34 Best Gym Clothing & Activewear Brands For Maximising Your Workouts In 2023

Gym clothes & activewear – If you’re going to hit the gym, then you need to make sure you have a dedicated selection of gym clothes to help maximise your workouts. Just about every man and his dog head to their chosen place of iron-clad worship to lift an array of heavy objects in the name of aesthetics. And probably health and strength too. But admit it…it’s mainly aesthetics.
This brings us nicely to this carefully curated list of the world’s cool gym clothing brands. Because, not only do you want to look a million dollars when in the gym, but you need your clothing to help you perform at your very best, whether it be in terms of durability for the sheer number of squats you perform, or breathability to keep you cool during intense HIIT workouts.
Unlike many other sports, gym workouts cannot be enhanced by some special ultra-tight pants or grippy socks. Instead, the focus is on technical fabrics, moisture-wicking, breathability and weight which allows individuals to push themselves to the limits. Think gym clothing that complements your best workouts rather than restricting them!
Gymshark
This UK-based sportswear brand has seen stratospheric growth since its founding in 2012.
Started by a now famous teenager (Ben Francis) and some of his school friends, Gymshark is now the clothing brand of choice for myriad social media and fitness influencers. But don’t for one-second think that means the products are all about show and style with no substance; on the contrary, Gymshark clothing, naturally, now has a reputation to uphold and uphold it does.
Gymshark has all the major clothing categories you could want from a gym apparel brand – shorts, tops, singlets, hoodies – and all are crafted with various high-quality fabrics and fits depending on their intended use. Best of all, Gymshark clothing is incredibly well-priced.
Best Selling Products: Arrival T-Shirt, Vital 1/4 Zip Top, Crest Joggers
Price: From $20
Sizes: XS-XXXL
Origin: England
Reigning Champ
Canadian brand Reigning Champ certainly sits towards the more luxurious end of men’s gym clothing. All pieces are designed and made at the Canadian factory, and the brand even goes so far as to develop its own products. The results are insanely high-quality materials, impeccable fits and timeless designs that sure as hell stand out from the crowd.
Much of Reigning Champ’s clothing is targeted at the athletic industry, but because of their more common ‘non-active’ look, can easily be worn as everyday pieces.
Best Selling Products: 2-in-1 Straight-Leg Dot Air Mesh Shorts, Solotex® Mesh Half-Zip Top, Solotex® Mesh Half-Zip Top
Price: From $55
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Canada
Customer Reviews: “RC has been my go to brand for basic tees. Their fit and cut is excellent.”
Echt
Echt clothing is “engineered for the modern-day athlete”, and is the brainchild of Jeremy Lay.
Whilst this Australian company intends for its clothing to be used in the gym, thanks to its athletic credentials, such as tops that are incredibly lightweight and quick-drying, Echt clothing can also be worn every day, with shorts, for example, made from fleece material that is perfect for both warm-ups and lazy Sundays.
Best Selling Products: Echt Ultimate Shorts, Vertex Joggers, Vertex T-Shirt
Price: From $46
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Australia
Customer Reviews: “The fabric and design is so professional and good, I love it!”
Ryderwear
Ryderwear is an Australian fitness apparel brand that specializes in gym wear and activewear. Founded in 2009 by David Lukic, Ryderwear has gained popularity for its stylish and functional clothing designed specifically for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The brand has since expanded its reach and become recognized globally.
Ryderwear offers a wide range of products, including gym leggings, shorts, sports bras, tank tops, hoodies, and accessories such as weightlifting belts, lifting straps, and gym bags. Their clothing is known for its high-quality materials, comfortable fit, and durability, catering to various training styles and workouts.
Best Selling Products: Emerg Training Short, Emerg Fleece T-Shirt, Emerg Tank
Price: From $15
Sizes: S-XXXL
Origin: Australia
Customer Reviews: “Very breathable material great for a gym session! Fits nice and doesn’t feel like a compression shirt!”
Matador
Matador Meggings is the small but awesome brainchild of Valentine Aseyo, who, as a fully-qualified yoga instructor, realised that he was the only member in his class who was essentially banned from wearing leggings, lest he run the risk of showing off what he calls the male VPL (visible penis line).
With a desire to fill a huge gap in the market and encourage guys to get in on the leggings movement, Valentine created these leggings specifically designed for the male body, and Matador Meggings was born.
Price: From $92
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “I’ve now done a week of workouts in these, including a peak week leg workout and they are fantastic. As well as looking amazing they are super comfortable, robust, supportive and a joy to wear. Absolutely love them.”
Use code DMARGE for 10% OFF at checkout.
Rhone
Rhone is committed to those who are committed to bettering themselves. The premium brand makes clothing that prioritises fit, form and function, and pieces that allow the wearer to perform at their very best.
Rhone clothing is made specifically for men from a range of high-quality materials that will not only stand the test of time but will effectively wick sweat away from your body and remain odour-free for at least a couple of wears.
Similarly, their simplistic designs not only lend themselves to use in the gym, but if you fancy, you can use them as everyday pieces too, dressing them up under a suit jacket, or down at the weekend with a pair of jeans or chinos.
Best Selling Products: Mako Shorts, Reign Short Sleeve
Price: From $68
Sizes: XS-XXL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “Comfortable, fitted, and always looks clean cut on an athletic build.”
Boohoo Man
Price: From $24
Sizes: XS-XXL
Origin: England
Customer Reviews: “I don’t buy clothes from anywhere else. The prices are unbeatable and the clothes are quality.”
British Instagram favourite Boohoo Man combines on-trend styles with affordable price points to deliver a huge range of clothing to cover every aspect of a man’s wardrobe. The brand’s activewear range is equally vast and comprises hoodies, t-shirts, shorts, vests, compression wear and much, much more.
Leorêver
Price: From $69
Sizes: XS-XXL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “This is now my favorite tank top. The fit and the fabric are unbeatable.”
American gym & sportswear label Leorêver positions itself at the more premium end of activewear. All pieces are designed and made at the company’s showroom in Huntingdon Beach, California, and all are designed to be used not only for exercising but for travel, business meetings and plenty of others besides.
The brand uses innovative fabrics such as Micro Modal, made from the cellulose of Beech trees, which allows clothing to be breathable, comfortable and durable. You may need to pay a little bit extra for the Leorêver name, but they will be completely versatile and last you a lifetime.
Ten Thousand
Price: From $58
Sizes: XS-XXL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “Excellent material fit and feel. Great workout out shirt.”
American sportswear manufacturer Ten Thousand produces its complete range of tops, shorts and accessories on the basis of extensive research and development. The result is a comprehensive range of minimalist, yet stylish gym wear that offers great fits and features, with many pieces developed for specific purposes.
Think separate tops for running and for HIIT classes, for example. Incredibly well-priced and offering great value for money, you need to check out Ten Thousand.
Myprotein
Price: From $28
Sizes: XXS-XXXL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “Really happy with this T-shirt. Good quality, good fit, excellent price.”
British sports nutrition and clothing brand Myprotein was founded in 2004 and has since become a global brand, delivering protein powders, supplements and other accessories to fitness fanatics the world over.
The company also has an extensive range of clothing, comprising tops, shorts, sweat pants, hoodies, jackets and more, with both workout days and rest days catered for. Prices are affordable and quality is up there with the very best.
On Running
Price: From $70
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Switzerland
Customer Reviews: “The fabrics that are used by On in their apparel are super soft and wicking.”
Swiss brand On Running initially set out to transform the way we run forever when it was founded in 2010, with some innovative shoes that make it feel as though you’re quite literally running on clouds. Since then, On has been embraced by millions of runners worldwide, all of whom now remain loyal to the brand for the higher levels of performance the company’s shoes allow them achieve.
It’s not all about shoes though, as On Running also has a comprehensive selection of gym clothing, which likes the shoes, is designed to get the very best out of you. Much of the clothing is remarkably lightweight and highly breathable, so you’ll feel like you’re wearing nothing at all (cue Ned Flanders thoughts).
Lululemon
Price: From $58
Sizes: XS-4XL
Origin: Canada
Customer Reviews: “Perfect size and not loose at all. Always worried about a loose collar especially with white t’s but this one is perfect. Definitely an essential.”
Originally designed for Yoga, Lululemon are a perfect option for gym wear as they are highly flexible, allowing movement in any direction. Unlike most gym clothing they look great, even when they’re drenched in sweat. Lululemon also has a selection of more casual clothing that will help you look stylish when transiting to and from the gym.
Barbell Apparel
Price: From $34
Sizes: XS-XXXL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “Shirt looks great! It comfortly fits and makes my arms pop a bit. And I’ve washed it about 3 times and it does not shrink.”
Named after the piece of gym equipment favoured by most gym bros, Barbell was founded on the belief that “clothing should be better.” But, rather than just produce clothing intended for the gym, Barbell also has pieces that complement your gains out of it. Thinks jeans, chinos and even dress shirts in athletic fits (the result of years of research) that provide comfort and stretch where you need it.
Gym wear is still on the menu, however, with shorts, t-shirts and singlets all being available in breathable fabrics.
Quince
Price: From $20
Sizes: S-XL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “Shirt is on the long side, size is very similar to that of a Costco undershirt. The material is nice and feels like quality stitching.”
You may not have heard of Quince before, and that’s because it was only founded a few years ago. But it’s definitely a brand you should include on your radar as it produces some exceptionally fine clothing for prices you probably won’t believe.
Understanding that activewear is all the rage right now, Quince has got in on the action to offer guys a collection of performance tops, bottoms and sweaters that are made from sustainable and recycled materials, are lightweight, will dry quickly and effectively move moisture and sweat away from your body. And once you see the price, you’ll be stocking up in no time.
Outdoor Voices
Price: From $48
Sizes: XS-XL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “Super breathable! Husband loves them! There are little holes all over them because it’s a mesh tank, but it’s the perfect size that it allows air.”
You won’t find outlandish branding or patterns in the Outdoor Voices collections. Instead, the American company offers more traditionally-styled gym clothing with universally flattering fits. Outdoor Voices develops some of its own fabrics, such as Sweatee, a performance cotton that takes sweat from your body and moves it to the fabric’s surface where it quickly dries.
This lends Outdoor Voices clothing to being worn away from the gym too, and if you’re somehow stuck for inspiration of what top and bottom to pair, OV Kits is on hand to help out, and can even save you some money in the process.
Vuori
Price: From $58
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “Incredibly comfortable and high quality shirt in a beautiful color!”
Californian brand Vuori takes gym clothing and gives it a decidedly laid-back, hippie vibe. Definitely a brand for anyone who practices yoga, Vuori can also easily be used in the gym when you really want to get your sweat on. Clothing is made from sustainably sourced materials and produced in ethical means, and designs are simple enough that they can be worn even on your off-days.
BOXRAW
Price: From $93
Sizes: XS-XXXL
Origin: England
Customer Reviews: “Fits very well and perfect for working out.”
BOXRAW was founded a few short years ago in 2017. Whilst they might not have been around for as long as some of the other brands we’ve featured, their unique ethos and boxing specific gear make them stand out from the crowd. They were built on the belief that boxing isn’t merely a sport or practice, instead, they see it as a lifestyle.
Their ultimate aim is to be the reason why someone gets into boxing, by providing them with the equipment and clothing that need to thrive. Whether you spend your time in the ring or simply just jogging and shadow boxing in the bathroom, BOXRAW’s gear will help you get the edge you need.
Fourlaps
Price: From $48
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “The fit is great, material holds up well to use for workouts, and the color holds decently well over time.”
Unashamedly premium in its approach to activewear, Fourlaps takes traditional pieces and gives them an upgrade using advanced fabrics that help to regulate your body temperature, top-quality craftsmanship that will last for years and minimalist designs that look just as good away from the gym as they do in it, this American brand could well be your new favourite.
Alo
Price: From $82
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “It’s so nice to have god quality fashionable men’s stuff finally.”
It may have yoga in its brand name, and that is certainly the discipline best suited to the clothing on offer, but because of that, Alo Yoga’s collections are made from performance fabrics and offer plenty of stretch. This means they’re perfectly suited to the gym floor, allowing you to squat, lift, run and row to your heart’s content. The brand’s clothing looks great too, serving up minimalist design, and all pieces can be had in a multitude of colours.
Elite Eleven
Price: From $40
Sizes: S-XXXL
Origin: Australia
Customer Reviews: “I purchased this for my son who just started gym, very flattering true to size and sits great. Definitely recommend for a basic everyday gym too.”
Melbourne-based Elite Eleven targets itself at the real muscleheads in the gym, however, the brand’s clothing is designed to be just as suitable for lifestyle applications as they are in the gym. Expect singlets and t-shirts in tight fits – although still with enough stretch to allow for free movement – alongside shorts and joggers that you’ll happily be seen wearing around town.
Under Armour
Price: From $65
Sizes: S-XXXL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “This is a cool shirt! I love the new seamless design paired with RUSH technology. Fits so well.”
Under Armour was one of the first companies to introduce moisture-wicking fabrics to the world, beating out the likes of Nike, Reebok and Adidas. The American sportswear giant, founded in 1996, saw immediate success for its designs and today is the official sponsor of several major sports teams around the world.
Being a more traditional activewear brand, Under Armour’s clothing is constantly evolving, with new fabric technologies being introduced to help you perform at your very best, from tops and shorts to shoes, Under Armour has something for all gym users.
Iffley Road
Price: From $115
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “The design of the brand is beautiful, something that’s often missing in running gear. It’s a clean and classic look.”
Named after the running track where British runner Roger Bannister completed a sub-4-minute mile, Iffley Road offers men a premium collection of athletic gear that can be worn not just for running, but for gym workouts too.
Being British, Iffley Road also knows all about inclement weather, so you’ll find numerous pieces that help regulate body temperature and keep you dry when running outside.
Reebok
Price: From $35
Sizes: XS-XXXL
Origin: England
Customer Reviews: “Fantastic value. Light weight and very good quality.”
Founded in Bolton, England but now under the ownership of Adidas and operating as an American company, Reebok has become one of the biggest names in sports. The company is the main sponsor of the UFC and CrossFit, and has several sponsorship deals with sports teams and athletes around the world.
Reebok continues to innovate today, and puts a strong focus on making sure every single piece of clothing or pair of shoes it makes lives up to its heritage and reputation for quality. Forget the draw of some of the bigger sports brands out there, Reebok is one that is hard to beat.
GymPro Apparel
Price: From $35
Sizes: S-XL
Origin: England
Customer Reviews: “Comfortable, lightweight training top. Quality is good, fit is very good, and delivery was quick.”
British sportswear label GymPro Apparel was founded by two former firefighters, who realised that our health was determined by more than just our fitness level. Wanting to give consumers premium clothing without the price tag, GymPro Apparel was born. The company also offers fitness events and retreats to assist people with their mental health, as well as their physical.
You’ll find gilets, shorts, hoodies, joggers and more, all made from lightweight performance fabrics.
Nike
Price: From $60
Sizes: S-4XL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “These tanks are very nice. I wear with Nike invalid tights and it’s great combo for reformer or yoga. The length is good to provide some coverage and also prevents the tank from riding up in inversions.”
Nike is a name synonymous with high performance, elite athletes and cutting edge technology. Their gym gear is no different and employs the brands newest technology to allow the wearer to move freely whilst having every bead of sweat wicked from their skin. There is a reason why Nike is so successful and if you haven’t already, test out their clothing as it definitely stands up to their reputation.
Adidas
Price: From $25
Sizes: XS-XXL
Origin: Germany
Customer Reviews: “I love how comfy and relaxed I feel wearing this tank top.”
Adidas is the clothing of choice for teams and athletes all over the globe including top tier football teams on both sides of the pond. Adidas’ access to the best athletes on the planet has allowed them to create clothing that performs to the highest standards. Their gym gear is typically German and is clean and efficient is all aspects.
Asics
Price: From $60
Sizes: S-XXXL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “They’re comfortable, breathable and super stylish!”
While Asics is an athletic brand more closely associated with running, the Japanese label can equally call the gym home. Asics has a dedicated range of training clothing, which includes t-shirts, long sleeves, shorts, socks and compression tights. Shoes in this dedicated range have been designed to offer cushioning and lateral support, features you won’t find in running shoes, for example.
Clothing is slightly different too, with gym wear not necessarily needing to be ultra-lightweight, but instead, made from premium and durable materials that will survive several trips to the squat rack.
Icebreaker
Price: From $90
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: New Zealand
Customer Reviews: “This is stunning, could wear it every day. Great colour combination.”
Icebreaker was founded in 1994 as a clothing brand for those seeking outdoor adventure, and its primary material of choice was – and still is – merino wool. Forming long-lasting partnerships with some of the best growers in the business, Icebreaker has been able to manipulate the material to work across multiple disciplines.
And while it started life as an outdoor adventure brand, Icebreaker now has a comprehensive range of training gear. From tank tops to long sleeves, training jackets to tights and a number of accessories in between, Icebreaker uses merino throughout, for its breathability and sweat-wicking properties.
Macron
Price: From $65
Sizes: S-XXXL
Origin: Italy
Customer Reviews: “Made from jersey cotton, stands out with its clean design.”
Founded in Italy in 1971, Macron is the European leader in sportwear. They’ve been known to provide the likes of UEFA referees, the Italian and Scottish national rugby teams as well as many other national and professional clubs with kits demonstrating their ability to make high quality, durable and high tech sportswear. Their consumer products are no different and their product base is immense. No matter what you’re looking for, Macron will no doubt have a product to suit.
New Balance
Price: From $30
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: Unites States
Customer Reviews: “The shirt is nice for when you sweat…it’s almost nonexistent. Love it.”
New Balance is one of the older gym brands out there, having been founded in 1906. It hasn’t always been associated with athletics, as it initially started life producing arch supports for people who wanted to improve the fit of their current shoes. This eventually segued into New Balance making its own shoes and then becoming associated with sports.
New Balance makes all its products in the USA and the UK and offers its shoes in a more varied range of sizes and widths compared to some rivals. Clothing too benefits from innovative technologies designed to help you eek out the very last drop of effort you can muster.
The Gym King
Price: From $45
Sizes: XS-XXL
Origin: England
Customer Reviews: “Really nice clothing at a reasonable price, wash well and are a good fit, website easy to use, checkout fast and posted out quickly….will buy again as both my son’s wear this brand now….thank you!”
Another athleisure wear brand founded in the UK, Gym King has very quickly cemented itself as one of the must-have sportswear brands. Part of its success is due to its clothing being suitable not only for the gym, but for casual settings too, making it incredibly versatile.
Certainly a brand for the guy who likes to look at himself in the mirror throughout the day, you’ll find gym wear, tracksuits, shorts, shirts and more.
WOLACO
Price: From $58
Sizes: S-XXL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “Very good quality. Well made. Will be buying more from this brand. Worth the money. You can tell a lot of detail and thought goes into their product. And that’s the kind of company I want to buy from. People that care.”
WOLACO – Way Of Life Athletic Company – was founded by Terry White after he realised he couldn’t find a pair of shorts that allowed him to workout quickly and stress-free. He designed and developed a pair that included sweat proof pockets that doubled up as a compression layer. More compression wear has been added since then, along with a complete range of other gym apparel, which includes pants, joggers, singlets, t-shirts and hoodies.
Better Bodies
Price: From $44
Sizes: S-4XL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “Love the light material and great fit on the shirt.”
Better Bodies has been around since the eighties and has been supplying clothing to gym-junkies ever since. The website certainly implies the tops and bottoms are for the more adonis-like bodies out there, but a range of fits including oversized, cater for any wannabe weightlifter.
RVCA
Price: From $28
Sizes: XS-XL
Origin: United States
Customer Reviews: “Love the sport shirts from rvca and this one is my favorite one! Super comfortable and well made.”
American lifestyle brand, RVCA is transcending the boundaries of traditional action sports apparel with its design-driven approach. All of RVCA’s sports apparel is made to last with high-performing fabrics that’ll take your workouts to the next level.
With everything from shorts and tops to pants, hoodies, and compression gear, RVCA has you sorted when it comes to gym clothing.