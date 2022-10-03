Zlatan Ibrahimovic Buys Himself Two Ferraris For His Birthday

It’s not every day that a god turns 41 – so the irascible football legend has treated himself to a particularly luxe birthday present, apparently buying two extremely expensive Ferraris to celebrate.

Zlatan is well-known for his lavish taste in cars: some of the vehicles in his collection include an Audi S8, a Lamborghini Urus, a Maserati GranTurismo and a Porsche 918 Spyder, among others.

He has a particular passion for Ferraris, though. He already owns an Enzo Ferrari and a Ferrari Monza, and now it looks like he’s added an 812 Competizione A and a Daytona SP3 to his garage, with the AC Milan striker posting a photo of the two cars in an online configurator to Instagram with the simple caption “Happy Birthday to Zlatan”.

It’s a bit mysterious and one hell of a flex… Especially when you consider that together, those cars probably set him back well over US$3 million.

A Ferrari 812 Competizione A in ‘ Rosso Ferrari F1-75′ in Ferrari’s configurator.

The Ferrari 812 Competizione A is a limited-production, track-focused version of the 812 Superfast. Specifically, it’s the convertible version of the Competizione (‘A’ stands for Aperta, Italian for “open”).

It’s powered by a beefier version of the already meaty 6.5L V12 that powers the standard 812 and boasts extensive aerodynamic upgrades plus an independent four-wheel steering system. It makes 610kW/692Nm and will do 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds.

Zlatan’s optioned his in Rosso Ferrari F1-75 – a colour named after Ferrari’s current Formula 1 car – and depending on what other options he’s gone for, it’ll set him back at least €578,000 (~ US$568,450 / AU$872,575).

A Ferrari Daytona SP3 in ‘Bianco Avus’ in Ferrari’s configurator.

Even more expensive and rare is his new Daytona SP3: the latest in Ferrari’s ultra-limited ‘Icona’ series, which pays homage to classic Ferrari models and encompasses some of Ferrari’s rarest vehicles, after the Monza SP1 and SP2.

Just as the Monza was inspired by post-war Ferrari race cars such as the 166 MM, 250 Testarossa and 750 Monza, the Daytona was inspired by 1960s race cars, especially the 330 P4 endurance race car which won the 24 Hours of Daytona in 1967.

Like the 812 Competizione, it’s powered by Ferrari’s 6.5L V12 but in the Daytona it’s mid-mounted and makes 620kW/697Nm. Also like the 812 Competizione it’ll do 0-100 in 2.9sec but it’s a bit faster from 0-200 as well as 100-200km/h.

Zlatan’s gone for Bianco Avus for this targa-topped coupe, which costs at least €2,559,572 (~US$2,517,390 / AU$3,864,765). Happy birthday indeed.