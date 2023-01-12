Nick Kyrgios & Novak Djokovic’s Bromance Continues To Blossom

Behold: Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic have a bromance. From Nick supporting Djokovic when he was banned from playing last year to their upcoming exhibition match at the Australian Open, the pair’s friendship is going from strength to strength.

If you think Nick Kyrgios is controversial, you should see Novak Djokovic. The Russian superstar is a legend of the game and is currently ranked world No. 5 in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals. Despite this, he is still considered the player to beat on tour by many, with some saying tournaments that don’t include Djokovic don’t really count.

Nick Kyrgios can be counted among that number, telling media in Dubai: “I think Novak needs to be playing at all costs. He’s one of the greatest of all time and as long as he’s going to be playing and hanging around, we need him at these tournaments.”

“I think, as a competitor, I want to see him there. And if I win a tournament, if you don’t go through Novak, then you kind of know the tournament isn’t really a tournament.”

According to Spanish news outlet puntodebreak.com, Djokovic has appreciated Kyrgios’ support over the last few years, saying: “I wasn’t his favourite person, let’s just say that, for a number of years, but he was one of the few people who supported me last year, and I respect that and appreciate that. In those moments you can really see who really supports you and who stands by your side and goes with the flow of society and the pressures that the media puts on them.”

“He gave me unconditional support in difficult moments. Since then, our relationship has changed for the better.” Novak Djokovic

“I’m talking to him about doing something a week before the Australian Open starts. I talked to Nick, I’d like to play him, and he agreed, but he wants shorter sets. Let’s see if he goes well.”

Kyrgios’ and Djokovic’s exhibition match, which is due to take place at 6:30pm on Friday the 13th, and which sold out in 58 minutes, will see the pair face off at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

Wow Nick Kyrgios is bad for the sport! Wow what a disgrace, a national embarrassment! How dare he sell out another stadium, the arrogance https://t.co/Sn37U2nAjv — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 10, 2023

While it remains unknown if Kyrgios will invite Djokovic to go clubbing this time round (as he jokingly did at Wimbledon in July last year), it will surely be an exciting match to watch (and a hell of a warm up).

For those wondering what the deal was there, Kyrgios reportedly suggested Djokovic come to a nightclub with him and go nuts, with Djokovic saying: “Let’s start with dinner and drinks and then we will see.”

Djokovic was also quite complimentary about Kyrgios after the match, which Djokovic won, saying “Nick, you will be back.”

He added: “I think you are a phenomenal tennis player and athlete. Amazing talent. You have been hearing all of that for many years. But now everything is starting to come together for you. So I’m sure we are going to see much of you in the later stages of a grand slam.”

“And I never thought I am going to say so many nice things about you considering, but it’s officially a bromance. Hopefully this is the start of a wonderful relationship between the two of us.”

Given the upcoming events in Australia, we’d say their bromance is continuing to blossom.