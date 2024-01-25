Apple’s New Vision Pro Could Change The Way We Watch Live Sports Forever

Very soon, live sports coverage as we know it, could change forever, with new and exciting mixed reality technology such as the Apple Vision Pro elevating the viewers’ at-home experience to dizzying new heights.

We’re less than a week away from the launch of Apple’s latest product that’s set to revolutionise the way we consume content and enjoy entertainment at home and on the go, and the buzz around the Apple Vision Pro could not be higher.

Mark Zuckerberg first teased the launch of the so-called Metaverse, renaming his parent company Facebook in 2021 to reflect the company’s overarching strategy to pioneer the new digital landscape that he hopes to fill with users in the coming years.

RELATED: iPhone 15 Pro Titanium Review: The Best iPhone Ever Made?

Image: Apple

Recent videos have since looked more like Club Penguin than Ready Player One, but tech-savvy fans are eagerly waiting for the digital movement with increased anticipation, and Apple’s latest offering to the Metaverse game is a step in the right direction.

Set to launch on 2 February 2024, Apple’s mixed-reality headset combines virtual and augmented reality to offer the wearer a completely reimagined entertainment experience from the comfort of their own home.

RELATED: Netflix Is Taking Over Live Sports So What Could That Mean For Formula 1?

This is still unchartered territory and the apps to support the new tech are still in development. But recent videos have shown just how effortlessly the new Apple Vision Pro could integrate into our everyday lives, projecting YouTube videos onto walls as we complete our daily chores and reading articles from our favourite outlets whilst reclining at home. It even has the potential to change the way we watch live sports forever.

Watch John LePore’s concept for the future of live sports with Apple Vision Pro below.

John LePore, a conceptual designer and self-proclaimed Formula 1 rev head, has revealed what he believes to be the future of live sports and entertainment.

Imagine you’re at home, wearing your Apple Vision Pro, about to watch the Australian Grand Prix. But instead of just turning on the TV for the coverage of your favourite sports, Apple’s XR technology will seamlessly bring the Formula 1 action to you, projecting a real-time image of the race on your coffee table, complete with 3D data and leaderboards so you can fully integrate the augmented reality into the regular viewing experience.

Whilst LePore’s concept may not yet be a reality, it presents a unique perspective into the future of live sports coverage and the way that fans can support their favourite athletes and teams.

Image: Apple

This comes after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver claimed that the league has been working with Apple to “bring a tech-enhanced viewing experience to its $3,499 Vision Pro virtual reality headset,” consistent with the video shared by John LePore to his X account this month.

Early reports suggest that Disney+ is a driving force behind the development of this new technology and is keen to leverage its partnership with Apple and the Vision Pro to provide Disney’s streaming service from the first day of release.

“We’re constantly in search of new ways to entertain, inform, and inspire our fans by combining extraordinary creativity with groundbreaking technology to create truly remarkable experiences,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said at the Worldwide Developers Conference. “We believe Apple Vision Pro is a revolutionary platform that can make our vision a reality.”