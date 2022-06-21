Who Is Xavier Musk? Elon Musk’s Trans-Child Who Wants A Separation

Xavier Musk, the transgender daughter of the world’s richest person, Elon Musk, has filed a petition to not only change her name to Vivian Wilson but also to strip herself of any association with her father. The petition was filed in April 2022, but awareness of it has only recently been obtained by TMZ.

Image: NY Post

Xavier Musk, who turned 18 in April 2022, wants to legally change her name to Vivian Wilson, to take her mother’s maiden name. But, according to the official court filing, Vivian not only wants to confirm her gender identity, but she wants to remove all association with her father.

The official reasoning for the ruling is cited as being, “Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.”

Elon Musk's 18-year-old daughter has filed to legally change her name to confirm to her gender identity.



The official reason given: "Gender identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form." pic.twitter.com/t04P9m8fEI — KnowNothing (@KnowNothingTV) June 20, 2022

The court hearing is scheduled for Friday 24th June 2022.

Who Is Xavier Musk?

Xavier Musk was born a biological man with twin brother Griffin in 2004 to parents Elon Musk and his former wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson.

Elon and Justine were married in 2000 but divorced in 2008 and agreed to share custody of their children. The couple also has triplets, Damian, Kai and Saxon, who were born in 2006. Their first daughter, Nevada Alexander Musk, passed away from sudden infant death syndrome at just 10 weeks old.

I absolutely support trans, but all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2020

Elon Musk has previously expressed his support for the transgender community, but has, in true Elon fashion, been the subject of controversy in regard to his comments on the use of pronouns.

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

Elon Musk hasn’t commented publicly on either the gender change or the court filing, but Vivian’s mother, Justine, has expressed she is “proud” of her daughter in a series of tweets.

"I had a weird childhood," my 18 year old said to me. "I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am."



I said, "I'm very proud of you."



"I'm proud of myself!" — Justine Musk (@justinemusk) June 20, 2022

Elon Musk is currently the world’s richest person with an estimated net worth of $214 billion and who recently bought social media platform Twitter for $44 billion.

He has two further children with Canadian musician Grimes, although, the couple have revealed they are no longer together. The naming of their first child drew confusion, as it was originally X Æ A-12. The State of California told the couple they had to change the name, because it used characters that aren’t available in the English alphabet.

The couple eventually changed their child’s name to X AE A-XII Musk. A second child, a daughter, was born via surrogate in December 2021.