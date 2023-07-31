I Tried Athletic Greens For 90 Days: Here’s My Honest Review

Written by Luc Wiesman

AG1, formerly known as Athletic Greens, has been one of the most-hyped nutritional supplements out there — but is it really the silver bullet we’ve all been promised?

If you’re a podcast obsessive like myself, finding yourself hooked on the musings of Dr Andrew Huberman or Rich Roll, then you’ve most likely heard of Athletic Greens (or AG1, as they’re now called). After much deliberation, we caved in and decided that if everyone’s raving about AG1, then maybe it’s worth a shot.

What is AG1? The concept is simple: it’s a daily supplement drink that covers everything you need to maintain good gut health, immune support, recovery and energy levels. It contains 75 vitamins, minerals, and whole-food-sourced nutrients which are all neatly combined into a daily scoop that you mix with water.

What we really liked about AG1 is the fact it creates a daily habit that is easily maintained. Like a morning coffee or a pill, you take AG1 first thing in the morning on an empty stomach before you hit the gym or go to work.

How much does AG1 cost?

AG1 is a subscription-based service that delivers a sachet of supplements right to your door every 30 days. The initial cost to start the subscription is $79 USD plus shipping. Being located in Sydney, it cost us an additional $9.00 plus tax. In total, it’s $96.80 USD, or roughly $150 AUD at today’s exchange rate. Yes, $150.00 each month.

AG1 do offer travel sachets and a one-off order for $99 USD which will see your order tipping the scales at $170 Australian dollars.

What’s included in your first order of AG1?

Your first order will have everything you need to get started. AG1 comes in really cool packaging so it’s not only good for you but looks damn good in your kitchen too.

Your package will contain:

30 servings of AG1

Canister, shaker, 5x travel packs

90-day money-back guarantee (which we didn’t need)

Pro Tip: We leave the canister on the window edge so it’s right in front of us when we get up in the morning. This makes it nigh-on impossible not to take it first thing in the morning.

AG1 looks good and feels even better. Image: Luc Wiesman

What about following orders?

AG1 is smart with your following orders: to keep shipping costs down you get your follow-up supplements delivered in a small satchel which you tip into the canister that came with your first order. Refilling is easy, just open the sachet and pour it into the cool green canister.

AG1 hit you with notifications when your order is about to be charged to your credit card, giving you the option to postpone or change the date on which you want the subscription to renew. Not only is this super helpful but it’s also very easy to use — a rarity in the subscription-based world.

In fact, this was what we were most impressed with when trying AG1.

How do you take AG1?

Taking AG1 is simple: You mix one scoop of the powder with 250ml of water and shake it up using the bottle provided. What I like about AG1 is the quality of the packaging, tub and shaker. It feels very premium, which is a massive bonus when compared with so many other fitness products (think of your cheap, smelly, plastic protein shaker…)

The AG1 powder mixes really easily with water and after a few quick shakes, it’s ready to drink. There are no lumpy bits, so no need to use the Nutribullet — just shake and drink. This was also a big win for us: lumpy bits in any supplement are gross (think, yet again, of your cheap, smelly, plastic protein shaker…)

What does AG1 taste like?

In short: AG1 tastes surprisingly good. Don’t let the green put you off: the team at AG1 have been working on this formula for a number of years (52 iterations and counting). It’s an easy drink first thing in the morning.

It has a slightly sweet taste, followed by a slightly sour taste when you get to the final bits in the bottle. We can only assume this is the good stuff, so don’t chicken out and pour it into the sink.

The premium canister is one of AG1‘s biggest draws. Image: Luc Wiesman

How do you feel after taking AG1?

To be perfectly clear, AG1 doesn’t work like a pre-workout powder; you don’t get a charge, a bolt or a buzz from it. It’s something you take over the long term to maintain good health and optimise your body’s internal processes. Like going to the gym or doing yoga, it’s part of a longer process that needs daily upkeep.

It’s now very much part of our daily routine. Would we stop taking it? When we need to travel we’ll pause the subscription and not take it on the road with us, but we’ll definitely be resuming the subscription on our return.

What Is In AG1?

According to Healthline, one serving (1 scoop, or 12 g) of AG1 provides:

Calories: 50

50 Carbohydrates: 6 g

6 g Fiber: 2 g

2 g Sugar: <1 g

<1 g Protein: 2 g

2 g Vitamin A: 62% of the Daily Value (DV)

62% of the Daily Value (DV) Vitamin C: 467% DV

467% DV Vitamin E: 553% DV

553% DV Thiamine (vitamin B1): 250% DV

250% DV Riboflavin (vitamin B2): 154% DV

154% DV Niacin (vitamin B3): 125% DV

125% DV Vitamin B6: 176% DV

176% DV Folate: 170% DV

170% DV Vitamin B12: 917% DV

917% DV Biotin: 1,100% DV

1,100% DV Pantothenic acid: 80% DV

80% DV Calcium: 9% DV

9% DV Phosphorus: 10% DV

10% DV Magnesium: 6% DV

6% DV Zinc: 136% DV

136% DV Selenium: 36% DV

36% DV Copper: 22% DV

22% DV Manganese: 17% DV

17% DV Chromium: 71% DV

71% DV Sodium: 2% DV

2% DV Potassium: 6% DV

Does AG1 Have Any Side Effects?

After taking AG1, we didn’t notice any side effects.

However, some people may experience stomach discomfort or bloating. To reduce the likelihood of this, we recommend starting off with a smaller dose and gradually raising it over several days until you hit the full scoop.

Is AG1 worth the money?

There are quite a few ‘daily green’ companies out there all claiming to offer the same benefits, but we think AG1 might be the frontrunner.

What we like: The convenience, the taste, and the feeling that comes with knowing you’re doing something good for your body every day.

What we don’t like: The pretty high price point makes the product inaccessible for some.

The Bottom Line

We’ve been using AG1 for over 90 days now and love it. We’ve paused our subscription whilst we’re away travelling, but plan to resume it as soon as we’re home.

If you’re short on time and want to ensure you’re getting the right nutrients into your body, then we recommend giving it a try.