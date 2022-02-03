Best Electric Cars Australia: 6 Best Electric Cars For A Greener Future

Whether you like it or not, electric cars will soon be far more common on Australian roads. As governments push for a reduction in carbon emissions, electric car production has been ramped up in an effort to reduce the amount of greenhouse gas being pumped into our atmosphere.

But that’s not necessarily a bad thing, as electric cars have come on leaps and bounds since their early days, and now make for a genuinely worthwhile investment, not least a daily driver. Not only do they help you to be a more eco-friendly driver, but they can actually be a lot of fun since power is instantaneous as soon as you press your foot on the pedal. So for those who enjoy speed, you may want to rethink your next car purchase if you were eyeing up a gas-guzzling tarmac-chomping monster of an SUV.

So which are the best electric cars to buy right now in Australia? We’ve carefully curated this list of the best electric car across a range of categories, ensuring everyone is satisfied.

Best Performance Electric Car

Porsche Taycan

Range: Up to 485km (Taycan GTS)

Price: From $174,702 Drive Away

It couldn’t have been anything else really. While some may think Tesla should walk away with this one, for us, it can only be the Porsche Taycan. The Stuttgart manufacturer’s first all-electric car is an absolute game-changer and is for those who want something that drives like a 911, but without the combustion engine.

Performance figures can get a little confusing, since there are five trim levels to choose from, each producing a different amount of power, which are as follows:

Taycan: 240kW/300kW overboost; 280kW with Peformance Battery Plus/350kW overboost

240kW/300kW overboost; 280kW with Peformance Battery Plus/350kW overboost Taycan 4S: 320kW/390kW overboost; 360kW with Performance Battery Plus/420kW overboost

320kW/390kW overboost; 360kW with Performance Battery Plus/420kW overboost Taycan GTS: 380kW/440kW overboost

380kW/440kW overboost Taycan Turbo: 460kW/500kW overboost

460kW/500kW overboost Taycan Turbo S: 460kW/560kW overboost

Technically, the Porsche Taycan isn’t as quick as the Tesla Model S Plaid, nor can it drive as far, but the Tesla isn’t a Porsche. Besides, a 0-100km/h time of between 2.8 and 5.4-seconds, depending on which model you buy won’t exactly have you feeling like it’s too slow.

While Porsche was aiming to mimic the interior of a 911 in the Taycan, it is a futuristic car, so should come as no surprise to find an array of touchscreens inside that cater to driving instruments, infotainment and climate control, as well as functions for controlling other aspects of the car. Your passenger even gets their own screen to control infotainment functions, too.

You may or may not be pleased to know that you can actually accommodate rear passengers in the Taycan, depending on your opinion of carting the kids around with you while you enjoy your favourite baby. Regardless, with ample space for two adults in the back (although they may need to duck their heads due to the sloping roof) you can at least have more justification of the price since this is more a family car as opposed to a two-seater mid-life-crisis-mobile.

A maximum of 485km of range is available with the Porsche Taycan, but this is only achieved in the Taycan GTS. The base Taycan doesn’t lag too far behind with a maximum of 434km, but this required the Performance Battery Plus add-on. The Turbo S gets 405km and the Taycan 4S has 365km as standard, or 414km with the Performance Battery Plus installed. They’re not the greatest figures in the electric car segment, but they’re by no means terrible.

You will likely want to purchase Porsche’s home charging solution to ensure the batteries are recharged as quickly as possible. Porsche claims a full charge can be done in 10.5 hours on a 9.6kW connection. If you can find a fast 270kW DC charger, then you can top up to 80 percent in just over 30-minutes.

So, with batteries charged, how does it drive? Whichever Taycan you find yourself in, don’t expect to hang around at the lights when you take off. Although, the only giveaway to the speed will be how much of a dent you leave in your seat, since there is no engine noise, of course. As for cornering, you can be pretty confident going into almost anything, as the Taycan just grips and grips and grips some more.

Yes, it’s expensive, but if you have the money, the Porsche Taycan is, for our money, one of the best-looking electric cars currently on sale (closely followed by the Audi e-Tron and Kia EV6 below) and the most rewarding to be in.

Best Looking Electric Car

Kia EV6

Range: Up to 528km

Price: TBC

The Kia EV6 hasn’t been released in Australia just yet, but it is expected to land in showrooms in February or March 2022 and we reckon it might just be worth the wait. The new all-electric car to come from the South Korean manufacturer has been designed from scratch and makes use of the company’s new E-GMP platform, which essentially means the floor is flat, resulting in more room inside.

Kia says interior space is similar to what you’d find in a medium to large SUV, in what is basically a hatchback. If that isn’t already enough to whet your appetite, then just take a look at the outside. The EV6 could just be the best looking electric car currently available (or at least, will be when it finally launches). With slick lines, gorgeous alloy wheels and a nice little rear end, this is going to be an electric car you’ll want to be seen in.

Although, passers-by might not get much of a chance, since the Kia EV6 isn’t going to be the slouch you may have expected. In fact, you could almost view it as an electrified version of the company’s rather excellent Stinger. Intrigued? The Kia EV6 will be offered in two variants at launch – base and GT-line – but a performance-orientated GT will arrive either in late 2022 or early 2023, and with a promised 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.5-seconds, you could be the owner of a Kia hatchback that accelerates faster than the Porsche Taycan.

All models will be powered by the same 77.4kWh long-range battery pack, which claims a maximum range of 528km, again, besting the electrified-effort of Porsche, although in the GT, this will be reduced to 400km.

However, just because it’s a Kia, it doesn’t mean it’s necessarily ‘cheap’. While Australian pricing has yet to be confirmed, overseas pricing provides a good indication that it will start at around $75,000 and increase to $100,000 for the GT. Of course, that is a saving of around $75,000 compared to the entry-level Taycan, so could be considered a bargain.

The figures for the GT certainly infer it’s going to be a performance car, but Kia has aimed to make the rest of the range as sporty as possible too, especially in terms of the drive. It’s mainly thanks to power being sent to all four wheels, either by a single-motor or a dual-motor system, which certainly helps launch you off from a standing start. It also means the Kia EV6 is keen to hold on in corners, with body roll kept under check.

While it could be too early to say, we reckon the Kia EV6 could just be not only the best looking EV, but the best electric car released in 2022.

Best Electric SUV

Audi e-tron Sportback

Range: Up to 446km

Price: From $161,304 Drive Away

If there’s one thing (among many things) that the German luxury carmaker Audi knows how to do well, it’s how to make a bloody gorgeous SUV. We’re big fans of the company’s petrol-powered line-up of tarmac chompers, so when the all-electric e-tron Sportback launched, we were simply smitten.

While the e-tron Sportback may have launched in 2020, it has since received a few updates (mainly to the options packages) that continue to make it a compelling option for those seeking a battery-powered family vehicle. Not a lot sets the Sportback apart from its ‘regular’ e-tron sibling, save from the noticeable sloping roofline. And, before you think that this styling will sacrifice interior headroom, you’d be mistaken. If anything, the sloped roof actually helps this electric car to be more efficient, as it helps improve aerodynamics, allowing it to slice through the air like a knife through butter.

Available in two versions: 50 Quattro or 55 Quattro, along with a more performance-orientated S Quattro, there is a power output to suit everyone (and something to satisfy all budgets, too). The 50 Quattro is the lowest-powered of the pack, kicking out 230kW for a 0-100km/h time of 6.8-seconds; the 55 Quattro increases to 300kW and decreases the time to 5.7-seconds; while the S Quattro increases power output to 370kW for a time of 4.5-seconds.

Put your foot down to experience that power and you’ll find a smile naturally appears upon your face. Being behind the wheel of an e-tron Sportback is a genuinely pleasant place to be, as not only do you get the typical acceleration of electric vehicles, but in typical Audi fashion, the cabin is incredibly refined. Electric cars are inherently quiet, but in the Audi, it’s borderline silent.

Driving range isn’t what you would call the best, unfortunately, and Audi only lets you charge at up to 150kW and not the superfast 350kW option. Nevertheless, the German carmaker says you can recharge to full in 50-minutes using this 150kW option.

Best Electric Sedan

Tesla Model 3

Range:

Price: From $64,872 Drive Away

While Tesla wasn’t the first to make an electric car, it was the brand that really helped to catapult a new type of power into the public realm. Offering futuristic technologies such as self-driving capabilities, along with exceptional range and a fast-charging infrastructure network around the globe, there is much for the American carmaker to shout about.

The Tesla Model 3 is the most affordable car in the Tesla lineup, and just so happens to be one of the best electric sedans currently on sale in Australia (although it is beginning to face increasingly stiff competition). There are three models to choose from when you make your order: the base Model 3; Model 3 Long Range and Model 3 Performance.

The base gives you everything you could need from an electric car, while the Long Range increases the size of the battery for, you guessed it, longer range, up to 602km in fact. The Performance sees the top speed increase to 261km/h and a 0-100km/h time of 3.3-seconds. The Performance can be yours for less than $100,000.

Many will be satisfied by the base model’s figures: 491km of range, 225km/h top speed and 6.1-second 0-100km/h time.

Whilst pricing is affordable by Tesla standards, it carries a premium over other electric sedans and hatchbacks available in Australia. Like we said before, increasingly stiff competition. But those cars aren’t a Tesla, and a Tesla is what you’re going to want.

Inside it’s incredibly minimal, with just the now-notorious large iPad-style screen dominating the cabin. You need to use this screen to control virtually all aspects of the car, which could prove cumbersome when driving, but because of the large size, it’s legible and easy to navigate.

The driving experience is a pleasant one, although it may take some getting used to. Taking your foot off the accelerator for example will cause the car to start slowing down fairly rapidly to regenerate the kinetic energy. You can adjust or turn off this feature if you wish, though.

All in all, the Tesla Model 3 is a great electric car, and if you’re in the market for an affordable slice of luxury to ferry the family around, there’s nothing better.

Best Electric Crossover

Polestar 2

Range: Up to 540km

Price: From $64,608 Drive Away

If you’re unfamiliar with the name Polestar, it’s the electric-vehicle spin-off brand to come from Volvo. Previously, Polestar was a performance tuner for Volvo vehicles but has since separated to become its own fully-fledged brand, and it’s one that has been generating plenty of excitement.

While it’s one of the many vehicles providing the aforementioned stiff competition to the Tesla Model 3, the Polestar 2 is perhaps the leader of the pack thanks to its incredible looks, long-range and interior tech goodies.

There are three models to choose from: the base model with standard 470km range and a single motor; a long-range variant of the single motor offering 540km of range or a long-range dual motor which sacrifices range (down to 480km) in favour of performance (4.7-second 0-100km/h time). So, it might not quite compete with Tesla in the range stakes, but elsewhere it more than makes up for it.

Predominantly, this relates to the interior cabin. Polestar has opted for a similarly large 11.15-inch display to dominate the central console. This can be used to control a variety of functions and you can view several different apps or services at one time, such as maps, music and any notifications that come through to your connected phone. But where the Polestar 2 differs, is that it also offers a digital instrument cluster. For the majority of drivers, this feature alone could be enough to sway sales in Polestar’s favour, as it means you only need to glance down, as opposed to off to the side screen on the side, to view speed, fuel and other essential driver information.

Other specs are relatively standard across the range, so you won’t feel like you’re missing out on much if you only opt for the base model. These features include keyless entry, LED headlights, a rear-view camera and a premium audio system, to name a few.

As for looks, we think Polestar has nailed it with its crossover, which really is the best word to describe this car, as it sits up high like an SUV, yet maintains a more conventional sedan body shape. You’ll be more than pleased with it no matter which angle you look from.

As for the drive, well it can only be described as excellent. Great handling, refined, comfortable and plenty quick enough.

Best Affordable Electric Car

MG HS Plus EV

Image: Car Expert

Range: Up to 61km Electric

Price: From $48,990

MG certainly made the right decision to re-enter the Australian car market in 2016. The company’s diminutive MG3 is the best-selling light hatchback Down Under thanks to its range of features, great driving experience and incredibly low price. The arrival of the MG HS +EV SUV, then, should have come as no surprise, as it once again offers the most affordable entry into the world of electric cars.

MG sure does know how to make an affordable electric car, having also previously launched the MG ZS EV. That car appears to have disappeared from MG’s lineup, making the HS +EV the only electrified vehicle of choice for now. Although it’s not exactly fully electric, the MG HS +EV is actually a plug-in hybrid, connecting a 16.6kW battery to a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

The battery, MG claims, is good for around 63km of driving on pure electric power. Clearly not groundbreaking and of course, if you want to go fully electric, you will have to look elsewhere. However, even when the petrol engine is called upon, it works in tandem with the electric motor to deliver incredibly low usage figures. On a combined cycle, MG claims you’ll use as little as 1.7L/100km of driving (although this is only when electric driving is prioritised), so while you’re not quite helping to save the planet, you’re still far more efficient than your peers who choose to drive combustion-engined cars. It’s worth noting that fuel usage figures can increase fairly rapidly if you use the engine to help recharge the battery.

The MG HS +EV can only be had in one trim level, Essence, but this is good news because it’s MG’s top of the line. With this, you get an awful lot of kit as standard, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, MG’s Pilot suits of safety technologies, leather seats and Apple CarPlay / Android Auto integration.

To drive, the HS +EV is a smooth operator, especially when in electric-only mode. It’s quiet and refined and suits city driving perfectly. When the engine kicks in some of that refinement does, surprisingly, go away, but for the most part, this is a comfortable SUV to cruise around.