Zlatan Ibrahimović’s New Toy Proves You Never Have To Grow Up

Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic appears to have bought himself a drone. He recently used it to show off his lavish lifestyle to his 55.1 million followers, showing himself to be in fine fettle at the same time.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the 40-year-old goal-scoring machine, has just taken to Instagram to show his fans how he is spending his downtime. That’s right: not content with just blowing minds with a majestic return to European football (in his late 30s) or with Bruce Lee type workouts, he now has to show us how wealthy he is too.

Because it’s Zlatan though, it’s still loveable. The guy doesn’t take himself too seriously (despite all the bravado he once admitted he’s not quite on Muhammed Ali’s level) and has a legendary sense of humour.

All that (and more) was on display as Zlatan posted the following video to Instagram, giving viewers a good look at the yacht he is currently hanging on in the process. Though Zlatan only posted “I see you” in relation to the video, we are choosing to believe he bought the drone so that he could take a better look at his own abdominals…

In the comments on Instagram, people made such remarks as “in another life I would like to be born Ibra” and Director Zlatan!!” This isn’t the first time Zlatan has got tongues wagging. In the last few years, he has destroyed our excuses for not being ripped at 40, demonstrated the secret to his superhuman reputation and upstaged Novak Djokovic with a rare rainbow Rolex (among many other feats).

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has an estimated net worth of $190 million (AU $274 million) and often shares photos of his cars, his workouts, his holidays and his legs…

He also reportedly owns an $8 million Riva Corsaro yacht called Unknown. According to AutoEvolution, Ibrahimovic has previously shared his interest in a Benetti Oasis 40M called Rebecca. Now, though it looks like Ibrahimovic “was on vacation on yet another yacht called Unknown, but a Benetti Oasis 34M,” AutoEvolution reports.

This yacht is reportedly 34.36 metres long and has a beam of 7.70 metres. It is also supposed to be able to fit up to ten guests (and seven crew members) in five rooms, with a master suite on the main deck, two VIP suites, and two twin cabins.