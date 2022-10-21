Who Is Nyck De Vries? The Formula 1 Rookie Replacing Pierre Gasly At AlphaTauri

Nyck de Vries is a Dutch Formula One driver and serial winner who will be racing for the Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula 1 team in the upcoming 2023 Formula One season. He currently serves as the reserve driver for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team.

He impressed F1 teams and fans alike this season, as a last-minute debutant in the Italian Grand Prix, finishing in the points at his first crack in the big leagues.

So who is Nyck de Vries? Read on to find out about why AlphaTauri signed him for next season, his racing career, his girlfriend, endorsements and more.

Nyck de Vries Quick Facts

Name: Hendrik Johnanes Nicasius “Nyck” de Vries

Age: 27

DoB: 6 February 1995

Nationality: Dutch

Birthplace: Uitwellingerga, Netherlands

Height: 5 feet 6 inches / 167 cm

Weight: 10 st 6 lbs / 67 kg

Team: Scuderia AlphaTauri (2023 F1 Season)

Net Worth: $1- $5 million (approx.)

Instagram: @nyckdevries

Who is Nyck de Vries?

Hendrik Johnanes Nicasius “Nyck” de Vries is a Dutch racing driver who currently serves as the reserve driver for Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team. He recently signed with AlphaTauri, guaranteeing him a seat for the 2023 F1 Season.

In the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, de Vries made his F1 debut, wowing fans as a last-minute replacement for Williams driver, Alexander Albon. He even finished in the points, with an admirable ninth place finish.

Even prior to his Formula 1 career, Nyck de Vries showed plenty of promise in the world of motor racing, having won the 2020-21 Formula E World Championship, the 2019 F2 World Championship and two Karting World Championships. Hopefully there is room left on the mantlepiece for more awards!

Early Life

Nyck de Vries was born on February 6 1995 in Uitwellingerga, Netherlands. His father, Hendrick Jan de Vries was a car dealer, sparking Nyck’s interest in racing. His mother Naomi Hessling is a homemaker, and he also has a sister named Seychelle de Vries.

Like the majority of other Formula 1 drivers, de Vries began his racing career in karting, entering competitions from the age of nine. He claimed multiple world titles, including winning the Karting World Championship in back-to-back years in 2010 and 2011.

This string of victories caught the attention of Formula 1 scouts, and de Vries was signed to the McLaren Young Driver Programme. Whilst there, he was coached by Lewis Hamilton’s dad Anthony Hamilton, who tried who tried to get him into F1.

Early Racing Career

Nyck De Vries started his racing career in karting aged only nine years old. Image: @Chris Schotanus

After his karting career, Nyck de Vries switched to single seater cars and began racing in the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 in 2012. Ever the winner, he won the Championship in his third season.

In 2014, that same year, he also won the now defunct Formula Renault 2.0 Alps competition; given circuit races are prohibited in Switzerland, the races take place on alpine courses. Out of 14 podiums, he only failed to make it twice, finishing ahead of current Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc.

Later teaming up with Leclerc and Williams F1 driver Alexander Albon, a strong rookie season in the 2016 GP3 series earned him a place in Formula Two for 2017.

Formula Two

In his rookie F2 Season, de Vries finished in seventh place, placing second highest of all the first-year racers.

In 2018, he was able to improve upon the results, challenging for the title until the last round of the season. He ultimately finished in fourth place behind George Russell, Lando Norris and Alexander Albon, all of whom would be recruited to F1 teams that year.

Despite this setback, Nyck de Vries’ third season in F2 proved to be his best, getting back to his winning ways. He placed first in four races on his way to the 2019 F2 Drivers’ championship.

It was at this time that he joined up with the Audi Sport racing academy, ending a nine-year partnership with McLaren.

Nyck De Vries won four races on his way to to the F2 Drivers’ Championship in 2019. Image: @SnapLap

Formula E

After once again failing to find a seat in Formula One after his F2 victory, Nyck de Vries signed with the Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team for the 2019-20 Formula E season and finished the season in eleventh position.

It was not until his second season in Formula E that de Vries really came into his own. He finished the campaign with a total of 99 points having scored two wins and four podiums, winning his first ever Championship in Formula E. Mercedes also won their first Constructor’s Championship.

Formula 1

Finally, someone gave de Vries a chance in F1, becoming the test and reserve driver for the Mercedes F1 team.

He made his Formula One practice debut at the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix, replacing Alexander Albon, an event which would play out for real later in the season. He also ran practice sessions at Mercedes in seven-time world champion Sir Lewis Hamilton’s car, and at Aston Martin.

However, his first proper taste of Formula 1 would come in September 2022, when Williams driver Alex Albon developed appendicitis and was ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix. de Vries took his place, managing to qualify thirteenth.

In a huge effort for his first race, Nyck de Vries finished in an impressive ninth position, scoring points on his race debut and more points that teammate Nicolas Latifi had done all season (ouch!).

RELATED: Rookie Driver Shows How Physically Hard It Is To Drive In Formula 1

After this stellar effort, AlphaTauri finally granted Nyck de Vries a well-deserved seat for the upcoming 2023 Formula One Season.

welcome to the team, @nyckdevries! 🇳🇱 ✌️ the Dutchman will replace the outbound @pierregasly for 2023!



full story 👉 https://t.co/9ZN4YEvE2j pic.twitter.com/8CatkkUWja — Scuderia AlphaTauri (@AlphaTauriF1) October 8, 2022

Nyck de Vries’ Girlfriend

Nyck de Vries has been dating professional model Eva Bruggenwirth, who also hails from The Netherlands. The pair having been together for over four years, with rumours of their relationship having started in 2018.

According to her Instagram, she is a social media and content editor at jewellery and homeware company Anna + Nina.

Nyck de Vries has been dating Eva Bruggenwirth for over four years. Image: @evabruggenwirth

Nyck de Vries’ Net Worth

Nyck de Vries is reported to be worth anywhere from $1 million – $5 million. His salary for the 2021-22 Formula E season was reportedly as high as $850,000.

There are still no reports about how much de Vries will be paid for his upcoming season at AlphaTauri.

Nyck de Vries’ Endorsements

Nyck de Vries does not only have an endorsement deal with Mercedes. The Dutch driver is also sponsored by Vestas, Tommy Hilfiger and SAP.

With all eyes on the rookie next season, will he be able to replicate his early success in F1?