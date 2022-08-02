23 Best Polo Shirts For Men In 2022

Editors’ product recommendations may earn DMARGE a commission.
Polo shirts are a must-have for smart casual and business casual occasions. Here are the best polo shirts for men.
The classic men’s polo shirt was originally conceived as activewear for tennis players. But not wanting the ball-hitting elite to have an item of clothing reserved just for themselves, clothing brands decided to push polo shirts for men out to the paying public. Their popularity has sky-rocketed, and now you can find most men in a stylish polo shirt, from slightly-pissed dads at a Sunday BBQ, to British punks who take their fashion seriously.
Don’t let its respective proprietors scare you off though. Wearing a polo shirt won’t turn you into a fifty-year-old bank manager or ‘lad’. In fact, polo shirts are often the crucial ingredient to a man’s outfit that needs to be dressed up, without screaming ‘it’s my first day at the office’. The best polo shirts for men can work equally well with a pair of chino shorts or a linen suit, such is their versatility.
Polo Shirts For Men FAQs
When were polo shirts invented?
While polo shirts can have their history traced back to the 19th century and British polo players, it was Lacoste who designed the polo shirt we know today, back in the 1920s. Designed to help mitigate several problems faced by tennis players at the time, Lacoste's polo shirt has since been imitated by myriad other clothing manufacturers, with specifically-designed versions being applied to the likes of polo and golf.
What to wear with a polo shirt?
The polo shirt's versatility comes from the fact that it doesn't have to be worn for sporting purposes. A slim-fit black polo shirt, for example, can be paired with dark jeans for an evening outfit. You can also find long-sleeved polo shirts that are equally smart in their appearance.
What is a polo shirt?
A polo shirt is a pullover top made commonly made from cotton or knitted fabric, with a turnover collar, two or three buttons and an optional pocket.
You May Also Like:
- The Right Way To Rock The Smart Casual Dress Code
- Best Chinos For Men To Buy Right Now
The Jetsetter Performance Polo
Bonobos is an excellent choice for men’s fashion, thanks to an expansive selection of shirts, pants, outwear and everything in between. Bonobos’ polo shirts are particularly worthy of mention, as there are pieces suitable for various occasions, be it golf, a casual weekend look or something more suitable for the office.
The Jetsetter Performance Polo fits nicely in the latter category. Made from soft, premium Pima cotton and with moisture-wicking capabilities, it will happily carry you from boardroom to bar.
The Delta Pique Polo
Rhone blends fit, form and function in all of its clothing. Whether it’s a t-shirt, polo or any other top, they can be worn at the gym, on the golf course or at work.
Rhone’s Delta Pique Polo has been designed with the golf course in mind, thanks to Goldfusion anti-odor technology and flatlock seams to prevent chafing, but this super-breathable polo shirt for men will look just as good paired with some smart chinos for a casual work look, or a suave date-night outfit.
The High Tide Terry Polo
You can always trust Outerknown, the brand from world champion surfer Kelly Slater, to deliver great quality clothing pieces that are both sustainable and stylish. Outerknown’s Hightide Terry Polo is soft beyond words and is made using a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester. If it’s cool, comfortable and casual style you’re after from a polo shirt, look no further.
The Performance Polo
Everlane is as modern a company as you can get. Founded in California and with physical stores in all the trendy hotspots, including New York and Palo Alto, Everlane not only aims to produce its entire clothing range in ethical ways, but to provide transparent pricing on to you the consumer. To some, that may signal poor quality clothing, but Everlane’s range is anything but. This Performance Polo is made from a highly breathable fabric that is both sweat-wicking and anti-odour, yet maintains a classic profile.
The Rino Knit
Brazilian fashion label Frescobol Carioca injects fun, colour and style into all of its pieces, drawing heavily on Rio De Janeiro in the process. The company’s Rino Knit polo shirt for men is a retro-tastic buttonless polo shirt design that will work wonders in any smart casual or even formal outfit. Made from a cotton-silk blend, the Rino Knit is comfortable preppy fashion done right.
The Hemp Polo
Wellen is a clothing brand founded in Southern California and now stocked exclusively by Huckberry. Wellen makes high-quality polo shirts such as this Hemp Polo, which fuses hemp with organic cotton to create an incredibly soft fabric that will last for years. Not quite slim-fitting but not overly relaxed, Wellen’s polo is one you can move freely in.
The Jarrett Polo
While synonymous with luxury swim shorts, Orlebar Brown is a purveyor of quality menswear across the board. This Orlebar Brown Jarret polo shirt for men, for example, is the perfect option for a casual look or resort wear. Only available in black, it’s an essential late night polo shirt.
The Pique Cotton Polo
Founded in 1905, US retailer Jos A. Bank continues to be a go-to retailer men looking for quality clothing at affordable prices. This Pique Cotton polo shirt is available in a huge range of colours, and is resistant to stains, water, wrinkling, shrinking and fading. Essentially, it could be the best polo shirt you add to your collection. It’s also available in a big & tall for version for the larger or taller man.
The Long-sleeve Classic Piqué Polo
Who said all men’s polo shirts have to have short sleeves? While you’ll likely find the majority of retailers offer a long-sleeve polo option, we find this one from J. Crew to be one of the best. Simple in its look and available in a range of colours and sizes, J. Crew’s long-sleeve polo shirt can be worn on the golf course, in the office, at the bar, or practically anywhere else you can think of.
The Made In L.A. Montauk Polo
Following his design roles at the likes of The Gap, Marc Jacobs and Ralph Lauren, Todd Snyder founded his own label. Todd’s range of polo shirts is everchanging and vast, with pieces suitable for all manner of occasions. This Montauk polo is made in the USA and features a tipped collar, adding a slightly retro aesthetic touch. It’s available in a range of colours and is one of the best polo shirts you’ll own this summer.
The Evolution Polo
Lululemon is a Canadian brand practically synonymous with active wear. But while it may have a strong presence in the world of gym and yoga, the company’s clothing can also be worn on a more casual basis, with many of its pieces benefitting from sports-orientated technologies. This Evolution polo for men, for example, features Silverescent technology, which has been developed to prevent odour build up, leaving you smelling fresh and feeling cool. It’s one of the best polo shirts to wear to the gym or for a hot summer commute to the office.
The AIRism Polo
Uniqlo is a Japanese brand that all men need to get behind. It caters for practically every single essential you could ever need, with high-quality materials being used throughout. Add to that incredibly affordable pricing and you’ll soon wonder why you ever bothered with high-end designer brands in the first place.
This AIRism polo shirt uses the company’s AIRism fabric technology, which promises exceptional breathability and comfort, making it one of the best and most affordable polo shirts for summer.
The Classic Cotton Polo
US-based clothing brand American Giant designs and produces all of its clothes in its home country, meaning they can have greater control over quality so you don’t ever feel shortchanged. You also won’t their clothes anywhere else, so with no middleman, prices are kept surprisingly low.
American Giant’s Classic Polo for men is as timeless as they come and rocks a more vintage-inspired look. Available in a small range of colours, it’s incredibly easy to start filling up your wardrobe with some essentials.
The Sueded Cotton Polo
American menswear brand Buck Mason takes American staple pieces and puts their own unique spin on them. Designed and made to be timeless, Buck Mason’s clothing uses high quality materials that the company makes itself, yet remains entirely affordable.
This Sueded Cotton Polo shirt for men is made from a heavyweight 145 GSM sueded cotton to provide incredible levels of softness. The combination of colour and texture makes this polo shirt one of the best you can own. And don’t just take our word for it, just check out the numerous positive reviews!
The Golden Fleece Polo
Brooks Brothers is often credited as being one of the first to get involved with the production of polo shirts for men, with founder John Brooks taking a liking to the shirts worn by polo players in the 19th century, and developed a design of his own. That same design is the one still used today, although Brooks Brothers’ has updated the materials, to use an American-grown Supima cotton in this Golden Fleece polo shirt instead. Available in a variety of fits and colours, it’s like you’re wearing a piece of history.
The High Twist Recycled Jersey Polo
Inspired by his father and his label Maxfield, James Perse started his own label in 1994. His Los Angeles upbringing is evident in his collections, blending casual and luxury styles while his passion for minimalistic lines and silhouettes can also be seen in his designs.
This High Twist polo shirt for men uses recycled fibers and exhibits a lived-in look for optimum comfort. Available in an essential range of colours, its one of the best luxury polo shirts money can buy.
The Riviera Polo
Sunspel is a master of minimalism. While to some the very idea of plain silhouettes is boring, this focus on making the best essentials has resulted in ultra high quality, timeless products that are key building blocks in the modern man’s wardrobe.
The Riviera Polo Shirt was originally tailored for Daniel Craig during his appearance in Casino Royale and can now be yours in one of the largest ranges of colours we’ve come across. Made from a soft, lightweight and breathable cotton mesh, with the extra bonus of a chest pocket, it’s an absolute essential.
The Classic Polo
No doubt the very thought of a polo shirt sparks thoughts of those made by Polo Ralph Lauren. The American fashion brand’s iconic logo of a polo player is a symbol of status and sophistication, especially when embroidered on the pique cloth of a polo shirt. Its polo shirts for men are timeless and are likely to be a staple for all men for decades to come. We haven’t picked out a single specific polo shirt from the Ralph Lauren collection, owing to the fact that it features just one main polo, available in a range of colours and sizes.
The Apollo Polo
You don’t typically think of ‘science’ when you’re clothes shopping and yet, science drives everything Ministry of Supply does. They use science and engineering techniques to create garments that are comfortable, breathable, stretchy, sweatproof, easy to care for, and will give you a full range of motion.
This Apollo Polo shirt for men is “the most comfortable on the planet”; they’re made with NASA-grade temperature regulating fabric that’s 19 times more breathable than a cotton pique knit.
The Versa Polo
Mizzen & Main has made it their mission to combine comfort and flexibility with fit and style for the modern man on the move. They persistently aim to blend a legacy of tradition, respect, and classic style into their menswear while embracing the technology that gives garments moisture wicking, stretch, and wrinkle resistant properties.
Mizzen & Main’s Versa polo shirt for men is perfect for golf and everyday wear. Made with performance fabric and available in multiple colours and patterns, the Versa polo shirt is anti-microbial, moisture-wicking, and offers UPF 50+ sun protection.
The Otis Half-Zip Polo
Reiss is a British label that hopes to make everyone feel comfortable and confident in its clothing. The company’s designs are both modern and classic, a perfect blend for a polo shirt. The Otis half-zip polo shirt is perfect for date-night or the boardroom, thanks to a premium zip opening and textured stitch detailing. Paired with some tailored pants and a pair of loafers, you’re on to a winner.
The Lassen Heavy Slub Polo
Marine Layer was founded with the aim of creating incredibly soft t-shirts and polo shirts for men. The company develops its own unique fabrics and materials, with beechwood being a main ingredient for its natural properties, the result is an incredibly soft fabric that you won’t want to take off.
The Go-To Polo
Public Rec, founded in 2015, set out to make comfort look good. They achieved this by releasing a line of athleisure clothing that’s stylish, high quality, tailored, and, above all, comfortable.
Public Rec has a huge range of men’s polo shirts, which includes this Go-To polo. Designed to literally be your Go-To, it’s been designed to wear anywhere, anytime, whether it be the office, golf course, or just lounging around at home. With breathable, wrinkle-resistant and moisture-wicking properties, not to mention a great range of colours, it’s one of the best men’s polo shirts we’ve come across.