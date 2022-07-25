Who Is Paddy Pimblett? The Next Conor McGregor?

Paddy Pimblett is an English MMA fighter who, having only made his debut in 2021, has already displayed some incredible talent and should certainly have a stellar career ahead of him. While he goes by the nickname ‘Paddy the Baddy’, we’re earmarking him as being the next Conor McGregor and could well become one of the most recognised faces within the UFC.

So, who is Paddy Pimblett, what is his current fight record and which fights does he have coming up? Allow us to answer all these questions and more, below.

Paddy Pimblett Quick Facts

Name: Patrick Mark Pimblett

Age: 27

DoB: 3 January 1995

Nationality: English

Height: 5 ft 10 in / 1.78m

Weight: 156lb / 70.7kg – fights in Lightweight division

Reach: 73in / 185cm

Instagram: @theufcbaddy – 1.3m followers

Who Is Paddy Pimblett?

Patrick Mark “Paddy” Pimblett is an English MMA fighter who currently fights in the lightweight division in the UFC. He was born on 3 January 1995 in Huyton, Merseyside, England. He showed a keen interest in MMA and UFC from a young age, having watched a fight at UFC 103 in 2009, between Vitor Belfort and Rich Franklin.

At 15 years old, Pimblett joined the Nex Generation MMA Liverpool team, and after realising he enjoyed it and showed talent, he decided to pursue a career.

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann

Image: @theufcbaddy

Paddy Pimblett is best friends with fellow Liverpool UFC fighter, Molly McCann. McCann trains at the same Next Generation MMA gym as Paddy, and both fighters competed in Cage Warriors. Molly McCann made her UFC debut in 2018.

Paddy Pimblett Fighting Career

Early Career Pre-UFC

Just two years later, at age 17, Paddy Pimblett made his fight debut. His first-ever fight was in the bantamweight division against Nathan Thompson at OMMAC 15: Legacy in October 2012. Paddy Pimblett won the fight by submission in the first round.

Pimblett followed this up with another win by submission in December 2012 against Dougie Scott at Cage Contender. His third fight, against Jack Drabble at OMMAC 17: High Octane, saw Pimblett claim another win, and came by technical knockout after just 21-seconds.

Image: @theufcbaddy

With a 3-0 record under his belt, Paddy Pimblett signed with Cage Warriors (an Irish-owned MMA promotion company) in 2013. After claiming the Cage Warriors featherweight championship in 2016, Pimblett managed to defend it once but then lost it to Nad Narimani at Cage Warriors 82 by unanimous decision in 2017.

However, Paddy Pimblett decided to move up a weight class to lightweight and went on to challenge for the Cage Warriors lightweight championship in 2018, but lost by unanimous decision to Soren Bak. After recording a loss and then a couple of wins with the Cage Warriors company, Pimblett signed with UFC. It’s claimed Paddy Pimblett had been offered a UFC contract on two previous occasions, but turned them both down, having been offered better pay by Cage Warriors.

Paddy Pimblett UFC

Just six months after his last Cage Warriors fight, Paddy Pimblett made his UFC debut on 4 September 2021 against Luigi Vendramini. Pimblett’s UFC career got off to a stellar start, as he won the fight by knockout in round 1 after 4 minutes 25 seconds. Pimblett also won the Performance of the Night bonus worth US$50,000.

Paddy Pimblett vs Rodrigo Vargas

Paddy Pimblett’s second UFC fight was against Rodrigo Vargas. Pimblett won by submission in the first round and earned himself a second Performance of the Night bonus. On top of his second $50,000 bonus, Paddy said he earned $12,000 to show up for the fight and another $12,000 for winning, making his total earnings for this fight $74,000.

UFC President Dana White called the fight “the biggest UFC Fight Night in UFC history.”

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt

Paddy Pimblitt taunts Jordan Leavitt after securing a win by submission. Image: @ufc

Paddy Pimblett’s most recent UFC fight was at UFC Fight Night 208against Jordan Leavitt on 23 July 2022 at The O2 Arena in London, England. Paddy Pimblett won the fight in round 2, again by submission and earned himself his third consecutive Performance of the Night bonus.

Molly McCann also competed at UFC Fight Night 208 and won her bout via technical knockout, and earned herself the Performance of the Night bonus.

Paddy Pimblett Record

Paddy Pimblett’s current fight record is 19-3-0 (win-loss-draw). 6 wins have come via knockout, 9 by submission and 4 by unanimous decision.

His losses have been via submission (1) and unanimous decision (2).

He is currently on a 5 fight win streak.

Paddy Pimblett Hair

Paddy Pimblett is an easily recognisable figure within the UFC. Not just for his thick Liverpudlian accent, but for his long blonde hair.

He said before his fight with Jordan Leavitt that the only hairstyle he would think of changing to would be cornrows “if I was fighting a tough fighter where I think it could go to decision and the fact that getting hit, and my hair moving makes it look worse.”

He added, with great confidence, “this kid’s [Leavitt] getting finished in the first round so I don’t need to get it done.”

Paddy Pimblett Career Earnings

Paddy Pimblett’s disclosed career earnings to date stand at US$150,000. Some $100,000 of this has come from his 3 fights in the UFC.

With his exceptional record and rising popularity within UFC, we expect this to increase significantly in the future, as the sponsorship deals undoubtedly start flooding in.

Paddy Pimblett Net Worth

Paddy Pimblett’s net worth is estimated between US $1 – 5 million, according to Networth & Salary.

Paddy Pimblett Weight

Image: @theufcbaddy

Paddy Pimblett competes in the Lightweight division, meaning his weight can be a maximum of 156lbs/70kg (which he hit at his last weigh-in). However, following his win against Rodrigo Vargas, Pimblett found another love, in food.

Paddy put on weight to the point he was over the limit for the Lightweight decision (some claim he weighed enough to enter the light-heavyweight division) and so had to lose in excess of 50lbs before his fight with Jordan Leavitt.

Paddy Pimblett Girlfriend

Image: @theufcbaddy

He’s said during interviews that he gets fat-shamed regularly and claims some images of him looking overweight have, in fact, been photoshopped.

Paddy Pimblett is engaged to fianceé Laura Gregory. The couple has been engaged since February 2020 after Paddy popped the question whilst they were on holiday in the Phi Phi Islands. The couple is set to tie the knot in May 2023.