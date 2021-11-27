38 Best Clothing Brands For Men That Will Level Up Your Fashion Game

When it comes to men’s clothing brands, of course, having some big-name designer brands in your wardrobe is something we all long to aspire to. A statement piece perhaps, or a high-end custom-made suit are going to be worth the large investment if they’re going to see a lot of wear.

But for everyday wear, popular men’s designer fashion brands don’t always necessarily mean better and fortunately, there are a plethora of best menswear available today that are all producing incredibly high-quality men’s clothes, usually with a strong focus on sustainability and ethicality and for incredibly affordable prices.

Men’s designer clothing may be great, but you wouldn’t want to expose your high end and equally expensive cashmere sweater to everyday threats such as drink spillages or children’s dirty hands.

We’ve, therefore, rounded up our absolute favourite and must-have men’s clothing brands of the moment into one trendy guide. Some best brands may be names you have heard of before, others may be new, but what they all share is a common goal of making men look good.

You don't need to spend an absolute fortune to score some high-quality men's clothing. Expect to pay around $40-$60 on t-shirts, $80-$100 on jeans and chinos and roughly the same on shirts. Outerwear pieces will cost more, but the warmth and protection they offer will be worth every cent.

All men should own what are known as 'menswear essentials'. These include a solid selection of plain t-shirts (white, grey, black), a pair of good-fitting jeans, chinos, and shorts, some warm clothing like a knitted sweater, a hoodie, and a sweatshirt. You’ll also want a waterproof coat or jacket for rainy days, as well as a stylish coat for winter. Business or formal attire, depending on your job and social life, is also a must; dress shirts, trousers, blazer, suit, etc.

1/37 Everlane Without a doubt, one of our absolute favourite brands here at DMARGE is Everlane; a brand that gets it right with practically everything they produce. Everlane's incredible collection of menswear essentials are made to standards that belie their price, no doubt helped by its direct-to-consumer business model.



Materials are sustainably sourced and everything is made to ethical standards, making purchasing stylish well-made men's clothing a complete no-brainer.



*Editor's note: Everlane is one of the best clothing brands for men for everyday essentials. Shop Everlane at Everlane Shop Now Free shipping to United States, Free shipping on orders over AU$150.

2/37 Outerknown The brainchild of world champion surfer Kelly Slater, Outerknown is unquestionably influenced by surfing culture and style, and understanding that without nature, the sport wouldn't exist, has worked to become one of the most sustainable brands on this list. As many recycled materials are used as possible in the production of all Outerknown men's clothing and the company will happily take back any well-worn or torn pairs of its jeans to repair, recycle or replace, to prevent them going to landfill.



It's certainly a stylish brand, with pieces constantly being on-trend and being made from quality fabrics that are built to last. Shop Outerknown at Outerknown Shop Now Free standard shipping on all international orders over $200 USD. Shop Outerknown at Surfdome Shop Now Free shipping over $175 Shop Outerknown at Mr Porter Shop Now Free shipping on orders over $250

3/37 James Perse The son of a savvy boutique owner in Los Angeles, James Perse has always been involved with fashion from a young age. Starting out by developing his own take on the classic baseball cap, James quickly built his eponymous brand, putting a focus on premium fabrics and designs inspired by his US west coast roots. Bringing together the very separate worlds of casual and luxe fashion, James Perse’s menswear collection is one that will look sublime in your wardrobe. Shop James Perse at James Perse Shop Now $10 shipping worldwide Shop James Perse at Farfetch Shop Now Free shipping on order over $250 Shop James Perse at Mr Porter Shop Now Free shipping on orders over $250

4/37 Hugo Boss One of the most well-known exports from Germany with regards to fashion, Hugo Boss is perhaps best known for its impeccable range of suits and tailoring.



The company has invested heavily in suit-fitting technology, resulting in perfect fits that raise your sartorial game tenfold. Add to that an extensive, high-quality range of menswear essentials with Hugo's own unique twist, whether it be with branding, colouring, or fabric; this sophisticated label deserves heavy attention. Shop Hugo Boss at Hugo Boss Shop Now Free shipping on orders over $150 Shop Hugo Boss at Mr Porter Shop Now Free shipping on orders over $250 Shop Hugo Boss at The Iconic Shop Now Free shipping on orders over $50. Shipping to Australia & New Zealand only.

5/37 Bonobos American menswear brand Bonobos is one to turn to if you're looking to really stock up on the basics. Founded with the mission to develop the perfect fitting pair of pants, Bonobos has since expanded into a complete clothier for guys looking for well-fitting, simple pieces that won't break the bank. We're particularly fond of their shirt, jeans, and chino collections, and you should certainly take a look at the dedicated golf range if you're a keen golfer. Shop Bonobos at Bonobos Shop Now Free Shipping, returns & exchanges

6/37 Rhone Women may have almost too much choice when it comes to athletic men's clothing, but men have always had to make do with the bare minimum. Rhone arrived to put an end to that, offering guys genuinely premium gym clothing and athletic wear, that can also easily be worn away from the squat rack as everyday pieces. Serious research and development go into all of Rhone’s fabrics, resulting in a brand you can rely upon for genuine quality and high performance. Shop Rhone at Rhone Shop Now Any order over $100 will earn you free standard shipping.

7/37 Reiss Founded in 1971 as a menswear only brand before eventually diversifying into womenswear, British fashion brand Reiss is one for the dapper gentleman. Suiting, chinos, shirts, and knitted polo shirts make up the menswear collection, so if you're someone who appreciates clean lines, neutral colours, and subtle yet effective details, Reiss is the men's clothing brand for you. Shop Reiss at Reiss Shop Now Free delivery on orders over $400

8/37 Flint & Tinder American men's clothing brand Flint & Tinder can almost be described as patriotic. It exudes the ruggedness we often associate with classic American style, being hard-wearing enough to accompany you through all manner of activities. Whether it be rounding up cattle on the ranch, hiking through forests, or heading to a tavern for a pint of light beer, Flint & Tinder has you covered.



Now, unsurprisingly, under the ownership of Huckberry, owing to their shared values of well-made clothing designed for actual use in the great outdoors, Flint & Tinder is for guys who are happiest when getting down and dirty. Shop Flint & Tinder at Huckberry Shop Now International orders over $198 USD ship for free

9/37 American Giant If quality really does matter to you above all else, then check out American Giant. The start-up, founded in 2012, makes all of its men's clothing in the US. That means a closer eye can be kept on production and quality, which has proven to be effective, with its hoodies being rated as "the best ever".



But just because everything is made in the US doesn't mean you'll have to pay extra, as American Giant employs a direct to consumer model, which allows it to charge less for the clothes. It's a win-win situation. Shop American Giant at American Giant Shop Now Free shipping on orders $100+

10/37 Buck Mason Fashion brand Buck Mason admits it takes a slower approach to fashion than the majority of its start-up peers, but for good reason. Where those companies have come and gone due to not being able to sustain the demand, Buck Mason aims to carefully design and develop pieces and only when they are truly perfect, will they go on sale.



All pieces centre around the staple American menswear pieces that remain timeless no matter the season. With a large online presence and three physical stores in America, this is an up and coming brand to keep your eyes on. Shop Buck Mason at Buck Mason Shop Now Free shipping on order over $250

11/37 Quince This emerging men's clothing brand hailing from San Francisco aims to cause a huge shakeup with its quality and pricing model. Quince is a direct to consumer brand that genuinely does believe luxury quality shouldn't cost the earth. With all major clothing categories on offer including t-shirts, pants, and activewear, and with quality pieces for prices that are firmly affordable, Quince could easily become your new favourite men's clothing label. Shop Quince at Quince Shop Now Free shipping

12/37 AllSaints British clothing brand AllSaints is one for alternative types who wish to inject a little extra attitude and individuality into their looks. Many of AllSaints' pieces are great for layering, while others, such as its shirts, are made to be worn loud and proud, with quirky and outlandish prints and patterns.



AllSaints has made the move to using organic cotton wherever possible for its men's clothing, taking a greater stance towards sustainability, which provides an even greater reason why you should check them out. Shop AllSaints at AllSaints Shop Now Free Delivery on all UK orders over £150 & free UK returns

13/37 Alex Mill Founded in 2012 with the mission to create the perfect shirt, Alex Mill has now expanded into a trustworthy clothier for guys everywhere. With a commitment to being as sustainable as possible, for example, re-using offcuts of fabrics to make bags, Alex Mill offers men a well put together collection of men's clothing that is incredibly well-made, especially when you consider how little you have to pay.



A great place to turn to for t-shirts, shirts, and blazers among other menswear essentials. Shop Alex Mill at Alex Mill Shop Now Free shipping on orders $100 or more. Free and easy returns. Shop Alex Mill at Mr Porter Shop Now Free shipping on orders over $250

14/37 Saturdays NYC A brand that just oozes contemporary New York style is Saturdays NYC. Founded as Saturdays Surf, owing to the fact it took inspiration from beachy vibes and surfing culture, the brand blossomed into a more mature, yet still undeniably cool label. Completely unpredictable when it comes to each season's drop, Saturdays NYC consistently keeps things fresh and fashion-focused, incorporating new fabrics, prints, and branding so loyal customers remain loyal.



One of our favourite men's fashion brands and one of the best clothing brands for men going around. Shop Saturdays NYC at Saturdays NYC Shop Now $10 shipping or free on orders over $100

15/37 Ministry Of Supply You will be forgiven if you have never heard of Ministry of Supply before but they've got it all. The brand claims to engineer the most comfortable clothes on the planet, through scientific research and human-centred design. Their garments are performance and durability tested to ensure you're getting value for money. Better still they're well priced. Shop Ministry Of Supply at Ministry Of Supply Shop Now All domestic orders receive free shipping, free returns, and free exchanges.

16/37 Todd Snyder If you're a regular reader of DMARGE, you'll already be well aware of our love for Todd Snyder.



The American menswear designer of former Ralph Lauren fame founded his eponymous label in 2011 to great success. Taking his already profound knowledge of US-style, Todd has created an enviable collection of thoughtfully designed men's clothing that your wardrobe is seriously missing out on. Shop Todd Snyder at Todd Snyder Shop Now We offer free shipping and returns on orders over $150 within the continental U.S.

17/37 Mango Spanish clothing company, Mango, was founded in 1984 with one goal in mind: to create clothes with “a Mediterranean essence”. Mango’s garments achieve this with their natural and contemporary styles paired with comfortable fabrics. If you’re after well-crafted and durable everyday basics as well as more formal men's clothing, Mango has you covered. Shop Mango at Mango Shop Now Free delivery from $100 and easy returns

18/37 Paul Smith Renowned for his creative aesthetic, which combines tradition and modernity, Paul Smith is one of Britain’s foremost designers. Each Paul Smith design is underpinned by a dry British sense of humour: quirky but not frivolous, eccentric but not silly.



If you’re wanting to add a touch of sophistication to your wardrobe, check out Paul Smith’s range of menswear that’s elegant but not too pretentious. Shop Paul Smith at Farfetch Shop Now Free shipping on order over $250 Shop Paul Smith at Paul Smith Shop Now Free delivery

19/37 Taylor Stitch Born from a need for products without limitations, Taylor Stitch produces versatile men's clothing that can handle anything; chopping wood, surf sessions, snagging trout, heading to the office... Committed to building the best possible clothing while also pledging to limit their environmental impact, Taylor Stitch is one impressive brand. Shop Taylor Stitch at Taylor Stitch Shop Now All orders shipping in the domestic US

20/37 Mizzen & Main Mizzen & Main has made it their mission to combine comfort and flexibility with fit and style for the modern man on the move. They persistently aim to blend a legacy of tradition, respect, and classic style into their menswear while embracing the technology that gives garments moisture-wicking, stretch, and wrinkle-resistant properties.



With everything from polo shirts to flannels to dress shirts to pants to shorts on offer, you’ll find everything you need when shopping from Mizzen & Main; oh, and they also have an awesome golf clothing range too. Shop Mizzen & Main at Mizzen & Main Shop Now Free ground shipping and extended holiday returns.

21/37 Aether Apparel Founded in 2009 by city dwellers who had a passion for the great outdoors, Aether was launched to provide men with clothing that looks at home in the city but is built to withstand the outdoors. Aether’s menswear defies trends & seasons with its classic, clean aesthetic and is crafted with highly functional, technical fabrics. If you too are a city man who loves weekend adventures out in nature, you have to check out Aether’s range. Shop Aether Apparel at Aether Shop Now All domestic US orders over $100 qualify for free ground shipping

22/37 Smartwool For outdoor adventure types seeking comfortable performance men's clothing with a difference, we urge you to check out Smartwool. This American company produces, as its name suggests, all its clothing using wool sourced exclusively from New Zealand. Wool is treated in such a way that it becomes immune to shrinking, exhibits moisture-wicking and anti-odour properties and is highly breathable, keeping you warm when its cold and cool when its warm.



What started as sock company is now a fully-fledged men's clothing brand that deserves to be on your list of must-visits. Shop Smartwool at Smartwool Shop Now Free ground shipping

23/37 Suitsupply Every man needs at least one good suit, and for an incredible range of affordable, high-quality suits, look no further than Suitsupply. Off-the-rack or custom-made, Suitsupply has suits for all occasions, in a variety of fabrics, colours, and styles. You literally don't need to shop anywhere else for all your sartorial needs. Plus, Suitsupply don’t just do suits; they also produce elevated well-tailored basics that won’t break the bank.



Suitsupply has definitly made a name for itself as one best clothing brands for men. Suits and the lot. Shop Suitsupply at Suitsupply Shop Now Free shipping on all orders

24/37 Frescobol Carioca Another brand making its mark on the premium beachwear scene is Frescobol Carioca. Named after a beach game played with wooden bats (which the brand also makes & sells), this Brazilian brand is fun, energetic, and has a penchant for quality. With an equally beachy collection of menswear to complement its eclectic range of swim shorts, Frescobol Carioca is for those men who love to spend their time in the sun. Shop Frescobol Carioca at Mr Porter Shop Now Free shipping on orders over $250 Shop Frescobol Carioca at Farfetch Shop Now Free shipping on order over $250 Shop Frescobol Carioca at Frescobol Carioca Shop Now Free shipping and returns

25/37 Unbound Merino As the name suggests, this Canadian men's clothing brand is a lover of all things Merino wool, known for its durable, breathable, and comfortable properties. The company ethically sources all of its wool from Australia and uses it to produce a complete range of clothing including t-shirts, hoodies, underwear, pants, and shorts. Odour-resistant, quick-drying, and built to last, Unbound Merino is an alternative men's clothing brand you need to check out for high performing basics. Shop Unbound Merino at Unbound Merino Shop Now Free shipping on orders over $100

26/37 Acne Studios If you’re after clothing with unique aesthetics, you have to check out Acne Studios. This Swedish brand sings to its own tune, producing collections of menswear essentials in typically Scandinavian, minimalist style, but the brand’s clothing is also heavily influenced by art and photography, with Creative Director Jonny Johannson being a keen fan of the creative arts. Shop Acne Studios at Acne Studios Shop Now Complimentary express shipping on all orders. Shop Acne Studios at SSENSE Shop Now Free shipping

27/37 Mission Workshop A brand that commands connotations of attitude and toughness is Mission Workshop. The San Francisco-based menswear company is in the business of making some of the most durable, rugged, and high-quality pieces around, with virtually everything in their collections being able to withstand wind, water, snow, and practically anything else Mother Nature would care to throw your way.



Initially founded to put together a range of go-anywhere bags and backpacks, Mission Workshop now makes some of our favourite men's clothing around, which also, considering the vast majority of it is black or grey, looks damn cool and sleek too. Shop Mission Workshop at Mission Workshop Shop Now Free Ground shipping on all orders over $200

28/37 Club Monaco ​​Club Monaco is one of those brands that takes the essential wardrobe for all modern men and gives it a bit of a spruce up, using more premium fabrics and paying closer attention to cut and fit, to provide guys with a much more viable option when they're shopping for clothes. If you’re after men's clothing that’ll make you look polished effortlessly, Club Monaco is the brand for you. Shop Club Monaco at Club Monaco Shop Now Free shipping offer on orders over $99

29/37 J. Crew J. Crew believes in 'looking a million bucks, not spending it' which is why they source the best high-quality fabrics at the most accessible prices. All of their products are classic with a modern twist, meaning you'll always look effortlessly polished when sporting J. Crew. Shop J. Crew at J. Crew Shop Now Free standard shipping and handling to J.Crew Rewards members on qualifying orders.

30/37 The Kooples ​​French fashion label The Kooples was founded in 2008 by three brothers. Their quirky, rock ‘n’ roll-inspired designs, aimed at couples wishing to dress in similar ways, has proven hugely successful, and their men's clothing has even been worn by many celebrities. Whether it be skull-emblazoned t-shirts or skinny-fit suits, The Kooples has carved out a unique aesthetic; one that you should seriously get behind. Shop The Kooples at The Kooples Shop Now Free shipping

31/37 Western Rise Founded by a couple of outdoor guides in Colorado, Western Rise promises to offer you performance men's clothing that can replace the majority of what you already have in your wardrobe. The brand's collection consists primarily of tops, such as t-shirts, hoodies, and shirts, along with some pants and a few pairs of shorts. But most of these pieces are water-resistant, offer a good amount of stretch, are made from premium materials and in some cases, are moisture-wicking. They look great too, so Western Rise’s clothing can be worn for anything from outdoor hikes to indoor date nights. Shop Western Rise at Western Rise Shop Now $15 flat rate shipping

32/37 Vilebrequin Summer and its respective holidays always calls for an update to our beachwear wardrobe, and Vilebrequin is a brand you need to be stocking your summer wardrobe with. The French brand is the master when it comes to swimming trunks, which might be more expensive than your everyday high-street brand, but the level of detail and quality of materials that goes into them makes the price a whole lot more justifiable. Shop Vilebrequin at Vilebrequin Shop Now $12 ground shipping Shop Vilebrequin at Mr Porter Shop Now Free shipping on orders over $250

33/37 Rag & Bone Rag & Bone is a brand with an identity all of its own. Founded in 2002 and now known around the world, creative director Marcus Wainwright has created a brand that does things its own way, eschewing runway shows, for example, in favour of more simple parties to celebrate new collections.



Rag & Bone’s denim range is the real highlight of the brand’s arsenal, but tops, suits, and accessories are equally urban in their aesthetic direction. Shop Rag & Bone at The Iconic Shop Now Free shipping on orders over $50. Shipping to Australia & New Zealand only. Shop Rag & Bone at Rag & Bone Shop Now $15 two day shipping

34/37 AMI Paris Founded in 2011 by Alexandre Mattiussi, Parisian label AMI Paris produces clothes that are minimal yet sleek. One to lean more towards casual looks than formal, AMI’s founder describes his collections as “real clothes for a real man”. That’s certainly evident, as you won’t find any real signs of men's fashion trying too hard to be fashionable, instead, much simpler pieces that you’ll genuinely be able to wear each and every day. Shop AMI Paris at SSENSE Shop Now Free shipping Shop AMI Paris at AMI Paris Shop Now The delivery for US and for Australia is free. Shop AMI Paris at Farfetch Shop Now Free shipping on order over $250 Shop AMI Paris at Mr Porter Shop Now Free shipping on orders over $250

35/37 Belstaff For quality outerwear including leather and waxed jackets – and to invest in a brand loved by David Beckham – turn your attention to Belstaff. You can expect nothing less than the highest quality from this British label, which has a strong association with motorbike culture. In fact, Belstaff, which was founded in 1924, was the first to use wax cotton to make waterproof motorcycle jackets, a feat that has since been imitated by countless other men's clothing brands. Shop Belstaff at Belstaff Shop Now Free delivery and returns on all UK orders Shop Belstaff at Mr Porter Shop Now Free shipping on orders over $250 Shop Belstaff at Matches Fashion Shop Now Free shipping on order over $250

36/37 Orlebar Brown Another genuine favourite of us here at DMARGE, Orlebar Brown makes, in our opinion, some of the best looking and best value swim shorts around. Add to that a fully-fledged men's fashion clothing collection that encompasses winter pieces too, and one that makes great use of innovative fabrics, and you have yourself a British brand that needs to be on your shopping list. Shop Orlebar Brown at Orlebar Brown Shop Now Free shipping over $400 Shop Orlebar Brown at Mr Porter Shop Now Free shipping on orders over $250 Shop Orlebar Brown at Farfetch Shop Now Free shipping on order over $250