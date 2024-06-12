Real-Life Willy Wonka Splashes Candy Fortune On $181m Superyacht

Augusto Perfetti, also known as the real-life Willy Wonka, has been making headlines recently for his extravagant taste in luxury superyahcts, splurging on a 265ft vessel that makes the chocolate factory look like a 7-Eleven.

From David Beckham and Rafa Nadal’s sailable nightclub for the Monaco Grand Prix to an Austrian submarine-cum-superyacht that wouldn’t look out of place in the next era of Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s James Bond movies, we’ve covered superyachts extensively here on DMARGE.

So it may come as a surprise that, well, we were surprised by this latest scoop from the real-life Willy Wonka, who just splashed the cash on a $120 million USD (~$181 million AUD) superyacht that reaches a formidable height of 81 metres.

Augusto Perfetti and his brother Giorgio Perfetti are in the candy business, and since launching the Italian candy producer Perfetti Van Melle, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of confectionery and chewing gum in the world, the Italian business tycoons have become two of the richest men in Italy.

Augusto Perfetti is the real-life Willy Wonka, worth a cool $2.8 billion USD (~$4.2 billion AUD) according to Forbes, and has garnered an otherworldly fortune through our enduring bad habits, gladly investing a relatively small chunk of his fortune into Air, a sea-faring hotel built by Feadship.

Whilst Perfetti’s newest addition to the fleet doesn’t contain little orange men and a chocolate fountain for children to drown in, it does boast accommodation for up to 12 guests and 21 crew, complete with a helipad and on-deck swimming pool. It also has a cutting-edge dive centre for PADI-certified divers to explore whichever patch of reef the superyacht discovers.

Built by the renowned Dutch shipyard Feadship, Perfetti’s superyacht is a modern marvel; the pinnacle of marine engineering and luxury. Beyond the obvious aesthetics, Air is equipped with advanced navigation and stabilisation systems, ensuring smooth sailing even in rough seas, whilst the interior, designed by Remi Tessier, is a blend of contemporary elegance delivering Perfetti and his guests ultimate comfort.

Not bad for slinging some Italian chocolate bars.