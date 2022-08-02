23 Best Polo Shirts For Men In 2022

Editors’ product recommendations may earn DMARGE a commission.

Polo shirts are a must-have for smart casual and business casual occasions. Here are the best polo shirts for men.

The classic men’s polo shirt was originally conceived as activewear for tennis players. But not wanting the ball-hitting elite to have an item of clothing reserved just for themselves, clothing brands decided to push polo shirts for men out to the paying public. Their popularity has sky-rocketed, and now you can find most men in a stylish polo shirt, from slightly-pissed dads at a Sunday BBQ, to British punks who take their fashion seriously.

Polo Shirts For Men FAQs

When were polo shirts invented? While polo shirts can have their history traced back to the 19th century and British polo players, it was Lacoste who designed the polo shirt we know today, back in the 1920s. Designed to help mitigate several problems faced by tennis players at the time, Lacoste's polo shirt has since been imitated by myriad other clothing manufacturers, with specifically-designed versions being applied to the likes of polo and golf. What to wear with a polo shirt? The polo shirt's versatility comes from the fact that it doesn't have to be worn for sporting purposes. A slim-fit black polo shirt, for example, can be paired with dark jeans for an evening outfit. You can also find long-sleeved polo shirts that are equally smart in their appearance. What is a polo shirt? A polo shirt is a pullover top made commonly made from cotton or knitted fabric, with a turnover collar, two or three buttons and an optional pocket.

