Win Or Lose, Nick Kyrgios’ Wimbledon Prize Money Is Huge

Nick Kyrgios has found himself in his first major tennis final at Wimbledon 2022, following Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal from the competition. But, even if is he isn’t triumphant, his Wimbledon prize money winnings will still be huge.

Nick Kyrgios’ odds of winning Wimbledon 2022 just increased drastically after Spanish tennis player and world number 4, Rafael Nadal withdrew from the tournament with an abdominal injury. Kyrgios and Nadal were due to face each other in a semi-final match. Nick Kyrgios will now face either tournament favourite Novak Djokovic, or Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie, in the final on Sunday 10th July 2022.

With Wimbledon being one of the four major Grand Slam tennis tournaments, the prize money for the winner is huge. For 2022, the winner of Wimbledon 2022 will receive £2 million/AU $3,515,368 (conversion correct at time of publishing).

A huge amount of money, we think you’ll agree.

But, should Kyrgios lose out to Novak on Sunday, he’ll still pocket £1,050,000/AU $1,845,532

Wimbledon Prize Money 2022

The potential £2 million prize money for Nick Kyrgios is undoubtedly huge, but have you ever wondered how much the Wimbledon prize money is for other rounds in the tournament?

One of the big draws for any player reaching Wimbledon, is that even if they go home after the first round, they still leave with a considerable amount of money. Here is a breakdown of the Wimbledon prize money by round:

First Round: £50,000/AU $85,859

Second Round: £78,000/AU $137,108

Third Round: £120,000/AU $210,936

Fourth Round: £190,000/AU $333,983

Quarter-Finalist: £310,000/AU $544,920

Semi-Finalist: £535,000/AU $940,426

Runner-Up: £1,050,000/AU $1,845,532

Winner: £2,000,000/AU $3,515,368

In 2022, the prize money for Wimbledon is the largest it’s ever been, in fact, the All England Tennis Club says, “The total prize money fund for The Championships 2022 will be a record £40,350,000.” This sum of money is for all events: singles, doubles, wheelchair and invitation doubles.

Image: @k1ngkyrg1os

The amount of prize money awarded to players in the singles tournament totals £28,992,000/AU $50,974,640.83. However, the winner of the Gentlemen’s and Ladies’ singles will actually receive a lower amount of prize money compared to the 2019 tournament, before the Covid-19 pandemic. The winner of Wimbledon in 2019 received prize money of £2,350,000.

Kyrgios has had an incredible Wimbledon tournament so far, and one that has unsurprisingly seen its fair share of controversy. Would we have him any other way? He’s completely shut down journalists asking him questions about alleged spitting at the crowd, has broken Wimbledon dress code rules and has had an online spat with Bernard Tomic (relatively recently before the tournament).

Yet, despite all this, Kyrgios has been playing some sublime tennis and fully deserves to find himself in the Wimbledon final. He may have got a little bit lucky, and it would have been interesting to have seen him play Rafael Nadal. But, now that he has some extra time to rest, we’re sure he’s going to give it his all in the final.

We’ll be cheering King Kyrgios on come Sunday, of course. But, win or lose, he should both be proud of reaching his first major tennis final, and start thinking about what he’s going to spend his millions on. Maybe he could buy himself a new Tesla with a paint job that won’t destroy your retinas.