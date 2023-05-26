The Best Casual Shoes For Men | Style & Comfort Edition [2023]

Casual shoes and sneakers are nothing new, we’ve worn them for years since we’ve learned how to walk. The difference is now we’re all getting a little more daring with what we wear them with, meaning a whole new level of consideration is required.
There are a couple of other factors you may want to consider, such as what you will be wearing them for (business or pleasure), how much time you’re actually going to be spending on your feet, and of course, what type of budget you’ve got to play with.
Modern casual shoes are also made with a wide range of materials, from vegan glues and recycled plastics to leathers and synthetics, so choosing your moral standpoint against your love of designer labels needs to be addressed early on.
|Brand
|Price
|Best Casual Leather Sneakers
|Oliver Cabell Low 1
|$199
|Best Casual Travel Shoe
|Tropicfeel Sunset
|$159
|Best Sustainable Sneaker
|Allbirds Wool Runner
|$105
|Most Lightweight Sneaker
|Cariuma OCA Low
|$79
|Most Comfortable Sneaker
|Casca Avro Knit
|$168
This is why we have the best casual shoes for men to buy right now for your consideration, helping you walk through 2023 in style.
Oliver Cabell
Price: From $219
Sizes: 6-15
Material: Leather
Customer Reviews: “These are awesome. Super high quality and comfortable. Highly recommend.”
Oliver Cabell isn’t just in the business of low-cut minimalist sneakers. Taking inspiration from the German Army Trainer (GAT) from the 1970s (and later popularised by Margiela), Cabell’s version serves up a faithful reproduction, including the gum rubber sole, suede detailing on the toe and a single leather stripe on the side.
Hands down Oliver Cabell make some of the best casual sneakers.
Tropicfeel
Price: From $159
Sizes: 6-12.5
Material: Recycled Nylon, recycled elastane
Customer Reviews: “Great for short or long walks. Lightweight and have great comfort.”
Created to fill a gap of versatility present within the men’s sneaker market, Tropicfeel are dedicated to creating travel gear that is lightweight and sustainable, and above all can be worn for almost any and every situation or adventure. All of Tropicfeel’s sneakers are completely water friendly, lightweight, quick drying, stylish, and ever so comfortable.
Allbirds
Price: From $105
Sizes: 8-14
Material: Merino wool, FSC-certified TENCEL™ Lyocell
Customer Reviews: “They are so lightweight and comfortable. Great for being on your feet all day and look great.”
Allbirds are the original start-up sneaker story which has seen this New Zealand born brand take over the world. So much so that Allbirds is now one of the most popular shoes in Silicon Valley. Their collection of no-fuss sustainable shoes mean they’re made for function but with a touch of style. Well worth checking out their range of well-priced styles and colours.
Cariuma
Price: From $79
Sizes: 5-13
Material: Organic cotton
Customer Reviews: “These are super comfy and supportive. I can’t wait for the weather to be nicer to be able to wear these everywhere!”
For the ethically conscious consumer, Cariuma is a shoe brand to turn to. Hailing from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Cariuma uses only sustainably-sourced materials (bamboo, organic cotton, rubber, sugarcane) to make every single pair of sneakers, which are all made in ethically-managed factories.
Their sneakers are good-looking too, with several silhouettes available to choose from in a variety of colours. Comfort is king also, with each pair being remarkably lightweight and cut perfectly to caress your feet.
Amberjack
Price: From $179
Sizes: 7-13
Material: A-grade leather
Customer Reviews: “These shoes are very comfortable for being a “dress” shoe. I am very impressed with them! I will be buying another color soon. Fits true to size. Highly recommended! Very quality and comfortable made shoe.”
Brooklyn, New York-based men’s shoemaker Amberjack launched in November 2020 during the global pandemic. Pretty ballsy, if you ask us. But, with such a good product, it’s no surprise the company has quickly earned itself a loyal fanbase. Amberjack’s founder, John Peters, is well-versed in the world of men’s casual and dress shoes, and decided it was time to offer men some of the comfiest shoes guys have ever slipped on their feet.
The Original is a perfect hybrid shoe that works in both casual and formal situations. It’s made using genuine leather from one of the world’s best tanneries, which also happens to be sustainable, so you can be guaranteed of serious quality. The Original benefits from various proprietary design features to make some unbelievably comfortable, and a pair that you really do need to feel to believe. Best of all, they’re incredibly affordable.
On Running
Price: From $140
Sizes: 7-14
Material: Recycled polyester
Customer Reviews: “Very nice materials, feels great to wear and very comfortable, super light is a cool benefit. Really nice overall design and good colour options. A casual shoe that can back it up with stability and performance in the exercise realm if required. Lightest shoes I have ever owned.”
It might seem strange to have a running shoe brand on a list of casual shoes, but On Running’s ‘The Roger’ model in particular is a perfect example of a runner/casual shoe hybrid. Admittedly, the rest of the Swiss brand’s range wouldn’t make it on this list, but The Roger strikes the perfect balance between everyday sneaker and performance footwear, and its retro-esque styling has us salivating. No matter which colour you choose, they will be the icing on your casual cake.
Everlane
Price: From $65
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Reconstituted leather
Customer Reviews: “This sneaker fits perfectly and provides great comfort and well above average support for hours on end. It even has a decent resistance to water for a canvas sneaker. I would recommend everybody to give it a shot.”
Everlane is all about sustainable and ethIcally made fashion. The company scours the globe looking for the best factories to produce its clothes, and ensures workers get paid a fair wage – you can even see a breakdown of the cost of production vs the price they charge.
The Court sneaker is one of the most affordable ways to break into the white sneaker game (other colours are available) without scrimping on quality, thanks to a combination of full-grain leather and recycled materials.
Johnston & Murphy
Price: From $129
Sizes: 8-13
Material: Leather
Customer Reviews: “Whatever leather this is, JM hit the mark in a solid way. Out-of-the-box comfort. Very soft and supple leather. The burnishing really styles them up and can be worn with jeans or khakis.”
Usually a brand associated with more formal dress shoes, Johnston & Murphy is also in the game of sneakers and casual footwear choices too.
With well over one hundred years of experience, Johnston & Murphy understands feet well, and the Amherst Lace-up take advantage of the company’s Flex technology, which helps to provide incredible levels of comfort by conforming to the natural bend of your feet when walking.
Casca
Price: From $168
Sizes: 7-15
Material: 100% Vegan materials
Customer Reviews: “The shoes have a phenomenal appearance. Get lots of compliments. But the real kick are the custom insoles. It takes it from a vanity purchase to a plain out smart one. Worth the price and then some.”
Casca is the new kid on the block making highly comfortable and technical shoes without the big price tag. They leverage technology to make better footwear, period – made responsibly, sold honestly, and designed to take you anywhere. Check out their Smartfit tech. It’s a casual shoe game changer.
Cole Haan
Price: From $170
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Leather
Customer Reviews: “Beautiful high quality leather in a very comfortable and supportive, yet stylishly classic shoe. Love the multi lace appearance of this Oxford.”
With close to a hundred years of shoemaking experience, it’s safe to say your feet are in good hands with Cole Haan. There Zerogrand Wingtip Oxford Grey is the perfect marriage between smart and casual, taking the design elements of an oxford dress shoe and adding a bouncy rubber sole for that sneaker feel.
It’s designed with flexibility and versatility in mind, along with a Pecan Suede upper to keep you looking dapper.
Sperry
Price: From $60
Sizes: 4-16
Material: Relaxed salt-washed twill
Customer Reviews: “These are classic boat shoes. Fit great and are great casual shoes.”
The humble boat shoe could be regarded as one of the greatest casual shoes for men ever. Functional, stylish, can be paired with almost anything, there’s not a lot it can’t do. And we have Sperry to thank for its invention. However, not only does the American brand continue to produce its ubiquitous shoe, but it also has a range of casual shoes for men that offer up effortless (and affordable) everyday wear.
Available in a huge range of colours and in both leather and canvas options, we can guarantee you’ll find a pair to suit your particular casual style.
New Balance
Price: From $65
Sizes: 4-14
Material: Suede
Customer Reviews: “Couldn’t ask for an easy buying process. And the shoes are exceptional! The fit is good, the style is excellent. Definitely an experience I will go to again for footwear.”
New Balance has always been known for their sheer comfort and practicality, perfect for those long days on your feet whether you’re at work or walking round the city. These 574s are made using super lightweight EVA foam cushioning that increases comfort no end.
Although they will work with real casual wear such as jeans and tees, that’s as far as you could really go with these, but hey, that’s exactly what they’re made for. A real shoe for everyday use, especially when you’re out on your feet!
Fitflop
Price: From $100
Sizes: 8-13
Material: Engineered knit, Anatomiflex™
Customer Reviews: “It is very light weight and comfortable…great for weekend.”
Every single pair of shoes Fitflop creates is the product of extensive research into the human body and how the feet and shoes can affect alignment. What makes Fitflop so appealing is the fact they channel that ‘nerdiness’ into shoes that you’d happily be seen wearing, whether it’s a pair of sneakers or some sandals.
With the likes of leather and knitted models on the cards and in the essential colours to pair with any outfit, you’re given plenty of choice when it comes to casual cool.
Clarks
Price: From $90
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Leather
Customer Reviews: “Loving them fits perfectly arrived fast recommended.”
Clarks is fast approaching 200 years in the shoemaking business, and the brand is still leading the way, constantly redefining their designs to fit the needs of the modern market.
Their Hero Air Lace sneaker rocks a retro-inspired silhouette but teams it with wholly modern technology in the form of Active Air, which promotes air circulation around the foot for sweat-free toes.
Soludos
Price: From $99
Sizes: 8-13
Material: Recycled cotton
Customer Reviews: “Enjoying this shoe very much. Good fit and style. Perfect summer shoe.”
We won’t hear any argument when we say espadrilles are cool, and Soludos makes some of the coolest around. (They also make sneakers too) The New York footwear and accessories label takes the traditional silhouette and makes them in a way that allows them to eventually mould to your feet for ultimate comfort.
Designs range from classic to more contemporary through the likes of various pictures and patterns. To top it off, Soludos even has a great selection of minimalist sneakers that will keep your looks stylish and casual all day long.
Von Routte
Price: From $124
Sizes: 36-45
Material: Leather
Customer Reviews: “Really great-looking shoes, and super comfortable.Funky and classic all at once. Very fast and easy delivery. Highly recommend.”
Von Routte may have been born in Sydney but its founders come from Brazil. Their designs are inspired by cities around the world, such as this Lyon Stripe sneaker, a beautiful yet minimalist shoe that could be worn as easily with a classy pair of slacks or chino shorts.
Lyon is one of the most stylish and underrated cities in France, and it looks like Von Routte have made the perfect shoe to match.
Aurelien
Price: From $286
Sizes: 40-45
Material: Italian suede
Customer Reviews: “The shoes aren’t remotely stuffy even in a high heat. Indeed, they breathe well and don’t cause any discomfort.”
Wanting to bring a true sense of European craftsmanship in an affordable package to the US, Aurelien aims to shake up the footwear market. Sourcing materials and manufacturing in Italy, Aurelien is able to put a strong focus on quality.
Their range of sneakers are made in a more involved way compared to some of the others you’ll see on a regular basis…and without the price tag.
Toms
Price: From $55
Sizes: 7-14
Material: 100% Vegan materials
Customer Reviews: “Comfortable and got a few compliments on them. Definitely matches chill fall vibes, when ya break out the flannel and hot toddies.”
Think espadrilles and you’ll likely think of Toms. The American footwear brand is one that is committed to sustainability, using recycled and organic materials across virtually all areas, which extends far beyond the summer slip-on. Toms has a complete range of casual shoes for men that all benefit from the brand’s own rubber outsole for improved comfort and durability.
Both leather and canvas materials are used across the range, with canvas, naturally lending itself towards more casual situations, and the company’s TRVL range being so incredibly lightweight you can easily pack a couple of pairs into a suitcase.
Camper
Price: From $120
Sizes: 6-13
Material: Cotton
Customer Reviews: “Main material: Cotton fabric.”
The Beetle from Camper has long been heralded as one of their most recognisable creations. Their made using a blend of Nubuck leather along with some of the most lightweight materials on the market, patented by Camper themselves.
The Beetle features elasticated laces that don’t need to be tied, forcing the shoe to stay comfy and snug against your foot when worn. A round toe with suede finish adds a nice alternative finish that makes the shoe a perfect casual smart cross over.
Puma
Price: From $70
Sizes: 4-14
Material: Leather
Customer Reviews: “I’ve been dedicated to buying Pumas for a while, and these continue to make me fall in love. Well done, well made, and I’ve gotten more compliments than ever.”
German sportswear brand Puma has always been one to incorporate a unique style into all of its footwear. Whereas some other brands go for simple aesthetics in ‘safe’ colours, Puma loves to push the boundaries, often striking a good balance between performance and streetwear.
Puma’s casual shoe collection is one we reckon you’ll recognise, with the Puma Suede model being one of particular interest. The company’s stripe logo is as iconic as they come, and the range of colours on offer allows you to perfectly show off your personality, whilst hugging your feet snugly and comfortably.
Unseen Footwear
Price: From $199
Sizes: 39-45
Material: Suede
Customer Reviews: “5 star rating, service and product best in the price range: comfort and style guaranteed.”
Any shoe that is designed in London and made in Italy should have anyone with a serious eye for design turning their head with a smile. This is exactly how Unseen Footwear does business, and the results are striking. Their Grey Suede Trinity has all the hallmarks of a sports trainer but is, in fact, a luxury casual shoe.
It has a handcrafted Gommus sole, that sits under an Italian suede leather upper and tongue – offering a wonderfully understated aesthetic fit for the perfect modern office look.
Nike
Price: From $65
Sizes: 4-14
Material: Synthetic leather
Customer Reviews: “Great durability and comfortable. Was able to clean up really nice too!”
Few other brands have such global appeal as that enjoyed by Nike. The American sportswear giant is known by pretty much everybody on the planet, with each individual brand turning to it for various reasons, whether it be football, skateboarding, running or myriad other sports.
Of course, Nike shoe are as much a part of everyday life as night and day, and the Air Force 1 is one of the most recognisable models. Comfortable, durable and iconic, they’re the quintessential everyday casual shoe.
Reebok
Price: From $65
Sizes: 6.5-15
Material: Textile
Customer Reviews: “Love the shoes, great feel and comfort. Awesome technology as well, I like how the inclusion of the side zipper to keep your desired tightness.”
The sportswear market is dominated by a handful of brands, Reebok included. The official sponsor of CrossFit and UFC, the now-American brand understands what it takes to perform at the highest level.
That expertise has been channeled into its everyday footwear, with a comprehensive range of casual walking shoes that are lightweight, breathable and won’t have your feet hurting after a full day of activity. Various structural technologies are applied across the range to keep your feet stable and aligned, making Reebok’s men’s casual shoes all style and all substance.
Veja
Price: From $105
Sizes: 41-46
Material: Leather
Customer Reviews: “These are the best. THE BEST!! You wint see everyone on tne street wearing them and they are so stylish. I love them! Buying another pair in white.”
Parisian brand Veja has been leading the way in sustainable footwear for over 15 years and have really taken off globally over the past five. Their Rio Branco sneaker is a testament to their ethos of using only natural and organic rubbers and cottons that are sourced ethically in South America. The design is classic sports casual that can works with a wealth of wardrobe combinations.
Kenneth Cole
Price: From $55
Sizes: 7-13
Material: Leather
Customer Reviews: “I’m not sure why they are called The Run… but they are fun and comfortable… lightweight and well built. Great for cruising around town… walking not running. 😃.”
For a simple and affordable range of men’s casual shoes, you should check out Kenneth Cole. Founded in New York in 1982, initially as a women’s brand, the company has since found a solid footing in men’s footwear too.
Some designs may not be to all tastes we’ll admit, but the attention to detail and craftsmanship is up there with the very best and every effort is put into using high-quality materials to offer comfortable, all-day fits.
Vans
Price: From $60
Sizes: 3.5-13
Material: Cotton
Customer Reviews: “These shoes are comfortable and classic. I have worn them to work and for casual dinners out. They are adorable with a dress or skirt or with a pair of blue jeans! Their comfort level is 100%.”
We couldn’t get away with a modern casual shoe list without mentioning Vans. There are not many laidback looks these days that can’t be finished off with a pair, and although the colours may change the tried and tested designs pretty much stay the same – like these Old Skool Pros. Although essentially a skate shoe, they add a touch of Californian style to your ensemble.
They are made with a suede upper and Ultra HD sock liners (if you’re wearing them on your board!) and a reinforced sole for extra durability.
Rag & Bone
Price: From $260
Sizes: 41-46
Material: Recycled Polyester
Customer Reviews: “The “Ortholite footbed” makes these legit feel like walking on marshmallows. Good quality for reasonable price.”
Kings of urban cool Rag & Bone is a brand that quickly and confidently carved out a market of its own. Wanting to ensure customers genuinely love the clothes and shoes they buy, pieces are the result of time and dedication and not some unconsidered idea in a bid to make a quick buck.
Their Retro Hiker takes the iconic waffle stomper hiking boot as inspiration and pairs it with classic sneaker design for a stunning hybrid that brings a refreshing design change to the everyday shoe.
Grenson
Price: From $310
Sizes: 6-12
Material: Leather
Customer Reviews: “Their shoes are comfortable, the leather is good quality, they’re generous with the sizes especially if you’re wide footed.”
British shoe manufacturer Grenson has over a century of experience in producing some of the finest shoes on the planet. Still made in Northamptonshire, England (a shoemaking Mecca) Grenson uses incredibly high-quality materials and employs intricate construction methods, including the likes of the Goodyear welt.
While it may be best known for its dress shoes and boots, Grenson’s sneaker collection is well worth a look. Premium, luxurious and quintessentially minimal, they can be dressed up or down, making them a truly versatile sneaker option.
Converse
Price: From $60
Sizes: 3-18
Material: Cotton
Customer Reviews: “Great shoes! I own 9 pairs of these, the are long lasting, stylish, and confortable!”
Based on the original 1970s design, the Chuck 70 High Top from Converse is a certified classic. Even though it was initially associated with basketball players in lettermen jackets in the US, the design has stayed with us over the years and adopted by a variety of styles and sub cultures, from punks and hippies to goths and hipsters.
Pretty much anyone of any age can seemingly get away with wearing a pair, and it’s never a faux pas to wear them with just about anything.
Lusso Cloud
Price: From $125
Sizes: 5-14
Material: Recycled IPEVA
Customer Reviews: “Absolutely flawless, no stress experience buying from here, the website was super easy to navigate and has a wide range of shoes.”
Californian brand Lusso Cloud, founded in 2019, engineers soft, supportive footwear so you can experience “comfort nirvana” wherever you go. The brand actually was first launched after being inspired by Justin Bieber wearing hotel slippers out and about in New York, which is why Lusso Cloud’s shoe range is reminiscent of a humble pair of slippers.
Extremely casual in style, Lusso Cloud’s shoes all feature a waffle knit upper and a soft Triple Stacked memory foam EVA footbed which will provide support and make you feel like you’re walking on air. Lusso Cloud has a few styles and colours on offer, but no matter what you choose you’ll have a cool yet comfy shoe perfect for wearing to your casual affairs.
Duke & Dexter
Price: From $220
Sizes: 7-12
Material: Italian suede
Customer Reviews: “Nice looking and comfortable shoes. I like it….”
Based in London, England, Duke & Dexter has long been in the market of men’s dress shoes. However, the stylish footwear brand has recently diversified into casual shoes and sneakers for men, and boy do they look good. All pairs of D&D casual shoes are handmade in England, which does put their price up a little, but you get serious quality in return. The company uses recycled and renewable materials wherever possible too, making them somewhat eco-friendly.
With a range of styles and colours to choose from, Duke & Dexter could be your new go-to brand for casual sneakers.