with 228 points. The feat made him the youngest player to achieve the highest points finish since 1913.

Nathan Cleary has now won the NRL Grand Final twice with Penrith Panthers, in 2021 and 2022.

He has been selected to play for New South Wales in State of Origin every year since 2018.

Nathan Cleary Injury

Cleary has suffered a couple of major injuries in recent years. The first of which came in 2018, when he suffered a knee injury in Round 3 against Canterbury-Bankstown. Cleary was out for the next six rounds, making his return in Round 11 against the Wests Tigers, who at the time were being coached by his father, Ivan.

Nathan Cleary with his shoulder injury in 2021. Image: @_nathancleary

Nathan then sustained a shoulder injury in June 2021, and at the time it wasn’t sure if he would make a return in the season. He eventually did return in Round 22, wherein he helped Penrith Panthers record a win over St. George Illawarra.

Nathan Cleary Girlfriend

Image: @teahfoot_

Nathan Cleary was dating Australian model Tèah Foot, albeit in an an on-again-off-again fashion. However, it was reported in August 2022 the couple had split up. Tèah is the sister of former Sydney Swans player, Zac Foot.

Nathan Cleary Salary

Nathan Cleary has essentially pledged the remainder of his playing career to Penrith, and, according to Sydney Morning Herald recently signed a contract extension which will keep him at the club until the end of 2027.

His contract is reportedly worth A$1.1 million per season, and a clause stipulates it will increase in line with the NRL salary cap.

The Daily Mail adds that former Australian professional rugby player Andrew Johns says Cleary could easily have demanded in excess of A$2 million from other clubs, and praised his “selfless” act in committing to the Penrith Panthers on a salary that belies his talent.

Nathan Cleary Tattoo

If his lack of salary demands doesn’t prove Cleary’s dedicated to the Penrith Panthers, then his tattoo might. Following his club’s Grand Final win in 2021, Cleary got himself a huge tattoo of a panther head, alongside the word “Champs ’21” on the left side of his body.

What did Nathan Cleary do on TikTok?

An image still from a now-removed TikTok video showing Nathan Cleary dancing with some women during Covid-19. Image: Supplied.

In 2020, during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in Australia, Nathan Cleary was served a A$10,000 fine after images emerged of both him and his teammate and roommate, Tyrone May, with a group of friends at their house (at the time, it was forbidden for different households to mix).

Cleary responded to the images by saying the women in the photos were only at his house for a short period of time, while they waited for a cab to pick them up. However, a TikTok video was released soon after, showing Nathan Cleary dancing with the same women seen in the images.

Nathan Cleary Career Stats

Appearances 137 Games Won 95 Games Lost 42 Win Percentage 69% Tries 49 Goals 499 Points 1,205 Nathan Cleary career statistics taken from PenrithPanthers.com.au

This led to him being served an extra A$30,000 fine and a two-game suspension, by the NRL.

Read Next