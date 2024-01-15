Australian Open Prize Money 2024: How Much The Players Will Take Home

The world’s best tennis players are in Melbourne for this year’s Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the 2024 season. Returning champion Novak Djokovic will be looking to add a record-breaking 11th AO title to his existing trophy cabinet and will likely walk away with a small fortune for his accomplishments.

The 2024 Australian Open started on 14 January 2024, with the best players in the world arriving in Melbourne dreaming of the first Grand Slam win of the year.

The tournament is played in a knock-out format with four opening rounds before the finals matches. The Australian Open 2024 Final will be played on 28 January 2024 at the iconic Rod Laver Arena… and this year’s winner will be handed the biggest prize money in history.

Read on to find out about the Australian Open 2024 prize money, how to watch the event and more…

Australian Open 2024 Prize Money Breakdown

This year, the prize money for the Australian Open 2024 has seen a $10 million increase in 2024 and sits at a record-breaking $86.5 million AUD – up 13% on 2023.

Male and female players are entitled to the same amount of prize money, with the remaining funds to be divided amongst the competing players, depending on their final places.

SINGLES – men’s and women’s Winner $3,150,000 Runner-up $1,725,000 Semifinalists $990,000 Quarterfinalists $600,000 Round of 16 $375,000 Round of 32 $255,000 Round of 64 $180,000 First Round $120,000 QUALIFYING SINGLES – men’s and women’s Round of 32 $65,000 Round of 64 $44,100 First Round $31,250

“We’ve upped prize money for every round at the Australian Open with the major increases in qualifying and the early rounds of singles and doubles,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“It is critical to the continued success of the Australian Open that we ensure that the best players in the world are compensated appropriately as we know this allows players to invest in their own careers and in many cases, helps set them up for success throughout the year.”

DOUBLES – men’s and women’s Winner $730,000 Runner-up $400,000 Semifinalists $227,500 Quarterfinalists $128,000 Round of 16 $75,000 Round of 32 $53,000 First Round $36,000 MIXED DOUBLES Winner $165,000 Runner-up $94,000 Semifinalists $50,000 Quarterfinalists $26,500 Round of 16 $13,275 First Round $6,900

When is the 2024 Australian Open?

Sunday 14 January – Sunday 28 January 2024.

The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam on the tennis calendar and runs for two weeks in January. Action from the First Round kicked off on Sunday 14 January and will run through to Sunday 28 January, when the Men’s Singles Final will be played.

Qualifying matches will take place a few days before the event from 9 January until 12 January 2024.

Where is the 2024 Australian Open?

Melbourne Park has hosted the event since its opening in 1988. Image: @AusStadiums

The Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park, which features 33 hard courts across the facility, including the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

The tournament has been held at Melbourne Park since its development in 1988. Located within the expansive venue are multiple arenas including:

Rod Laver Arena – 14,820 seats

John Cain Arena – 10,300 seats

Margaret Court Arena – 7,500 seats

Kia Arena – 5,000 seats

The Kia Arena was used for the first time in the 2022 tournament, to accommodate for the growing popularity of the event.

The Australian Open is the highest-attended Grand Slam event in the world, with more than 902,000 people attending the 2023 tournament.

How to Watch the 2024 Australian Open?

If you were unable to snag yourself some tickets to the Australia Open 2024, don’t worry, you can still catch all the tennis action from Melbourne live on Channel 9 and Stan Sport.

Nine’s current contract to broadcast the Australian Open expires after the tournament, with Tennis Australia reportedly seeking AU $500 million to renew the contract.

Who won the Australian Open in 2023?

Image: Getty

Last year’s Australian Open was won by none other than the most decorated player in tennis history, the World No. 1 seed, Novak Djokovic, who beat Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the Final.

It was the 10th time that Djokovic had won this competition and cemented his legacy as the most successful tennis player in Australian Open history. Djokovic returns to Melbourne this year looking to add an unprecedented 11th AO title to his already glistening career.

Too good Novak 🙌🙌🙌 — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) January 29, 2023

Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka – and star of the latest Netflix sports docuseries Break Point – won her first Australian Open title in 2023, and beat the so-called Netflix Curse by progressing all the way to the final and eventually winning the entire thing.

Australia’s Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler were victorious in the Men’s Doubles competition, beating Hugo Nys and Jan Zieliński in the Final in Melbourne.

Czechia pair Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková lifted the Women’s Doubles title, beating Japan’s Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the Final.

Read Next