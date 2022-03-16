7 Coolest Fuel-Efficient Cars In Australia 2022

Without getting too deep into the politics of the situation, the fact is, the current invasion of Ukraine by Russia is sending shockwaves around the world and having a seismic shift on many daily operations. One such normal operation that has been completely disrupted is the trade of oil, with many countries choosing to phase out the oil they receive from Russia.

This has caused rising oil prices since the supply from other countries is now facing increased demand. We’re already feeling the effects here in Australia, with the price of a litre of unleaded petrol and diesel rising to well over $2. With no potential end to the invasion insight, it could mean high fuel prices for the foreseeable.

So, what’s the best way to navigate the problem? Well, other than trading in your current vehicle for one of the best electric cars in Australia, you could look into trading it in for one of the most fuel-efficient cars. But, looking into all the specifications and figures can be daunting, so we’ve taken away the hard work and put together this guide to the 7 most fuel-efficient cars currently available in Australia, that just so happen to rank for cool points too.

So, without further ado, these are the coolest, most fuel-efficient cars in Australia right now.

Fiat 500

Fuel Economy: from 4.8L/100km (combined)

Price: From $23,179 Driveaway

Not just a car for young girls who just passed their driving test, the Fiat 500 is a cool, small car that offers a great city driving experience. We completely agree it’s not the quickest or most performance-orientated car ever, but when you’re talking about fuel efficiency, those sort of words won’t be thrown around too much.

With a fuel consumption rated at a low 4.8L/100km combined on the automatic model, it’s one of the most fuel-efficient cars available right now. And, with prices starting at just over $23,000 for the base Lounge model with standard paint, it’s also one of the most affordable. The figures don’t lie, and they’re hard to argue with.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Fuel Economy: from 4.7L/100km (combined)

Price: from $41,000 Driveaway

Naturally, to really bring down the fuel consumption figure, you need to go hybrid. A combination of electric and combustion engine power makes for an incredibly economical driving experience, and the Toyota RAV4 does it oh so well.

It’s the best-selling SUV in Australia and for very good reason: quiet-driving experience, regenerative technology, which sees the petrol-powered motor recharge the electric motor and a huge amount of space inside for a whole family.

The 2.5L hybrid engine keeps fuel economy incredibly low, matching the figures of the much smaller Fiat 500 mentioned previously. Even if we weren’t in the current economical and political climate we find ourselves, the Toyota RAV4 hybrid would be a no-brainer.

Škoda Fabia

Fuel Economy: from 4.5L/100km (combined)

Price: from $23,990 Driveaway

A great option as a first car or second, fuel-efficient family car is the Škoda Fabia. The Czech carmaker is part of the Volkswagen group, and so often churns out much more affordable versions of VW vehicles, making them an absolute steal. That’s especially true when you consider the company has made a real improvement to the overall finish of their cars, putting them on par with more expensive rivals.

The Fabia isn’t a hybrid vehicle, but due to its small stature and low-pwoered engine, makes a great fuel-efficient car to park on your driveway. With just a single 1.0L engine to choose from, with either an automatic or manual gearbox, it makes picking the Fabia for you a simple process.

Easy and comfortable to drive and minimal road noise, it’s a pokey little thing that you won’t regret buying.

Kia Picanto

Fuel Economy: from 5.0L/100km (combined)

Price: from $18,490 Driveaway

Continuing the small, fuel-efficient car trend is the Kia Picanto. Avaialble in three trim levels: S, GT-Line and GT, all of which we’d class as fuel-efficient, with the most potent 1.25L MPI petrol engine coming in at 5.8L/100km combined, it means securing yourself a good-looking and fun little car to drive a breeze.

The Kia Picanto GT has previously made our list of the best hatchbacks in Australia, and it guarantees itself a place on this list too. Again, it’s not the quickest thing on four wheels, but for a fun scoot around town, and with enough power to get you going on the motorway, it’s a fuel-efficient car that ticks off all the major boxes.

MG HS Plus EV

Image: Car Expert

Fuel Economy: 1.7L/100km (combined)

Price: From $46,990 Driveaway

MG has been on a roll since re-entering the Australian car market in 2016 and while the MG3 continues to sell like hotcakes, it’s the larger MG HS Plus EV that makes this list of fuel-efficient cars. A plug-in hybrid, the HS Plus EV connected a 16.6kW battery to a 1.5-litre petrol engine, giving you up to 63km of driving on electric power alone.

There’s plenty of room for a whole family inside and they’ll be held in place comfortably too. Naturally, because of the low price you pay in return for your brand new MG, trims and finishes aren’t the most luxurious ever, but when you’re not spending much, and saving money on fuel in the process, we feel this is a fair trade.

It’s no slouch either, and will reach 100km/h in a smidge under 7-seconds. Not bad for a low-powered SUV. There’s much to love about the HS Plus EV and we implore you to consider it when looking to go down the fuel-efficient route.

Mitsubishi Triton GLX Turbo Diesel

Fuel Economy: 8.4L/100km

Price: from $38,940 Driveaway

Ok, so the Mitusbishi Triton GLX TD isn’t the most fuel-efficient car ever, or on this list, but as far as utes go, it’s up there with the most economial. And, after all, many Australians want or need a ute for work and family life, so arming yourself with the most fuel-efficient of the lot is still an important task.

One of the best-selling utes in Australia, the Triton offers a great deal of equipment as standard and does a great job of getting over tricky terrain and driving out in the Australian bush. We think it’s a bit of a looker, by ute standards and when you consider it’s a good $10,000 cheaper than its main rivals: the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger, it makes the Triton all the more appealing.

For a greater selection of the best utes to buy in Australia, check out our full round-up.

Tesla Model 3

You quite literally can’t get more fuel-efficient than a fully-electric vehicle, and for our money, the Tesla Model 3 is still the cream of the crop. While it now faces increasingly stiff competition as more and more carmakers switch to pure electric power, the Tesla Model 3 offers an experience unlike many others.

It also offers up to 602km of range when specced in Long Range trim, far exceeding other electric vehicles in the same price bracket. It isn’t the most affordable electric car compared to other battery-powered sedans and hatchbacks, but they don’t offer the same experience or range that you get from Tesla.

We might be talking about fuel-efficient cars to navigate the current climate, but if you really want to futureproof yourself, then you’ll want to go pure electric, and the Tesla Model 3 is the car to have.