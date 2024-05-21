Popular & New Running Brands To Wear In 2024

Whether you’re hoping to make the Olympics for the 100m or just enjoy a ‘run’ on the world-famous Bondi to Bronte track, you’ll likely need some running clothes and gear. Why not seek out some new and emerging brands to revamp your running wardrobe.
What makes a great running brand?
First and foremost, activewear needs to be functional, but in this day and age, it needs to look as good as it performs. No matter how you like your exercise, it’s best to stand out for the right reasons so it’s time to throw out that ‘stringer’ singlet and invest in some proper running shorts, running tops and even running jackets… maybe even some killer running shoes.
If you’re looking for something to keep you looking cool and will allow you to move in whatever way you see fit, here is our selection of running clothes and footwear brands for men.
On Running
Pros
- They have dual foam construction for more support and comfort
- Made by professional athletes
- They use recycled materials
Cons
- Some of their designs look quite bulky
Born in the Swiss Alps in 2010, On Running is a relatively new kid on the sportswear block. But don’t let that youthful nature fool you, this sportswear company is focused on producing some of the very best gear around, with a heavy focus on footwear.
On’s footwear philosophy is to provide its customers with shoes that provide soft, cushioned and cloud-like landings, but with enough spring in them to propel you forward and ahead of the competition. It clearly works, as On Running is now a globally-recognised brand and one that is more than capable of having the traditional ‘big-name’ brands quaking in their non-cloud-like boots.
Their bestselling shoe at the moment is the Cloudtilt for men, a lightweight and ultra-cushioned walking shoe, designed to be the perfect companion for any city adventure. The Cloudtilt uses On’s CloudTec Phase technology to ensure seamless weight transfer to support your feet. It is also made of sustainable materials, is easy to put on, and fits great. Another standout product from On is the Core-T, a versatile black tee that combines all the best elements you want from a running tee. It is lightweight, made from 92% recycled materials, and is perfect for all seasons of the year.
Editor’s note: On Running are so hot right now and their apparel is killer.
Tracksmith
Pros
- Made both for amateurs and professional athletes
- They offer a wide range of running apparel
- Their gear is college-inspired, so you stand out and look great
Cons
- They’re on the pricier side
Founded in the region of New England, USA, Tracksmith is dedicated to all things running. Its apparel takes a particularly old-school approach to design (take one look and you’ll immediately see what we mean) and is designed not just for the professional athlete who wants to compete at the highest level, but the amateur enthusiast who is all about ‘giving it a go’.
With an extensive range of running clothes encompassing t-shirts, shorts and jackets, Tracksmith’s preppy college-inspired designs are sure to make you stand out.
The Eliot Runner trainer is Tracksmith’s bestselling product and, like most Tracksmith products, inspired by New England’s natural surfaces, the Eliot is designed to help runners fully enjoy the delight of natural surfaces, because running is best when you can do it with shoes that work for any terrain. The Eliot uses Pebax materials, engineered mesh, and synthetic suede in a minimalist silhouette. The Twilight Tee is another popular product from Tracksmith, and while it’s a bit pricey, it still offers great quality. Its overall design – minimalist with a pared-back – makes it perfect for running. It is also ultra-lightweight due to the Italian-engineered fabric it uses and dries quickly.
Gymshark
Pros
- Clothing that allows for a full range of movements
- They use moisture-wicking materials for their products
- They are very lightweight
Cons
- Some pieces are too loose
Instagram favourite Gymshark isn’t just a brand for wearing to the gym to lift weights. The British brand, an undeniable success for its teenager founder, also has a dedicated collection of running clothes. Pieces are designed to allow for a full range of movement, to effectively take moisture away from your body and to be lightweight to help you smash your PB times.
Gymshark’s most popular product isn’t exactly a running item, but it’s a more than helpful accessory. The Tactical Backpack is perfect for storing everything you’d need for a good session like spare clothes, pre-workout, a shaker, and so on. Made from 100% polyester, the backpack also unfolds flat, making it a great hiking or travelling companion. Gymshark’s 3 pack of crew socks is another standout product from the brand. Made mostly with cotton, the socks provide extra comfort and terry knit to the heel and toe.
Lululemon
Pros
- The relaxed fit offers you great comfort all day long
- Their prices are more affordable
- They use breathable materials
- The garments will last for a very long time
Cons
- You have to pay at least $35 for international shipping
Lululemon started life in Canada, making clothing, especially for yoga. They have now evolved into a brand that is at the forefront of activewear style, making high-quality garments that reflect the needs of their wearers. You might be forgiven for thinking that Lululemon is a ‘chicks’ brand as it seems every Paddington mum is wearing their stuff, but, they make some seriously cool men wear as well. Safe to say the ladies will love you in it.
Lululemon makes some great singlets, and one so many men have come to love is the Metal Vent Tech Sleeveless. Made from nylon and recycled polyester, it is powered by the Sliverscent technology which prevents the growth of odour-causing bacteria, allowing you to wear for longer without washing. This updated fit provides more coverage around the armholes, making it perfect for sweaty workouts while reducing chafes. The 7” Pace Breaker Linerless Short is another Lululemon product we think you’ll love. Although varieties are available in 5” and 9”, we think these provide the best comfort with no distractions during a workout with its lightweight fabric, sweat-wicking, and soft waistband.
Editor’s note: I live in their singlets for running and gym work. It’s all about Silverscent technology.
Castore
Pros
- Very durable sportswear
- The clothes look very good
- You get 15% off when you subscribe to their mailing list
Cons
- They do not offer exchanges
Castore is a British brand founded by two brothers with the sole aim of creating the lightest, most durable and highest-performing sportswear on the market. The brothers behind Castore are both athletes and sportswear consumers, so they knew exactly the sort of apparel to create in order to penetrate the market. There’s no question that it’s a premium brand, but in return, you receive high-quality clothes that look as good as they perform.
The 6’ Men’s Zone Lightweight Ventilated Training Shorts is a favourite at Castore. Like many of the other products from the brand, it uses lightweight and high-stretch fabric with laser-cut ventilation and halo eyelets that improve breathability. Its combination of good fabric, a great cut, and comfort gives you everything you’d want from a pair of running shorts. The Men’s Zone Ventilation Training T-Shirt is another favourite here. It shares features like the laser cut and halo eyelets with the ventilated training shorts. But the ventilation training t-shirt has a crew neckline, is made with an anti-bacterial Otek finish to wick away moisture, and has a banded cuff to reduce overall weight.
Rhone
Pros
- They use some of the finest materials
- Apparel with anti-bacterial properties
- Stretchy fabrics that make it easy to move around
Cons
- Some of the pieces are quite expensive
Rhone is a startup activewear company that caters specifically for men. Not one to do things by halves, Rhone uses some of the finest materials in the production of its clothing, including silverthread to help combat the effects of body odour thanks to its anti-bacterial properties. Rhone’s use of silver is called SilverTech. The company’s ethos is to seamlessly integrate ‘fit, form and function’ for those – particularly affluent men – who are committed to an active lifestyle.
Rhone’s commitment to encouraging an active lifestyle among affluent men is evident in their most well-known products like the Big Easy Seersucker Short, which is probably best for a day out on the golf course, not any intense workout sessions. Made with premium seersucker knit fabric, this pair of shorts exude quiet luxury because they look good, and they feel good. Another is the Commuter Seersucker Camp Collar Shirt, which, again, is not particularly workout clothing – more like “summer vacation in Italy” clothing. The shirt is made from fine Italian knit fabric which is breathable.
SOAR Running
Pros
- They use advanced fabrics
- You can look very stylish wearing the equipment
- The materials are breathable, water-repellent, and lightweight
Cons
- Not all pieces come in different colours
Named after its founder Tim Soar, SOAR Running was born with a mission to create genuinely useful clothing that “outperformed everything on the market.” SOAR utilises some of the most advanced fabrics to make up its running clothes, which is then styled into pieces you’d actually want to be seen wearing. It’s a running brand first and foremost, and even claims on its website that it doesn’t have time for the likes of yoga or CrossFit, so if it’s performance running clothes you want and only want, SOAR Running is a brand you need to check out.
The Ultra Jacket from SOAR has emerged as a customer favourite, and it is specifically designed to give you a great running experience even when it’s wet out. Breathable, lightweight, and performance-oriented like all SOAR products, this jacket uses stretch-woven Italian fabric to make it comfortable even in the rain. A plasma-etched yarn also makes it durable. Another favourite from SOAR is the Session Tights, which is also designed for cold mornings. With a laser cut to reduce the weight of the tights, and silicone grippers around the ankles, calves, and waist to prevent unnecessary movement, it is not difficult to see why many people love this.
Iffley Road
Pros
- Sustainably-made clothing
- Their designs are vintage and have a modern touch
- The construction is great, and the fit is excellent
Cons
- Some fabrics may not feel that great on the skin
Iffley Road is the brainchild of a husband and wife team who both have a strong affiliation with running. Noticing a gap in the market for high-performance, stylish clothing that is also sustainably made, Iffley Road was born. Initially catering for men and women, the brand is now solely a supplier for running-mad men, although its running clothes are more than capable of being used for other sporting disciplines.
Smartwool
Pros
- Affordable equipment for athletes
- Their clothing is very comfortable
- They use soft Merino wool to manufacture their pieces
- The brand cares about sustainability
Cons
- Some items can be a bit itchy
Merino wool is softer than any other wool, moisture-wicking, thermoregulating, sustainable and odour-neutralising. Smartwool founders couldn’t figure out why other brands weren’t using it as a performance fabric and decided to start using it themselves. Ever since they’ve been creating super comfortable running clothes and gear that performs in all conditions that also is good for the planet.
At Smartwool, the Thermal Merino Active Hoodie is especially impressive. Its interlocked knit ensures you have everything you’d want in any activewear hoodie like breathability and odour resistance. The Merino wool fabric, on the other hand, makes the hoodie really snug and comfortable, but perfect for working out on chilly days. Smartwool’s Active Ultralite Graphic Short Sleeve Tee is another bestseller that guarantees comfort with its TENCEL Lyocell fibres that ensure you stay cool after sweating on a workout.
Vuori
Pros
- Timeless designs that never go out of style
- You have a return window of 120 days
- They’re well-priced
Cons
- Some clothes may be quite loose
Vuori makes premium performance apparel inspired by the active Coastal California lifestyle; an integration of fitness, surf, sport, and art. Breaking down the boundaries of traditional activewear, Vuori’s performance apparel is built to move in but styled for life.
Vuori has a huge range of activewear that’s been specifically designed for running. Whether you run on the road or a trail, Vuori’s running clothes are breathable, moisture wicking, and will keep you comfortable while you run.
One of the most popular Vuori products is the Sunday Performance Jogger. Mostly made with polyester, this pair of joggers have a shorter inseam that makes them comfortable to move in. They are also cut to have less bulk around the ankles, giving them a bit of style which is something many other joggers lack. The Strato Tech Polo is another great choice from Vuori, even though it was specially designed for the tennis court, it can be used for running too. This polo offers next-level comfort with incredibly soft fabric which is also odour-resistant and moisture-wicking.
Outdoor Voices
Pros
- Great for people who want something simple
- Ideal for exercising or when you’re just relaxing on a day out
- You get 20% off your first order when subscribing to the newsletter
Cons
- They don’t have many colour options available for their pieces
American activewear brand Outdoor Voices makes incredibly simple-looking, affordable clothing for use in the gym or out running on the streets. The running clothes range is made from its own proprietary fabrics that effectively move moisture from your body to the fabric’s surface, which helps to add to their versatility. OV clothing can easily be worn when you’re taking a rest from racking up the km’s, being easily paired with jeans, chinos or shorts.
We particularly like the 7” RecTrek Shorts from Outdoor Voices. Made to help you explore the outdoors, these shorts are great for running, hiking, climbing, or biking. The fabric employed here is durable, water-repellent, and has a 4-way stretch. However, it is recommended that to get the most out of these shorts, you use them for medium sweat recreation. So if you’re going to use them on a run, make it a short run, The CloudKnit Shortsleeve is another popular offering with this brand. Made with polyester and spandex, it is part of Outdoor Voices’ CloudKnit line which promises the softest clothes with incredible breathability.
Under Armour
Pros
- The brand has been around for over 2 decades
- Ultra-soft materials for a more natural feel
- The clothing dries quickly
- They use recycled materials
Cons
- Some pieces run small
Founded by Kevin Plank in 1996, Under Armour was the first company to offer moisture wicking shirts for athletes. This innovation came as a result of Kevin, becoming soaking wet with sweat when training, to offset the issue he made a moisture wicking shirt which he gave to his teammates who made it to the NFL. One thing led to another and now they’re one of the biggest players in the activewear game.
Today, Under Armour’s most famous running products are shoes. And none more famous than the HOVR Sonic 6 Running Shoes. Naturally, when you’re out on a run, you don’t want anything weighing you down, and that is exactly what the HOVR Sonic 6 offers. The brand calls them “insanely light,” and to top it off, they are paired with the springy HOVR that returns energy and absorbs shock. The Infinite Elite Running Shoes are another great option from Under Armour. Perfect for long runs, these shoes use the HOVR+ to propel you, and a durable rubber sole to absorb impact and keep you steady.
Patagonia
Pros
- They use eco-friendly fabrics
- Stretchy fabric that ensures better movement
- You can choose from multiple fun colours
Cons
- They’re on the pricier side
Patagonia may be a name synonymous with outdoor expeditions, but the American clothing company also caters for the runners out there. But is Patagonia after all, and so its running clothes range – which includes tops, hats, shorts and jackets – is aimed more towards trail runners, and with its ethos of using predominantly recycled materials carrying over, you’ll not only be able to perform to the best of your ability, but you can do so with a smile on your face knowing that you’re helping the planet.
Patagonia’s 5’ M’s Baggies Shorts is one of the brand’s most-liked products with a 4,4-star rating from over 350 reviews on its website. Although they are not solely running shirts, they are rugged, water-repellent, and multifunctional which still makes them great if you’re doing your running around water or in the rain. The Capilene Cool Daily Shirt is another great running product from Patagonia. Designed for versatility on a running trail or in the water, it stretches easily giving you improved mobility, and uses HeiQ Mint odour control to keep you smelling fresh.
Nike
Pros
- They’re constantly innovating their designs
- The midsoles keep you fresh all the time
- They are flexible, allowing you to move freely
Cons
- They don’t use sustainable materials for all of their products
Nike. Do they even need an introduction? Started in Oregon in 1964, Nike has become world-famous for activewear and running shoes. One might even suggest that were the fuel behind running as a social movement. Their running clothes and shoes can be seen on some of the worlds best athletes and they are constantly innovating to elevate human potential. Nike is a safe bet for any kind of activewear, you can rest assured that you are getting a high quality, innovative product that will help you perform to the best of your abilities.
Amongst its more functional products, particularly the ones designed for running, the Nike Primary Dri-FIT Short Sleeve Versatile Top is a great option. This top was particularly designed with versatility in mind, ensuring that it’s perfect for whatever workout you intend it for. Soft and comfortable with improved underarm ventilation, the Primary Top is also sweat-wicking. The Pegasus 40 Road Running Shoes is another favourite from Niike. With a responsive cushioning that makes every run springy, it uses Nike’s Zoom Air and React foam for an impressive lightweight experience.
Adidas
Pros
- Their running items are very fashionable
- You can find a lot of cool designs that suit all tastes
- They are bound to last for a very long time
Cons
- Some running shoes are a bit narrow
Adidas is the second largest sportswear manufacturer in the world, only behind Nike. Much the same as Nike, their kit has donned the backs of many of the worlds greatest athletes. Their clinical German styling and cutting edge technology is bound to help to stay at the front of the pack.
When it comes to running, many have come to enjoy the Own the Run Shorts, a product mostly made with recycled materials. Using Adidas’ AEROREADY technology, these shorts keep you cool and dry during sweaty workouts, leaving you comfortable enough to focus on what’s really important – hitting your targets. The Own the Run Tee can be paired with the Own The Run Shorts and is another favourite running product from Adidas. Also mostly made with recycled materials and AEORREADY, the tee has a back neck tape to ensure a smooth feel. Both tee and shorts can easily become your running go-to, and they have reflective details, allowing you to run after dark.
Asics
Pros
- They have some of the finest running shoes
- You benefit from advanced comfort
- Referring a friend to Asics gives you 20% off your purchase
Cons
- They can be a bit expensive
Originally founded as ‘Onitsuka’, Asics‘ shoes are often rated as some of the finest in the world. Favoured by many athletes looking for comfort as well as performance, Asics creates gear that performs at an exceptionally high level whilst keeping an athletes body in check.
The Gel-Cumulus 26 from Asics supports neutral and under pronation while running, and it has enjoyed considerable popularity. With this shoe, cushioning technology is strategically placed in the midsole to create a softer landing and give you an energised toe-off. The shoe is therefore perfect for different running workouts and distances. Another customer favourite is the Metaspeed Sky Paris which is designed to help runners take longer strides and gain speed. Perfect for running on the road, it also supports neutral/under pronation and helps runners conserve energy while maintaining their pace with an energetic midsole foam and a propulsive carbon plate.
Satisfy
Pros
- The brand is targeted towards more rebellious people
- Their running items are made to last
- Subscribing to their mailing list gives you 10% off your first order
Cons
- Their return window is only 15 days
Satisfy isn’t your run-of-the-mill running clothes brand. Unlike most other companies that employ the use of compression-style clothing, or space-age technologies, all in the name of performance, Satisfy flips the bird to all that.
A quick look at its website and it could be any other ‘cool’ clothing brand with a rebellious attitude, such is the use of graphic prints and colours. But the anti-running ethos is counteracted by technical ingenuity – take moth-eaten holes in place of a traditional ventilation system, for example. It’s an incredibly unique brand and one that you should place on your radar.
The Justice Trail Cropped Muscle Tee is a great trail running product from Satisfy perfect for hot weather, it weighs just 50 grams, and is abrasion resistant, increasing durability. The tee is constructed with anti-chafe flat seam construction and it is silky soft with odour control. For road running, the Space-O 2.5” Distance Shorts, is a great option for long-distance runs. Weighing 100 grams, it has a 4-pocket system, dries fast, and can stretch in any direction to follow the body’s movement. All of the pockets are sweatproof, and the shorts utilise a double waistband construction that tucks drawstrings in to prevent chafing.
2XU
Pros
- The pieces have an extensive range of compression wear to boost your blood flow
- They offer a fantastic range of movement
- They’re not too expensive
Cons
- They have fewer colour options available for some of their items
2XU or ‘Two Times You’ is an Australian sportswear company, based in Melbourne, that offers some of the most advanced performance apparel known to man. That’s primarily because it was founded as a company targeted at professional athletes, before expanding into the public domain.
It’s not just any old marketing jargon used to sell its clothing either, as genuine research goes into everything it produces, so it can determine the real-world benefits that can be passed on to you, the wearer. 2XU is best known for its range of compression wear, which is designed to help increase blood flow and to keep you moving.
Its Light Speed Compression Tights have muscle containment stamping to alleviate muscle strain while running. Graduated compression to boost blood flow to the muscles, and use lightweight PWX fabric to reduce muscle movement while maintaining ultimate sports performance. Made with nylon and LYCRA, the product was developed with an understanding of the impact running has on the legs. 2XU’s Aero 5” shorts are another one of their most impressive products, with their lightweight and flexible design that keeps you dry and comfortable so you can focus on your run. The shorts also have a back zip pocket where you can store your essentials while you run.
Athletic Propulsion Labs
Pros
- Their running shoe models are easy to pair with any type of equipment
- They can enhance your performance
- They offer vegan-friendly products
Cons
- Some of their products are quite pricey
At the intersection between performance and luxury, APL is a newcomer to the performance clothing game. Their basketball shoes have actually been banned in the NBA due to their ‘performance enhancing benefits’. If you’re looking to take your game to the next level, APL is worth a look.
The TechLoom Traveller is currently their bestselling men’s product, and it’s great for everyday running but can double as casual wear. Machine washable, its midsole is designed to effectively cushion your feet with every step, and its outsole ensures you can stay light on your feet. It also has a slip-on design that guarantees ease and a breathable upper. The TechLoom Zipline is another APL product perfect for everyday runs, racing, and training. With a 5-star review from 366 reviews, the shoe’s construction improves performance (like most APL products). The Ziplines surround the upper to provide lateral and longitudinal support while preserving flexibility.
Ciele Athletics
Pros
- Great source for running headwear
- Impressive designs that are built to improve performance
- Multiple colour ways for each product, so you can find what best suits you
Cons
- Their products may be a bit expensive
Ciele is the go-to for running caps if you love those. Even though they do more than that, with products that focus on performance and protection, the brand is still most well-known for its headwear. They are so confident in all their products, that they offer a lifetime guarantee on most of them.
The GOCap-Century-Blackrock (and many of the others in the GOCap Century collection) is among the first and most popular Ciele products, and it is more impressive than the typical run cap. With a soft brim, the GoCap-Century is lightweight and topped with a breathable mesh. The NSBTShirt – Exponential is another of Ciele’s best-selling. Made with GRS recycled cotton for a cooling effect, this t-shirt is moisture-wicking, odour-resistant, and quick-drying. Designed to give you ultimate comfort while on a run, it seems to do just that.
Janji
Pros
- Socially conscious products and production
- Recycled materials are used for most products
- Purchasing here supports many great causes
- 5-year guarantee on all products
Cons
- Limited production means favourites are often not in stock
Janji describes itself as a forward-thinking, socially conscious brand. It endeavours to design and produce responsibly with limited collections, and by giving back 2% of its revenue to generate clean water in areas that inform their collections. The brand also produces some of the most exciting designs through collaborations that showcase emerging artists.
The Repeat Merino Tech Tee is one of the brand’s most impressive products. Made with merino wool and nylon, it is really comfortable and soft, odour resistant, and moisture-wicking. It uses volcanic ash technology to regulate your temperature, so you never get too hot or too cold, and it is designed to be worn repeatedly without washing so you can save water. The 5” AFO Middle Short is another essential for everyday running. With super light AFO fabric used in its construction, you barely feel these shorts when you put them on. They dry quickly, have an in-built moisture-wicking brief liner, and have high breathability.
Brooks
Pros
- Performance-driven philosophy
- Constantly innovating to give you a better running experience.
- Impressive return window
Cons
- No offerings for wide feet
Founded in 1914, Brooks is one of the oldest running brands around. It initially started with ballet shoes and bathing slippers, but today, the brand is more focused on its running apparel and running shoes. It is one of the pioneers of technologically enhanced running through shoes, and it continues to encourage a passion for running by consistently improving the experience.
The Adrenaline GTS 23 is a great example of what Brooks stands for. It is designed for running on the road, providing whole-body support and smooth transitions. It utilises Brooks’ GuideRails technology to check excess movement, the DNA LOFT v2 cushioning on the midsole to make it soft and lighter, and an engineered air mesh for a comfortable and breathable upper. The Glycerin 21 is another must-see from Brooks. Designed to run on the road, this shoe offers even more cushioning, but with less support. It also provides an improved fit with an engineered warp knit that is flexible, yet stable.
New Balance
Pros
- Highly innovative brand with a significant amount of proprietary technology
- Sleek designs
- Products that consciously incorporate feedback from customers
Cons
- Fit may run small
New Balance is another globally recognised brand, that has, since 1906, contributed to the development of sports through thoughtful and well-designed products that have been worn by athletes globally. The brand strongly believes in the power of craftsmanship and sports culture to effect change and tries to do that.
New Balance’s FuelCell Rebel v4 is one of its best-selling running products. Constructed with FuelCell foam, these shoes are intended to provide maximum propulsion with every stride, and the sleek design makes that much evident. The FuelCell Rebel is best for long runs, providing neutral support and soft cushioning in a lightweight body that weighs just 212 grams. Another bestseller we really like is the 7” RC Shorts Focused on improving runners’ performance and increasing mobility with a perforated stretch woven shell, the RC Shorts employ NB DRY technology for moisture-wicking to ensure a dry workout and an internal brief with seamless constructed fabric. With an external zipped back pocket to store your essentials, these shorts offer everything a runner will likely want, but nothing special.
District Vision
Pros
- Develop significant proprietary technology
- All products are primarily performance-oriented.
Cons
- Only a 14-day return window
- Products are expensive
Taking a holistic approach to athleticism, District Vision is a brand founded by runners for runners. The brand believes in the necessity of experimentation to create function-first products for athletes. It started by developing performance-enhancing eyewear technology but has since expanded to develop similarly performance-enhancing apparel and footwear.
The Keiichi Standard sunglasses were District Vision’s first product, and it remains their most popular. Developed over two years, while working with New York athletes and Japanese engineering, these glasses offer 100% UVA/B protection. They also use the D+ lens technology, making them shatterproof. The lenses use anti-reflective application to ensure holistic eye protection and are additionally water and oil-repellant. With a titanium core and rubber nose tips, it is one of the lightest and most comfortable sports sunglasses. The Lightweight Short Sleeve Tee is another great running product. Using French-milled stretch fabric, the tee is lightweight and provides sufficient comfort.
Balmoral
Pros
- Products are extremely high-quality
- Very stylish designs
- The brand is focused on sustainability and community
Cons
- Products are expensive
- The return window is just 14 days
Since it began in 2018, Balmoral has maintained its focus on designing for runners alone. They now have some of the most eye-catching designs and runner apparel, and it is all reliant on cutting-edge technology. The brand’s commitment to positive social impact also drives it to support local communities while using materials that minimise its environmental footprint.
The Westmore Sherpa Vest from Balmoral doesn’t, at first glance, seem like running apparel due to its evident focus on style over function. So, while you may not use the vest itself to train, you could always use it to look good before or after your workout. Made with heavyweight Sherpa fleece, it is highly breathable, dries fast, and is durable. A more functional option from Balmoral is the Campus Tank Top, which is also really stylish. Its soft perforated fabric makes it breathable and quickly drying, the fabric used for the top also offers UPF 50+ UV protection, which can be helpful on sunny days.
Salomon
Pros
- Performance-oriented.
- They have many versatile products.
- Great option for trail running and road running.
Cons
- The brand is not focused on sustainability.
Another brand with a lot of heritage is Salomon. Born out of a desire to innovate and transform sports. It started in 1947 with patented skiing technology and contributed significantly to the development of skis and skiing before it transitioned into trail hiking. Today, the brand is focused on trail running and road running, still aiming to make products that transform your experience.
The S/LAB Speed is a customer favourite among Salomon’s trail running offerings. Made with stretch fabric, it is designed to keep you warm during cold mornings on the trail. The stretch fabric ensures the sleeves adapt to your morphology over time, and become easier to put on or take off. The Aero Blaze 2, on the other hand, is perfect for frequent road running. Made to provide soft and moderate cushioning, it keeps you bouncing and provides a good response with each stride. Its textile and synthetic upper make for a great foot-hugging fit, and it is lightweight – weighing 196 grams.
Hoka
Pros
- Wide offerings for all the major products
- Innovation-driven
Cons
- The better products are expensive
The founders of Hoka worked at Salomon before deciding to make a go of it on their own in 2009, and they’ve done reasonably well. The brand first gained popularity with its oversized midsoles which were so designed to improve endurance races for runners and help them go downhill faster. It has since maintained the culture of innovation, reinventing and setting the pace for other running shoe brands.
The Bondi 8 is one of Hoka’s most successful shoes. With an extended heel, the Bondi 8 focuses on providing a balanced heel-to-forefoot transition, while maintaining soft landings with softer and lighter foams. The memory foam collar ensures all-round comfort, even for your ankles which is something many other shoes neglect. The Clifton 9, another popular Hoka product, provides lightweight cushioning for runs. Using compression moulded EVA foam for the midsole, you get protective cushioning which doesn’t stop you from going faster since it retains a responsive toe-off.
Rnnr
Pros
- Affordable products
- Great designs
Cons
- No focus on sustainability
Rnnr is all about embracing the fun in running, not for runners who take themselves too seriously. The brand was founded in 2019, after a husband and wife (the co-founders) were participating the the Desert Rats Marathon around the Colorado River. They realised that they were not only focused on completing the race, they wanted to have fun while doing it. And so, rnnr was born to create a community of runners who enjoy the sport and want to do it in comfortable and affordable gear.
The Rnnr Distance Hat is perhaps the best accessory you’ll find for a sunny day of running if you also run for fun. Lightweight and practically indestructible, the hat uses SPF40 fabrics and large side mesh panels to protect the hottest parts of your head, giving great ventilation as you run.
The hat has a moisture-wicking and quick-drying sweatband at the back of its front panel, meaning you won’t have to worry about sweat dripping down your face. The Marathon Crew Sock is another really fun product, which protects your feet from blisters by providing maximum comfort with a cushioned footbed and arch support.
Miler Running
Pros
- The products have a great aesthetic.
- Top quality
Cons
- Short return window
- Prices are on the high side
Miler Running is one of the few running brands with truly impressive modern designs. Embodying the spirit of the miler, the brand produces gear that balances speed and endurance, while maintaining a unique nature that sets the wearer apart
The Base Running Shorts is one of Miler Running’s most popular products. Made with a lightweight four-way stretch mesh of polyester and elastane, the shorts were recognised as the Best Running Short at the 2022 GQ Fitness Awards. It uses bonded NOSO seams to reduce chafing and has a brief liner made with moisture-wicking microfiber. Finally, the Silver finish stunts the development of odour-causing bacteria. The Base Running Singlet, which can be paired with the Base Running Shorts is another popular product. It is made from the same materials as the shorts and is also incredibly lightweight. Combining both will not be ideal for running in the cold, but when it’s hot or warm, they are perfect.
Bandit
Pros
- Strong community
- Functional and modern designs
Cons
- Products are expensive
Bandit is community-driven. Founded in 2020, it prides itself on catering to an inclusive community of runners within New York – its home city – and beyond. Most of the brand’s products are therefore uniquely crafted to provide the best running experience to real runners. It aims to, over time, encourage interest in the sport through its community.
The Softspeed Track Pants is one of the brand’s more popular products. With a slim tapered silhouette, it has the Bandit signature exposed elastic waistband. Three zipper pockets ensure you can secure your essentials during your workout. The SoftSpeed fabric makes it sweat-wicking and gives it a cozy feel. The Drift Performance Training Tee is another impressive product from Bandit. Made with polyester, it is featherweight and airy – one of those tops that really helps you feel the breeze while on a run. The tee also uses micro-texture to prevent sticking to your body, even when you’re sweaty.