OxyShred Review: 30 Days Getting My Shred On

OxyShred has been making waves in the fitness and weight loss community for some time now, with numerous claims about its ability to help users shed pounds and increase energy levels. To provide an honest perspective on this red-hot supplement, we’ve compiled our thoughts from 30 days of using it.

OxyShred Fat Burner VERDICT: If you’re looking for a pre workout supplement that won’t send you crazy, then Oxyshred is a good option for you. Careful, it’s slightly addictive. Pros Easy daily routine

Increased energy

Appetite suppression

13 fab flavours Cons Mixed Results for Weight Loss:

Tolerance Build-Up

Limited Long-Term Data

How we tested

We gave Oxyshred a test over a period of 30 days whilst continuing our usual training regime: a near-even split of training at the gym, attending F45 classes, and surfing.

We took the product before training on an empty stomach, prior to ingesting any other supplements like AG1 or coffee.

The Review

OxyShred tends to be on the pricier side compared to similar supplements on the market — you can view our chosen alternatives below — coming in at nearly $80 AUD per tub.

Some users find it challenging to justify the cost, especially if they don’t achieve their desired results, but that’s why we wanted to give OxyShred a try to see if this supplement is worth your hard-earned dollars…

How Does OxyShred Taste?

Photo: Luc Weisman/DMARGE

In short: OxyShred tastes great.

It’s definitely on the sweet side of things which can sometimes be a little challenging first thing in the morning. The brand recommends you don’t eat anything, including protein shakes, within 30 minutes of taking OxyShred.

Honestly, we agree: any food consumed right after OxyShred isn’t going to taste as good as it usually does, likely overwhelmed by OxyShred’s sweetness. Even taking AG1 is a challenge after the sweetness of Oxyshred.

Thankfully if you don’t like Watermelon OxyShred or Mango Oxyshred, there are more than enough flavours to keep you happy…

The full range of flavours also includes Mandarin, Blackberry, Passionfruit, Guava, Strawberry, Pink Grapefruit, Gummy Snake, Wild Melon, Rasberry and Peach Candy. There’s a flavour for everyone.

Easy To Mix

Photo: Luc Weisman/DMARGE

I’ve been taking Oxyshred prior to my daily F45 workouts. I don’t discriminate whether it’s cardio or resistance, I just take the potion every day. It’s super important to make OxyShred part of your daily routine otherwise you may forget to take it and find yourself regretting wasted money…

I mix it in my AG1 container. It’s easier than trying to stir it into water. The brand’s directions suggest adding one measuring spoon (provided) of OxyShred to 250ml of water. However, I usually opt for a little less water — this creates a thicker but less voluminous drink — then punch it down 10-15 minutes before training.

Oxyshred mixed in the trusty AG1 container. Photo: Luc Weisman/DMARGE

How Does Oxyshred Make You Feel?

Unlike most pre-workout drinks, Oxyshred doesn’t leave you buzzing too hard. There are none of those unwanted bodily tingles or face twitching that we’ve come to expect for harder-hitting pre-workout powders out there, making OxyShred a much more approachable and accessible option for people who haven’t delved into the world of pre-workout before…

Make no mistake, however: OxyShred gets the job done. You’ll feel energised and enthusiastic within 10 to 20 minutes after consumption. The effects hang around just long enough to get your workout in, which for most people is 45 to 60 minutes.

How Long Does OxyShred’s Buzz Last?

In total, I found the buzz lasts a good hour, sometimes a little longer longer.

As previously mentioned it’s not too hectic a buzz; more of a ‘light zing’. This is why I’ve been taking every morning regardless of my training routine. Sometimes I’ll take it before going for a surf or even when it’s a rest day, just to get me up and out.

What Are The Key Ingredients In OxyShred?

The nutritional breakdown and ingredients list for OxyShred Mango are as follows; other flavours are very similar but have minor variations for flavouring:

OxyShred Nutritional Information

Serving size: 1 Scoop

Servings per Container: 60

OxyShred (60 serves) Per serving % RDI Per 100g Energy 21kJ 465kJ Protein 0g 0%* 0g Total Fat 0g 0%* 2.2g Saturated Fat 0g 0%* 0g Trans Fat 0g 0g Cholesterol 0mg 0%* 0mg Carbohydrate 1g 0%* 22.2g Dietary Fibre 0.2g 4.9g Total Sugars 0.1g 0%* 1.8g Sodium 22mg 485mg Potassium 19mg 0% 416mg Vitamin C 174mg 386.67% 3856mg Thiamin 0.6mg 50% 12mg Riboflavin 0.8mg 61.54% 17mg Niacin 20mg 125% 438mg Vitamin B6 1mg 58.82% 22mg Vitamin B12 0.9mcg 37.50% 20 mcg Pantothenic Acid 1.7mg 28.33% 38mg Calcium 13mg 280mg Magnesium 0.2mg 4.6mg Chromium Picolinate 10mcg 222mcg Caffeine 150mg 3333mg

OxyShred Full List Of Ingredients

Acetyl L-Carnitine HCl, L-Tyrosine, Taurine, L-Glutamine, Inulin Fiber, Garcinia Cambogia Fruit Extract (60% Hydroxycitric Acid), Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Caffeine Anhydrous, Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA), Grapefruit Seed Extract 4:1, Raspberry Ketones (From Raspberry Fruit Extract), Mangifera Indica Seed Extract, Bitter Orange Fruit Extract, Green Coffee Bean Extract (50% Chlorogenic Acid), Olive Leaf Extract (10% Oleuropein), Niacinamide (Niacin), Calcium Pantothenate (Pantothenic Acid), Guggul Extract Powder, Pyridoxine HCl (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Thiamine Mononitrate (Vitamin B1), Huperzia Serrata Whole Herb Extract (Huperzine A), Chromium Picolinate, Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12).

What To Be Careful Of When Trying OxyShred

A common issue in online reviews is that some users build up a tolerance to OxyShred over time. This means that people need to increase their dosage to maintain the same effects, which can quickly become expensive and — we would assume — not great for your health.

Strangely, I have found Oxyshred to be a little addictive myself. I was indifferent to it in the beginning but after 2 weeks began to feel strange if I didn’t take it every day…

However, I’m convinced that this is something of a placebo effect and more a symptom of my personality than the product itself.

OxyShred definitely gave us the advertised energy boost and appetite suppression, which can be helpful in a weight loss journey or getting that summer shred on.

However, its effectiveness in promoting weight loss appears to vary widely from person to person. You can’t just take this and expect to get ripped. You need to ensure you have a balanced diet to complement your workouts and weight goals.

Some people think it’s expensive and, in comparison to some others, it is. However, it’s worth trying for 90 days to complement all the hard work you’re doing in the gym and see if it helps further your results.

Alternatives To OxyShred

