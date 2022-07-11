Lads’ Yacht Outing Goes Horribly Wrong In Greece

A trio of guys appear to have had their lads’ yacht trip in Paxos cut short. Photos that have emerged online suggest the stranded sailors decided to make the most of their misfortune (or was it a f*ck up? Details remain scant) by posing for photos in the yacht’s spa and at the helm, while the vessel sank.

A lads’ yacht trip in Paxos, Greece seems to have gone wrong, with images now circulating around the world of a sinking 25-metre vessel, with three dudes in various states of repose. The vessel is reportedly a Ferretti motor yacht called Green Whisper. It was allegedly an 830 model. It hit a reef, reports say, and then began to sink with three passengers still onboard.

According to Boat International, the boat started leaking after hitting the Ýfalos Panagía reef “between the island of Paxos and mainland Greece.”

The local coastguard rescued the three stranded people on board. As Superyacht Times reports, “The Port Authorities of Corfu and Paxos were informed by the Unified Center for Coordination of Search and Rescue of the Coast Guard that the yacht Green Whisper had come into trouble.”

“Two patrol boats rushed to the scene of the yacht that had run aground, causing damage to the vessel and inflow of water.” Superyacht Times

Superyacht Times also obtained footage of the sinking vessel, which they said was sent to them by a reader of theirs. Looking at the photos, we can only imagine the conversation that went down between the people on the boat and the coastguard (“hey, before you rescue us, do you mind snapping a few quick pics?” “Why the hell not…”).

Newsbeast reports the three people on board the yacht were fine and safely taken to the Gaios port. The local coastguard released the following statement in regards to the incident: “The beached vessel was observed to tilt due to the inflow of water and a floating barrier was installed to prevent pollution, while light buoys were also installed on the bow and stern for the safety of navigation.”

Hellas.posten.com reports that The Port of Paxos has prohibited the sailing of the ‘Green Whisper’ until “a certificate of seaworthiness was presented by the surveyor monitoring the ship, while no marine pollution was observed.”