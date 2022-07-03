Who Is Tom Brady? The Greatest NFL Quarterback Of All Time?

Tom Brady is a name you’ve almost certainly heard, regardless of your interest in American NFL. He holds multiple records (nearly every major one for his position) and is arguably the most successful NFL player ever. Even though he’s almost 45, he’s still taking the gridiron world by storm.

But, who is Tom Brady, what’s his net worth and who’s his wife? Read on to find out.

Tom Brady quick facts

Name: Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.

Age: 44

DoB: 3rd August 1977 (San Mateo, California, USA)

Nationality: American

Height: 6 foot 3 inches / 1.93m

Weight: 102kg

Net worth: $250m (estimated)

Instagram: @tombrady 12.3m followers

Twitter: @TomBrady 2.7m followers

TikTok: @tombrady 4.3m followers

Who is Tom Brady?

Tom Brady is an American NFL quarterback who is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks and NFL players of all time. He was born on 3rd August 1977 to parents Galynn Patricia and Thomas Brady Sr. Tom Brady has three older sisters, Nancy, Julie and Maureen.

Tom showed a keen interest in American Football from a young age, and often attended San Francisco 49ers games to watch Joe Montana, who was the team’s quarterback in the 1980s. Inspired by his sporting hero, Tom Brady enrolled in a football camp at the College of San Mateo, where he learned how to throw an American football by Tony Grazini (who also went on to have a career in the NFL).

A keen athlete at high school, Tom Brady played American football, basketball and baseball and was eventually selected as the backup quarterback on the Padres junior varsity team. Thanks to a lucky break, whereby the starting quarterback sustained an injury, Tom Brady assumed the role of quarterback for his team and performed well enough to ensure he kept the spot.

After sending his own highlight reels to various colleges in the hope of being signed by them, he eventually chose the University of Michigan as his playground in 1995.

Tom Brady Career

College

Tom Brady continued to play for the University of Michigan until 1999 but was only selected to start games in 1998 and 1999. He proved his worth during 1998, finishing the year with a new school record for most competitions during a loss against Ohio State.

Professional

Image: Forbes

Although he was a hard-working athlete, Brady didn’t show teams his potential out of college and was seen as a ‘lightly-regarded prospect’. He was drafted late in the 2000 NFL draft in the 6th round and the 199th overall pick for the Patriots.

After joining the New England Patriots, Tom Brady’s success went from strength to strength and he now holds the record for the most regular-season game wins, with 243, coupled with 35 postseason game wins, bringing his total number of winning games to 278.

Tom Brady has won 6 Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, taking them to their first title in his second season and one Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his first season with them.

Brady’s 7 Super Bowl wins are more than any other player or franchise (the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers have both won six). He’s also appeared in 10 Super Bowls — four more than any other player in NFL history.

Image: @tombrady

He was named the game’s Most Valuable Player five times (2002, 2004, 2015, 2017, and 2021) and a 14-time NFL Pro-Bowler (an award given to outstanding players in the league at their position). Tom Brady holds a number of other records for a quarterback in the NFL, including being the leader in career passing yards, attempts and touchdown passes.

Tom Brady’s career is most associated with him playing for the New England Patriots, for whom he played his first 20 seasons (2001-2019). He then caused some controversy when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Tom Brady Retirement

After 22 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady announced his retirement on Instagram at the end of the 2021 season. However, only 40 days later, Brady announced he would return to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season (maybe thanks to Ronaldo).

Brady has been announced to become a sports analyst for Fox Sports following his retirement (earning a payday of $375 million over 10 years – making him the highest-paid sports commentator in history), but the role will have to wait until he officially retires from the game.

Tom Brady Stats

Tom Brady holds an extensive list of quarterback and player records, also winning many awards in the NFL. As of 2022, some of them include:

Most games played by a quarterback: 365

Most career wins as a quarterback: 263

Most touchdowns passes (regular and post-season): 661

Most game-winning drives: 67

Most fourth-quarter comebacks: 51

Most combined passing attempts: 13,172

Most passing touchdowns in one quarter: 5

Most career Super Bowl completions: 277

Brady has also played in 3 of the 5 most-watched television events in American history, with Super Bowls XLIX, XLVI and LI being the first, fourth and fifth-most watched television broadcasts in American history.

Tom Brady Wife & Family

Image: @tombrady

Tom Brady began dating Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen in 2006, having been set up on a blind date by a friend. The couple married in 2009 and they now have two children, a son, Benjamin Rein and a daughter, Vivian Lake. Bündchen was the world’s top-earning supermodel for 14 consecutive years from 2002 to 2016.

Tom Brady has another child, John Edward Thomas Moynahan with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, whom he dated between 2004 and late 2006.

Tom Brady Net Worth

Tom Brady’s net worth is an estimated $250 million (according to celebritynetworth.com). He earnt over $230 million in salary while he was playing for the Patriots and earnt approximately $100 million in endorsements.

Among Brady’s endorsements are Aston Martin — he was signed to promote a car worth more than $200,000 — and IWC Schaffhausen, the luxury Swiss watch company. He frequently participates in campaigns for IWC, usually alongside fellow athlete, Lewis Hamilton. He’s also become a spokesperson for Subway (a little ironic considering his diet excludes bread, tomatoes and dairy).

Tom Brady FAQ