‘The American Dream’: Meet The World’s Longest Car

Americans love cars – the bigger, the better. But this extreme ride, officially the longest car in the world, takes American automotive excess to the next level…

Appropriately named ‘The American Dream’, this extremely modified 1976 Cadillac Eldorado is 30.54 metres long, weighs 11,340kgs, has 24 wheels and a boatload of features (boatload being an entirely appropriate term for such a boat of a car) that’d put any Maybach to shame.

Not only can it fit over 75 people, but it contains a large waterbed; a swimming pool complete with a diving board; a jacuzzi, a bathtub and a full-size fridge; a mini-golf course and even a helipad, which is structurally mounted to the vehicle with steel brackets underneath and can support over 2,000kgs of weight.

What’s even more impressive is that this Trumpian limo, which held the record of the world’s longest car in 1986, spent over three decades completely abandoned before some enterprising engineers revived it this year and lengthened it further still, making it beat its own record. Madness.

WATCH the story behind ‘The American Dream’ below.

“While the car was very popular during its heyday, it gradually lost the attention once dedicated to its maintenance,” Guinness World Records explains. “Obstacles such as where to park such a long vehicle and a decreased demand for the unique car in films caused its fame to eventually burn out.”

Thankfully, Autoseum (a technical teaching museum in New York) and Dezerland Park (a tourist attraction in Florida) teamed up to restore the colossal car. The project, which cost over US$250,0000 in shipping, materials, and labour, took three years to complete.

Now we know what you’re thinking: does it run? It does. It’s powered by two V8s: one at the front, one at the rear, and it can be driven from both ends. It’s also got a hinge in the middle for those tricky tight corners.

It’s probably not the world’s best daily driver, though.