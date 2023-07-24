Burly Billionaire Jeff Bezos Finally Drops His Workout Routine And Octopus-Heavy Diet

Written by Finlay Mead

Jeff Bezos has pioneered the ‘Burly Billionaire‘ movement, but how exactly did he go from dweeb to dench? Well, he’s finally dropped his impressive fitness regimen…

For as long as this writer can remember, the silver screen has been adorned by blokes with bulging biceps, pulsing pecs, and devilish delts. From Zac Efron’s wrestle-ready bulk, Tom Hardy’s Bane biceps, and Ryan Reynolds getting ripped, we’ve always been across movie star muscle-ups here at DMARGE. In recent years, we’ve seen billionaires hop on this muscle-heavy trend and — after emerging as a discount Vin Diesel back in 2017 — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has finally dropped his fitness routine.

Known for decades as little more than a slender bookstore owner that somehow turned his curious little website into one of the earliest tech titans, Bezos has undergone a remarkable later-in-life glow-up that has left the world wondering just how he turned it all around. With Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods and the ongoing space exploration ventures of Blue Origin, it’s clear that Bezos isn’t just taking his gym time seriously, but looking to transcend the limits of human health altogether.

As reported by Body + Soul, one of the keys to Jeff Bezos’s success may come as a surprise to many: he loves getting a really good sleep in. Deeply committed to rest and rejuvenation, Bezos understands the importance of sleep for maintaining both physical and mental performance. Speaking at a conference in 2018, Bezos revealed his dedication to an eight-hour sleep routine:

“I need eight hours of sleep… I think better, I have more energy, my mood is better, all these things.” Jeff Bezos

Sadly, there’s a lot more to his regimen than just hitting the hay; he hits the gym too… a lot. Relying on the expertise of renowned celebrity trainer Wes Okerson — the same trainer responsible for transforming Tom Cruise, Gerard Butler, and Isabel Fisher — their training routine incorporates low-impact, high-resistance exercises such as rowing and weight training along with outdoor activities like hill-running, kayaking, and paddleboarding.

In addition to his workout routine, Bezos follows a protein-rich, high-fat diet, with a pretty tasty-sounding menu that includes Mediterranean octopus with potatoes, bacon, and green garlic yogurt, a far cry from the bland chicken and rice that so many of us associate with eating clean. However, I’d imagine having a bank account as bountiful as Bezos’ helps in keeping a healthy diet quite so interesting…

Naturally, Bezos isn’t entirely immune to temptation and regularly goes in for high-calorie cheat meals, as hinted at in his Cheeto-dusted fingers back in 2018 and, more recently, when he was papped enjoying a classic McDonald’s burger.

However, some predictable if somewhat believable rumours have circulated regarding Bezos’s transformation, especially given that he started his new regime relatively late in life. Many suspect the tycoon of using human growth hormone (HGH) or testosterone injections to achieve his buff appearance. While anabolic resistance can make muscle building more challenging with age, Bezos and his associates have unsurprisingly dismissed these rumours outright.