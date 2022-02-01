New Australian-Owned Betting Site Is Your Best Bet

Australians love a flutter and place bets on a variety of sports events, so finding the best bookmaker or betting website in Australia is going to be paramount in order to get the best return.

In an attempt to shake up the stronghold enjoyed by the big corporate bookmakers in Australia, WinnersBet launched a new betting site in 2020. WinnersBet is a 100 percent Australian-owned, independent bookmaker based in Melbourne founded by industry titan Da He.

Da He knows the Australian betting scene inside out, thanks to years of experience working with TAB, Tom Waterhouse, Bet 365, Classicbet and PlayUp and is a member of the Victorian Bookmakers Association, so you can be assured your winnings will be paid.

But what exactly sets WinnersBet apart from the competition? For starters, it’s ease of use. WinnersBet currently only operates through a desktop or mobile website, but navigating around is one of the easiest experiences you’ll ever come across, comfortably making it one of the best Australian betting sites around. Signing up and depositing some funds into your betting account can be done in a matter of minutes.

You’ll want to make sure you sign up too, as customers who sign in can enjoy exclusive offers which only serve to increase your winnings potential. The Australian Government prohibits any discussion about specific promotions or offers unless the client is logged in, or has an account, so we can’t discuss in full what’s on offer. But WinnersBet is able to promote its Bet Tote odds on all Australian gallops and a Protest Payout feature ensures you still get paid, even if your runner comes first but is relegated as a result of an upheld protest.

With your funds deposited, you’ll want to start placing your bets and with WinnersBet, it couldn’t be easier.

If you’re a fan of horse racing, you’re going to love what WinnersBet offers. Markets are available for all Australian races, whether it be gallop, harness or even greyhound races, and WinnersBet even offers Best Tote odds on all gallops to ensure you really do stand a chance of making the best possible return on any bets you place.

If international horse racing is more your thing, then once again WinnersBet has you covered, with gallop races in the UK, Ireland, France, United States of America, Sweden, Japan and New Zealand all being readily available.

And while WinnersBet is most definitely the only place you should be making bets on horse racing, a range of other sports betting options is available too. Understandably, since the company is still relatively young, the choice isn’t the largest ever, but with AFL, NRL, soccer, tennis and boxing just some of the markets to choose from, the majority of Australian betters will be more than satisfied.

If that isn’t enough to tug on your purse strings, then you’re guaranteed to love the customer experience WinnersBet offers. Understanding that it’s still in its infancy, WinnersBet really does go above and beyond to ensure your entire betting experience is a great one. In the highly unlikely event you run into any problems while using the website or placing bets, for example, WinnersBet offers a live chat feature with agents in Australia ready to respond incredibly quickly to any questions you might have.

No matter if you’re an occasional better or a regular, you need to sign up for a WinnersBet account today.