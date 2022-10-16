Who is Scotty James? Australia’s Snowboarding Sensation

Scotty James is Australian snowboarder, a four-time Winter Olympian and all round legend. He is Australia’s most successful ever male snowboarder.

Specialising in the halfpipe event, he is both a silver and bronze medallist at the Winter Olympic Games. He is also a four-time gold medallist at the Winter X-Games.

So, who is Scotty James? Read on to find out more about his snowboarding career, personal life, salary and more.

Scotty James Quick Facts

Name: Scotty James

Age: 28

DoB: 6 July 1994

Birthplace: Warrandyte, Victoria, Australia

Height: 6 feet 2 inches / 188cm

Weight: 75kg

Girlfriend: Chloe Stroll

Net Worth: $1.5 million (approx.)

Instagram: @scottyjames31

YouTube: @Scotty James

Who is Scotty James?

Scotty James is a professional snowboarder from Australia.

He typically competes in the halfpipe event, having won a silver medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics and a bronze medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics. He is also a four-time gold medallist in the event at the Winter X-Games.

In 2010, he was the youngest male competitor at the Winter Olympic Games at a staggering 15-years old. He was also Australia’s youngest male Olympian in 50 years.

He also took on the responsibility of being Australia’s flag bearer at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongyang.

Scotty James’ Early Life

Scotty James was born in Warrandyte, Victoria on 6 July 1994.

He was introduced to snowboarding at a very young age, being gifted a snowboard by his father when he was just two years old. It wasn’t quite the level of quality he rides today, as it was a $10 display board from Vancouver, the only board small enough for him to ride.

He began competing in snowboard competitions at the age of six and by 13, he was claiming victory on the Junior European World Tour in the halfpipe event.

Scotty James’ First Olympics

Scotty James competed at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics at age 15. Image: @Jessica Taylor

At the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver, Scotty James was brought into the Australian Olympic team, aged only 15 years old. He was a last-minute replacement, when teammate Nate Johnston was forced to pull out of the games with an injury.

James needed to achieve a top-19 finish at that year’s World Cup in Stoneham, Canada to qualify for the Games. Clearly showing his inherent talent, and his professional attitude towards the sport, Scotty was able to keep a cool head and ended up finishing 15th.

This made Scotty James Australia’s youngest male Olympian for 50 years and the youngest male competitor at the Vancouver Games.

He finished in 21st place in the halfpipe event in Vancouver – an effort well beyond his age at the time.

Scotty James’ Professional Snowboarding Career

After the 2010 Olympics, Scotty James began competing regularly on the professional circuit.

As he grew older and taller, becoming stronger at the same time – some of his workouts in recent years have been truly brutal – his results started to improve. In 2014, at the last event before the Sochi Winter Olympics, he achieved his first medal on the circuit earning himself a bronze medal at the FIS Snowboard World Cup.

In the Sochi Winter Games, Scotty once again achieved 21st place in the halfpipe. He placed better in slopestyle competition, finishing 16th.

Scotty James’ Career Success

After the Sochi Winter Olympics, Scotty James established himself as one of the best names in freestyle snowboarding.

In 2015, he won his first World Championship in Kreischberg, Austria, defeating the likes of snowboarding legend Shaun White in the halfpipe event. This resulted in him being named Snowsports Athlete of the Year in 2015.

He won his first Winter X-Games Gold Medal in 2017 in Aspen, Colorado. In total, he has won four X-Games gold medals, which have contributed to his total medal tally to date of 8.

Scotty James is a two-time Olympic Medallist, including a silver in Beijing this year. Image @Olympics

In 2018, at the Pyeongyang Winter Olympics Games, Scotty James won his first Olympic medal, a bronze in the halfpipe event. That year, he was also Australia’s flag bearer for the Games.

He followed this up in 2022 with a silver medal in the same event at the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. He once again knocked Shaun White off of the podium only to lose at the last minute to Japan’s Hirano Ayumu.

Since 2010, he has amassed 24 FIS, X-Games and Olympic medals, making him the most decorated male snowboarder in Australia’s history.

Scotty James’ Fiancé

Image: @chloestroll

Scotty James is dating Canadian musician Chloe Stroll, whom he has been with since April 2019.

She is the sister of Aston Martin Formula One driver Lance Stroll. Lance introduced the two in Park City, Utah while Scotty was competing there.

In November 2021, the couple announced on Instagram that they were getting married. Scotty popped the question while the pair were on holiday in Switzerland.

Scotty James’ Business Ventures

In 2018, cryptocurrency exchange OKX announced that James would work for them as an influencer.

Scotty has also worked closely with the Olympic Winter Institute of Australia and Mt Buller to secure Victoria the best possible national training facility for halfpipe.

He also played a key role in the National Park and Pipe Program targeting young athletes who have the potential to be medal contenders.