Stan Sport: Everything You Need To Know About The Stan Sports Add-On

The popular Australian streaming service, Stan has launched an add-on package that’s available for both new and existing Stan subscribers.

Stan Sport will give subscribers access to Rugby, UEFA Champions League, Formula E, INDYCAR, World Endurance Championship, World Rally Championship, TCR Australia, S5000, GT World Challenge Australia, Touring Car Masters, TransAm, Australian Open, Wimbledon, Roland-Garros & US Open.

How much is Stan Sport?

To get access to Stan Sport you do have to get a base Stan plan first. If you already have one, it’ll cost $10 extra per month.

If you don’t already have one, Stan subscriptions start at $10 per month, meaning the minimum for both Stan and Stan Sport cost is $20 per month (the maximum is $29 per month, if you’re wondering).

Image Credit: Stan

What Sports Are On Stan Sport?

Stan Sport will allow you to watch every match of Super Rugby, The Rugby Championship, Bledisloe Cup, plus Premiership Rugby, Shute Shield, Hospital Challenge Cup, Currie Cup and New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship, Super W, Wallabies, and Wallaroos test matches, SANZAAR Union home tests, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Super Cup.

Plus, there’s an extensive library of classic Wallabies & Super Rugby matches you can watch too.

Image Credit: Stan

Stan Sport Free Trial

You can try Stan Sport for free thanks to the 7-day trial; which is available for both those with and without an existing Stan account.

