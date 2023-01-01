Best ‘Dad’ Clothing Brands To Elevate Your Style In 2023

As you get older in years you need to attempt to dress your age. That’s where the brand that caters to father’s become an essential part of your wardrobe. Gone are the days of droopy jeans, now it’s polo shirts, chinos and sensible shoes.

As may DMARGE readers can attest to, when we find a quality brand that fits the ‘dad’ profile, we’ll often buy it until we’re buried in said attire.

The following curated list of ‘dad brands’ are the menswear brand that makes smart and subtle clothing for every bloke who’s over the age of 30. Whether it’s heading out for a game of golf or watching your kids play soccer, these brands are dad approved.

Outerknown 1/20 In 2015, surfing legend Kelly Slater and creative director John Moore set out to create a sustainable lifestyle and ethically sourced clothing committed to serving outdoor enthusiasts and preserving the planet. However, aside from being eco-friendly, this brand has embraced dad style, offering oversized shirts, pants and “dad” hats, achieving an impressively cool aesthetic that’s vintage and trendy. Shop at outerknown.com Faherty 2/20 Launched by twin brothers Mike and Alex Faherty in 2013, Faherty has built a new American legacy through their detailed and chic designs, promising to make you feel confident and stylish. Faherty offers classic dad style staples, including polo shirts, stonewashed jeans, funky t-shirts and chunky sneakers. They infuse premium materials into their products, guaranteed to feel super comfortable while expanding your vintage wardrobe. Shop at fahertybrand.com J. Crew 3/20 J. Crew is one of the most well-known clothing brands, creating modern designs that feature advanced technology. Setting a global benchmark for their accessible, high-quality products, J.Crew produce classic pieces that offer a fresh take – including their “dad” inspired clothing. This brand supplies cool vintage outerwear and shirts available in the most striking prints and colours that will instantly elevate your casual wear to the next level. Shop at jcrew.com Bonobos 4/20 Bonobos began its e-commerce apparel store in 2017 when the idea of online shopping was new. Bonobos quickly grew a loyal customer base due to its super comfy and well-made casual wear, so you know they excel in making stylish dad clothing. Bonobos have an entire golf range with funky print polo tops and colourful golf caps perfect for capturing the dad on vacation aesthetic. Also, they’ve manufactured this collection out of high performing materials, so you’re sure to feel super comfortable. Shop at bonobos.com Relwen 5/20 Founded in 2007 by Jamie Rupp, Relwen was influenced by the field, farms and great lakes of Ohio and Minigan. Relwen supplies incredibly durable, stylish and comfortable clothing, great for outdoor exploration. If you’re partaking in outdoor activities but still want to bring a cool laidback look into your style, make sure you check out Relwen. Shop at huckberry.com Todd Snyder 6/20 Ever since this brand launched in 2011, Todd Snyder infused his love for New York City into his collection while upgrading how modern men present themselves. If you’re searching for dad style that also reflects classic American style, you have to check their range, as Todd Snyder draws influence from vintage eras to inspire its unique line of clothing. Shop at toddsnyder.com Allbirds 7/20 Tim Brown founded this pioneering brand after spotting a gap in the footwear industry, as there were no shoes crafted from natural fibres. Allbirds manufacture their shoes from merino wool, making them incredibly lightweight and breathable. If you’re looking for the perfect kickback shoe that both you and your dad can wear, visit their online store now. Shop at allbirds.com Rhone 8/20 Rhone designs are all about form and function, as they make quality sports and activewear apparel geared to be performance-enhancing. Delve into their range, as they have a collection of colourful polos, windbreakers and running shorts that will bring a little dad style into your workout clothing. Shop at rhone.com Ministry of Supply 9/20 Ministry of Supply was established in Cambridge and is headquartered in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) labs, ensuring its clothing is of the highest quality. If you’re looking for designs that are simple, clean cuts, then this brand is for you. Ministry of Supply is embraced by fathers everywhere, as they produce some of the best basics guaranteed to make you feel highly comfortable. Shop at ministryofsupply.com Suitsupply 10/20 Suitsupply is one of the best menswear brands on the market that will have you looking super sharp all year round. Founded by Fokke de Jong in 2000, This Amersterdam based brand creates clothing crafted from some of the most luxurious materials and fabrics. Make sure you check out their rich, soft turtlenecks, as when you pair these babies with some high waisted pants, you’re guaranteed to capture excellent dad style. Shop at suitsupply.com Charles Tyrwhitt 11/20 Charles Tyrwhitt has been delivering iconic menswear since the mid-eighties. If you’re on the hunt for an impeccably made shirt that you can incorporate into your formal dad wear, make sure you have a look at their collection. These world-famous shirts come in unique prints and patterns, adding a little pop of colour to your wardrobe. Shop at charlestyrwhitt.com American Giant 12/20 Direct-to-consumer brand American Giant manufacturers all of its casual clothing and sportswear in the United States. Their simple yet thoughtful designs are incredibly affordable, catering to every man’s budget. They specialise in stylish activewear and sweats, perfect for achieving the off-duty dad aesthetic for those who want to kick back in style. Shop at american-giant.com TravisMathew 13/20 Founded in 2007, TravisMathew draws on the Southern Californian lifestyle. This premier men’s lifestyle brand is perfect for summer, as they provide loose-fit polos and t-shirt guaranteed to keep you cool in the warmer weather. Shop at travismathew.com Tommy Bahama 14/20 Tommy Bahama is a go-to brand for casual wear and purveyor of island lifestyles, perfect for capturing the classic dad on vacation look. Their collection of camp shirts are available in the boldest and brightest prints, effortlessly combining luxe with a laidback aesthetic. Shop at tommybahama.com Ted Baker 15/20 This luxury retail clothing brand is guaranteed to add a little flair to your wardrobe. Ted Baker provides fresh takes on original staple wear pieces, ideal if you’re looking for slightly upgraded vintage-inspired clothing. Shop at tedbaker.com GAP 16/20 Founded in the late sixties by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap operates six primary divisions, making them the largest speciality retailer in the United States. Many men have embraced this clothing brand for its great everyday pieces that effortlessly blend into a range of outfits. If you’re looking for well-made basics promising to update your dad style, have a look at their online store. Shop at gap.com Orvis 17/20 Orvis is a family-run business primarily known for its excellent outdoor gear and equipment, specialising in fly fishing, hunting and sporting goods. If you’re planning to have a dad weekend getaway, exploring the great outdoors, we highly suggest you check out their collection. Shop at orvis.com Lululemon 18/20 Lululemon has led the activewear and athleisure industry since its beginnings in the late nineties. Specialise in technical workout clothes that are both practical and stylish, Lululemon is the perfect brand if you want to achieve the ‘cool’ dad look into your sports apparel. Shop at lululemon.com Hugo Boss 19/20 Hugo Boss is one of the most famous menswear brands that has been serving luxury pieces since the mid-forties. Hugo Boss has modernised men’s fashion with clothing that will change your whole fashion sense, especially their dad’s sweaters and cardigans that combine elegance and laidback style. Shop at hugoboss.com Peter Millar 20/20 Founded in 2001 with just a single cashmere sweater in its lineup, Peter Millar has expanded to include golf and non-golf clothing for men. You can find all kinds of stylish dad clothing pieces here from colourful polos, pullovers, sweaters and shorts; they have it all. Shop at petermillar.com

How do we know this? The DMARGE editorial team are fathers and friends of fathers. We know the brands that we would wear and those that we would recommend to Dads we know.