Who Will Win World Cup 2022: World Cup Odds & Predictions Australia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is upon us, with things seriously starting to hot up in Qatar – literally as well as figuratively. Predictions as to who will win football’s biggest prize are flying in faster than a Haaland thunderbolt.

The first Middle Eastern World Cup has made headlines for all the wrong reasons since it was first announced, but that hasn’t stopped us predicting who we think can take it all the way this year.

Will Argentina finally lift the crown? Who is this year’s dark horse?

DMARGE has collated answers from footballers and pundits – and thrown in our own opinions as well – as to who will be immortalised in footballing folklore as they lift the iconic golden trophy.

Read on as we look at the odds and give our opinion on which eight teams have the best chance of success at this year’s World Cup.

World Cup Odds

As of 17 November, the South American teams dominate the odds to win the 2022 World Cup, with Brazil and Argentina the top two teams touted to win the tournament. France, Spain and England follow closely behind.

The full odds for the 2022 World Cup, according to tab.com can be viewed below:

Country Odds Chance Brazil 4.75 21.1% Argentina 6.50 15.4% France 7.50 13.3% Spain 9.00 11.1% England 9.50 10.5% Germany 11.00 9.1% Netherlands 13.00 7.7% Portugal 15.00 6.7% Belgium 17.00 5.9% Denmark 31.00 3.2% Croatia 51.00 2% Uruguay 51.00 2% Serbia 81.00 1.2% Senegal 81.00 1.2% Switzerland 101.00 1% USA 126.00 0.8% Mexico 151.00 0.7% Poland 151.00 0.7% Wales 201.00 0.5% Ecuador 201.00 0.5% Cameroon 251.00 0.5% Morocco 251.00 0.5% Japan 251.00 0.5% Australia 251.00 0.5% South Korea 251.00 0.5% Canada 251.00 0.5% Qatar 301.00 0.3% Ghana 301.00 0.3% Tunisia 501.00 0.2% Iran 501.00 0.2% Saudi Arabia 501.00 0.2% Costa Rica 751.00 0.1%

Our Top-8 World Cup Predictions

8. Belgium

Belgium will look to central midfielder Kevin De Bruyne moving forward in attack. Image: @Getty

Belgium have snuck in here at our number eight spot over Denmark and Portugal. After Cristiano Ronaldo’s bombshell interview was released this week, it is hard to know how good Portugal’s star man will be in this tournament and man-for-man we think the Belgium squad is generally better than Denmark.

Although Belgium’s ‘golden generation’ may have peaked in 2018, they are always in with a chance to defeat the world’s top teams. They will be looking to their star-man, and possibly the best midfielder in the world at the moment, Kevin De Bruyne to run their attack.

Young guns Charles De Ketelaere and Jeremy Doku will also be relied upon moving forward, as will powerful main striker Romelu Lukaku, although he has barely played since August.

Defenders Jan Vertonghen and Tony Alderweireld, although reliable for a number of years, are getting on a little bit, so head coach Roberto Martinez may try to look to some of Belgium’s more fruitful centre backs to see them through the tournament.

Not many pundits are picking Belgium to go all the way, but Australian legend Tim Cahill has chosen them to make the final against Brazil. Does he know something we don’t? The answer is probably no, given he also picked Senegal to also make the semi-finals. He’s also got Australia going through which makes us think he could be a little biased, even though we’d love it to happen!

This is likely the last chance for many of Belgium’s golden generation to win it all and it would make it all the more sweet if they also did it looking like Guy Fieri.

7. England

England have not won a World Cup since 1966. Image: @england

We’ve been told ‘It’s coming home‘ since Baddiel and Skinner sang it to us in 1996, but yet England always seem to find a way to bottle it when it comes to tournament time. But if Gareth Southgate’s men bring the same form as they did for Euro 2020, this could well be the year they finally do it.

They have been on putrid form though in the lead up to the tournament, having not won a match in six games.

If this World Cup is anything like the last Euro’s England will be relying on a rock-solid defence to get them clean sheets, with star-striker Harry Kane looking to finish their chances at the other end. Although selecting an out-of-form Harry Maguire is not the best start for the Three Lions in this department.

They do have an abundance of world-class fullbacks though, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker amongst others, and a very balanced midfield of defensive-minded player talents and attacking threats going forward. They are seriously dangerous up top too with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden.

Players and pundits are confident in England’s chances despite their recent form. David Beckham is backing his home nation to take it all the way, while Sky Sports’ Gary Neville sees England reaching the semi finals, the same result as the 2018 World Cup. Erling Haaland also listed England as one of his favourites, but we reckon he’s said that to appease his new club.

England will always have a chance to win given the depth of their squad, but will need to be on their A-game from the get go this tournament if they are to be in with a chance to be crowned victors for this first time since 1966.

6. Germany

Germany have no out-an-out striker but have a plethora of talent throughout the rest of the squad. Image: @Getty

Germany will always be knocking around the favourites lists at any international tournament, but after a disappointing Euro 2020 – where they were knocked out by the hosting England in the round of 16 – they seem to have fallen a little off the radar.

That said, their squad is filled with big names and under new manager Hansi Flick, they will always be a dangerous side to be drawn against. One of the biggest surprise inclusions is fan-favourite Mario Götze. The winning-scorer in the 2014 World Cup final has been absent from the national team for five years, but a resurgence in form has seen him back in the squad.

The defence will look to rally round star centre back Antonio Rudiger, and the midfield around the in-form Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan.

One of the knocks on Germany this year is they are a lacking an out-and-out striker, but Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller are attacking options that could act as a false 9.

They do have a tough draw in Group E though, drawing Spain, Japan and Costa Rica.

Germany could well do it though.

5. France

Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema will lead France’s attack in Qatar. Image: @Getty

France are the third favourites to win the tournament – according to the bookmakers odds – but we are a little bit sceptical of Les Bleus heading into this year’s World Cup.

They have been beaten twice by Denmark and once by Croatia in 2022 and are without star midfielders Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante and young talent Chistopher Nkunku. Having said that, they won last time out in Russia in 2018 and their team is still packing with talent, which is why they warrant selection on the list.

Spearheaded by their young superstar Kylian Mbappe and current Ballon D’or winner Karim Benzema, France are absolutely lethal in attack. Even without Pogba and Kante, France’s midfield is still extremely solid, highlighted by Real Madrid duo Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

They have an abundance of defenders to rely on too, who play for clubs all over Europe including Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamenco and Manchester United’s Rafael Varane, although the latter may be another injury concern.

A lot of players fancy France to go back-to-back in 2022, including Erling Haaland and even Argentina’s Lionel Messi calling them the favourites! Although, if Argentina played France, Messi would fancy his side to come out on top.

However, one thing France do not have on their side is recent history. Since 2010, the previous winners of the World Cup have all bowed out in the first round of the following tournament (Italy in 2010, Spain in 2014 and Germany in 2018).

Given the Socceroos have drawn France in their opening game of the tournament, here’s hoping lighting strikes a fourth time!

4. The Netherlands

The Netherlands have a strong defence and a young core in midfield, Image: @SkySports

This pick might be a bit higher than most would expect, but the Netherlands certainly have the firepower to take it all the way in 2022.

Coached by ex-Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal, the Oranje have an iron wall for a defence, highlighted by English Premier League players Virgil Van Dijk and Nathan Ake and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs De Ligt.

Going forward they have a solid group of midfielders led by the in-form Frenkie de Jong, who will look to work closely with Barcelona teammate and striker Memphis Depay to put away Netherlands’ chances.

Unfortunately, the team will be without talisman Georginio Wijnaldum who is recovering from a broken leg, which may hurt their chances a little bit.

Maybe the Netherlands need to take a page of Formula One team Williams’ book and call upon Nyck De Vries to replace him.

Nyck De Vries when a Dutch player gets injured ahead of the World Cup pic.twitter.com/tQ77TkmC5U — Tom Bellingham (@TommyWTF1) November 10, 2022

All jokes aside, it would be awesome to see the Netherlands win their first World Cup in Qatar, after falling short three times, the last in South Africa in 2010.

3. Spain

Pedri (right) and Gavi (middle) are two youngsters who could shine for Spain at this year’s tournament. Image: @FootballEspana

Do not sleep on Spain, they are one of our dark horses for the tournament. They’ve got an incredible mix of young and old talent which might be exactly what they need to capture their second World Cup.

Mark our words, the 2022 World Cup will be a coming out party for Spain’s hottest prospects, namely Pedri, Gavi and Ansu Fati.

Seasoned veterans such as captain Sergio Busquets, Cesar Azpilicueta and Jordi Alba will be able to keep a cool head in the Qatari heat as Spain look to get out of tough Group E, which features Costa Rica, Germany and Japan. Although we are still very surprised Liverpool’s Thiago and PSG’s Sergio Ramos did not make it on the plane this year.

Not many pundits and players are picking Spain to win – hence why we have put them as one of our dark horses – but Spain do have the love from hometown tennis hero Rafael Nadal who picks them as one of his favourites to win. But then again, he also listed five other countries, so it looks as if he’s covering all bases.

2. Argentina

Argentina are riding a 36-game unbeaten streak into what will likely be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup, Image: @Getty

What a swansong this would be for Lionel Messi. A legendary career capped off with the biggest prize in world football, and they could just do it; Argentina are riding a 36 -game unbeaten streak, just two off games shy of beating the record set by Italy between 2012 and 2018.

The 35-year-old’s back must be aching from carrying the national team on his back for all these years, but in 2022 he has a few extra pairs of hands to help him carry the load.

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez will be the main man up top for Argentina and with Angel di Maria returning from injury, the boys in blue and white will be dangerous moving forward. Their central midfield is also rock solid with highly skilful playmaking abilities.

Paulo Dybala is still a maybe for the tournament, looking to return to training after being out injured – but what a boost to the squad he would be.

The Argentine players will fancy themselves in Qatar’s hot conditions – which will leave England and co. sweating buckets – as do other players and ex-footballers.

David Beckham lists Argentina as one of his favourites to go all the way and popular Australian pundit Craig ‘Fozz’ Foster is confident Argentina will breeze through their group and go far in the tournament.

Spanish prodigal talent Pedri also sees Argentina as one of the favourites this year, believing Messi “will do everything he can to win it.”

Pedri: "I see Argentina as one of the favorites to win the World Cup, especially with Messi, as it is his last World Cup and he will do everything he can to win it." pic.twitter.com/IgvYAePiLD — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) November 5, 2022

Another nod in Argentina’s favour – believe it or not – comes from the FIFA video game. The makers of the game EA Sports always run a simulation to see who they think will win, having correctly predicted the winners in 2010, 2014 and 2018. This year, Argentina came out victorious in their prediction, will we see it happen in real life? Maybe.

EA Sports have predicted Argentina to win the World Cup using simmed matches on FIFA 23



This method correctly predicted the winners in 2010, 2014 and 2018 👀 pic.twitter.com/WbV5htZprv — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 8, 2022

However, if Argentina and fierce rivals Brazil top their groups, the two South American powerhouses may well-clash in the semi-final, which has the possibility to break Argentine fans’ hearts.

Any guess as to who are predicted winners are?

1. Brazil

Neymar will lead a strong Brazil side, who are favourites to win the entire tournament. Image: @Getty

It feels like this one is almost meant to be. It has been twenty years since Seleção Canarinho lifted the trophy and 2022 could well be the year that Neymar stamps his legacy on the world footballing stage.

Brazil has a team oozing with talent who are surging heading into this World Cup (they haven’t lost a game in 2022). Unlike the Socceroos – who have chosen an abundance of defenders for this tournament – Brazil have gone full out attack for Qatar. Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony will join Neymar in a forward pack that will leave defences trembling.

While their defence is a little older – 38-year-old Thiago Silva and 39-year-old Dani Alves are still in the squad – they probably have the two best goalkeepers in the world right now in Manchester City’s Ederson and Liverpool’s Allison, who will no doubt be able to keep the sheets clean.

Pundits and footballers alike agree with our selection, including ESPN’s Don Hutchison, who sees it as a Brazil-France final and Sky Sports Roy Keane who sees the men in gold going all the way.

If you’re that good that your biggest rival and arguable footballing GOAT Lionel Messi thinks you are the favourite to win the tournament, you must be doing something right.

Brazil has our pick as the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Knowing our luck with predictions though they’ll probably get knocked out in the group stages.

Pundits’ hot takes

Don’t worry Tim Cahill, there are some other ex-footballers and pundits whose takes were so comical that we felt they also had to be included.

Former Barcelona striker Samuel Eto’o probably had the worst yet, picking his home nation Cameroon to face Morocco in the final of the tournament. This one feels slightly biased, or is that just us?

Samuel Eto'o gives his prediction for the World Cup final 🔮 pic.twitter.com/qe11EVqlOr — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 9, 2022

Brazilian legend Kaka also selected Serbia as one of his favourites to win the whole thing, in what would definitely be the shock of the tournament!

Using this logic, the Socceroos might actually have a chance after all.